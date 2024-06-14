Binance Conducts First In-Person Law Enforcement Training Course

Binance has collaborated with Macao Judiciary Police to conduct its first in-person law enforcement training course. The move marks another significant milestone for the crypto exchange and aims to enhance law enforcement personnel’s understanding of tackling crypto-related crimes and fraud.

Moreover, over 40 officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Gaming-related, and Economic Crimes Investigation Department participated in the training.

Binance Teams Up with Macao Judiciary Police to Bolster Crypto Investigation Efforts

Binance announced the recent development in a June 13 blog post. According to the report, Binance received an invitation from the Macao Judiciary Police to train some police officers.

The company ran a training course for officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, and Gaming-related and Economic Crimes Investigation Department. The training aligned with the exchange’s global goals of enhancing blockchain security.

The Macao training, titled “Commitment to Safeguarding Security,” had over 40 officers as participants.

A notable specialist from Binance’s investigation team, Carl Mak, pioneered the training course. He laid out the course with detailed insights about investigating blockchains and other digital asset-related crimes.

Additionally, Mak elaborated on Binance’s partnership with law enforcement agencies worldwide and highlighted the firm’s significant input in tackling virtual asset cases over the years.

Mak voiced Binance’s plans to continue leading the match against financial crime globally. Similarly, a spokesperson from the Macao police commented about training via their collaboration with Binance.

He noted that the Judiciary Police plans to enhance its professional training effectively to fight against criminal activities in the digital age. The training will sharpen their skills and teach them techniques to combat digital asset-related crimes.

Also, the police officer expressed his gratitude to Binance for collaborating with the police. He pointed out the firm’s willingness to share relevant blockchain and digital asset investigation insights.

Binance Commitment To Global Training Via Expanded Cooperation

For Binance, the recent training marks another milestone in its vision of bolstering security and stability in the blockchain ecosystem. Also, the company is committed to broadening its global partnership with law enforcement agencies and governments.

Binance has spread blockchain knowledge and investigation approaches through several training programs for law enforcement agencies.

In April 2024, the leading crypto exchange conducted its first online Law Enforcement Training Day. The training course recorded more than 1,300 participants from law enforcement agencies worldwide.

Also, in 2023, Binance completed over 120 online and offline law enforcement trainings and seminars globally, including its training for Cambodian Ministry of Interior officers.

Additionally, the company conducted a digital knowledge sharing with the Mongolia National Police Agency. Besides its training and seminars, the Binance Investigation team has contributed immensely to combatting cryptocurrency crimes.

In 2022, the team aided crypto investigations by responding to over 40,000 law enforcement requests and working with several law enforcement agencies from over 80 countries.

