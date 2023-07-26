Binance and Changpeng Zhao Seek to File Motion to Dismiss CFTC Complaint
Crypto News

Binance and Changpeng Zhao Seek to File Motion to Dismiss CFTC Complaint

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:

The world’s leading crypto exchange by market cap, Binance, and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao, plan to file motions to a US court to dismiss the March case from the CFTC

The exchange’s former CCO noted that the firm plans to do this before July 27. Besides the CFTC, Binance is facing a complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against it in early June.

Binance Seeks to Ask Court to Dismiss CFTC Complaint Against It

Changpeng Zhao and the company’s former CCO, Samuel Lim, shared the plans yesterday, July 24. They explained this in a filing to a United States Illinois District Court. 

According to the filing, the Foreign Binance Entities and CZ Zhao plan to file a joint Motion to the presiding Court to Dismiss the Complaint. 

The Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) alleged that Binance provided derivatives trading services in the United States and ordered its American staff to conceal their locations to avoid restrictions. 

The prosecutors sued Binance.US and its CEO in March because it did not register with the authorities. 

Another allegation is that despite restricting US-based citizens from using its platform to trade, since 2019, World’s largest crypto exchange has conducted transactions in various crypto tokens for traders based in the United States and knowingly defied US laws. 

The CFTC also termed Binance’s compliance procedure a “sham” and claimed it intentionally ran its activities outside the United States and hid the location of its US-based headquarters to evade US laws. 

But in the latest filing, Binance Foreign Entities and its top executives also request permission to surpass a 150-page limit on the brief, which the firm will use to back up its motion. 

The exchange giant asked that the brief reach up to 50 pages due to the complexity of the CFTC’s March complaint against it.

Binance
Source: CourtListener

Binance Under Pressure from SEC and CFTC

The CFTC isn’t the only government body to have sued Binance.US, as the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also charged the company in court in June. 

According to the SEC, Binance ran unregistered securities sales to US-based citizens to use its worldwide trading platform, and it also alleged that CZ Zhao misdirected customer funds. 

The US Department of Justice is reportedly looking into Binance for allegedly allowing Russians to utilize its platform in defiance of US sanctions. 

Amid the several legal issues around Binance, its native token BNB has seen slight price gains today, July 25. At 12:53 EST, the BNB coin indicates a gain of 0.2% in 24 hours but a loss of 0.74% in 7 days. 

BNB recorded massive losses after the US SEC sued Binance on June 5. It fell from $305 at the market opening to $276 at the close of the market. 

Since then, the asset has remained at that price level even with the bullish market-wide trend that improved other asset gains. 

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry.

Most Popular News

1 Worldcoin’s Newly Deployed WLD Token Surges More than 20% on Leading Cryptocurrency Exchanges
2 Google Releases 2023 Environmental Report – Noticeable Fall In Renewable Energy Use
3 Binance and Changpeng Zhao Seek to File Motion to Dismiss CFTC Complaint
4 Ripple’s 2023 XRP Sales Reach 2.22B with Monthly Sales Surging 37%
5 Scammers Exploit Lawyer Jeremy Hogan’s Twitter Account to Share Fake XRP Giveaway

Latest News

Worldcoin's
Crypto News

Worldcoin’s Newly Deployed WLD Token Surges More than 20% on Leading Cryptocurrency Exchanges

Nick Dunn
Google's Confession - “AI Hampers Environmental Efforts”
News

Google Releases 2023 Environmental Report – Noticeable Fall In Renewable Energy Use

Krishi Chowdhary

The ambitious plans of Google to go green are facing challenges. The blame is being placed on its artificial intelligence (AI) technology, according to the company’s 2023 Environmental Report. Google’s...

XRP
Crypto News

Ripple’s 2023 XRP Sales Reach 2.22B with Monthly Sales Surging 37%

Damien Fisher

The XRP issuer, Ripple, has been in the spotlight due to its rising sales. During the first half of 2023, Ripple sold 2.22 billion XRP.  Ripple monthly sales have also...

XRP
Crypto News

Scammers Exploit Lawyer Jeremy Hogan’s Twitter Account to Share Fake XRP Giveaway

Nick Dunn
Deaton Slams Worldcoin Founder for Refusing to Unveil Token Distribution Model
Crypto News

Deaton Slams Worldcoin Founder for Refusing to Unveil Token Distribution Model

Nick Dunn
shib price 2607
Crypto News

Is The Shiba Inu Price Dead? Assessing the Best Meme Coin to Buy Now as WSM Nears $18 Million on Presale

Will Macmaster
XRP
Crypto News

Bitboy’s Optimism for XRP in Bullish Trend is Based on Two Significant Factors

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.