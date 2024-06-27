Countries
Binance Seizes Airdrop Hunters' Accounts After Announcement of Lista Megadrop Rewards
Crypto News

Binance Seizes Airdrop Hunters' Accounts After Announcement of Lista Megadrop Rewards

Rida Fatima
Updated:
To preserve its platform’s integrity, Binance has banned many accounts, citing suspected fraudulent activities. This action follows a controversial Megadrop event announced in late May.

This clampdown has spotlighted the activities of airdrop hunters who exploited the recent Lista (LISTA) token distribution.

Binance Takes Action on Fraudulent Accounts

The Lista Megadrop event, which attracted over one million participants, has become the center of attention due to the fraudulent activities that followed.

Binance intended to reward its users by distributing Lista tokens. However, the aftermath revealed that many participants manipulated the system to maximize their rewards.

Reports indicate that individuals exploited multiple Binance accounts to claim more tokens. These users then consolidated the rewards into single accounts and sold them, undermining the event’s integrity.

This behavior breaks Binance’s terms and conditions, which explicitly prohibit malicious activities. Key ones include bulk registration of small accounts, volume manipulation, and self-trading.

Binance confirmed the authenticity of the fraudulent activities. The crypto exchange revealed that some individuals had purchased large numbers of KYC-verified accounts in bulk to exploit the Megadrop rewards.

After Binance’s risk control system flagged these accounts, the fraudsters attempted to consolidate the funds into single accounts to evade detection. This consolidation attempt triggered additional risk control measures.

Essentially, Binance quickly froze the assets of these fraudulent accounts and demanded refunds. The exchange emphasized that Megadrop’s terms and conditions are designed to prevent such malicious behaviors. It also stated that violations would be subject to strict audits and potential punitive actions.

Binance further disclosed that several main accounts were banned during this crackdown. One account had consolidated up to 9,000 KYC-verified accounts.

The exchange’s risk control system identified 102,000 accounts as fraudulent, a continually updated figure. Following further verification of account consolidation activities and other suspicious behaviors, Binance confirmed banning 297 main accounts.

Safety of the Binance Platform and Recovered Funds

Notably, the Lista Megadrop fiasco has highlighted the lengths some individuals will go to exploit reward systems. However, with the exchange’s swift and decisive response, users can rest assured of the platform’s safety.

Meanwhile, the funds recovered from these malicious bot accounts will be redirected toward project activities to reward real users. This move aligns with Binance’s commitment to fostering a fair and rewarding environment for its community.

The exchange also emphasized its zero-tolerance policy towards malicious bot accounts that harm the interests of genuine users and project partners. To reassure its genuine users, Binance highlighted that risk control measures are specifically designed to target only fraudulent accounts.

Genuine users have nothing to worry about, as these measures are in place to protect their interests.

Additionally, Binance has invited users who believe their accounts have been mistakenly flagged as fraudulent to file appeals through its online customer service platform. The exchange has promised to resolve such issues as swiftly as possible.

