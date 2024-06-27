Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Binance Tackles Account Misuse with Stringent Security Measures, Plans to Suspend Violators
Crypto News

Binance Tackles Account Misuse with Stringent Security Measures, Plans to Suspend Violators

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Binance has tightened its grip on security to prevent account abuse, introducing new measures to enhance its platform’s safety and integrity. According to its recent announcement, users must conform to these new measures to comply with Binance’s operational standards or face suspension.

Adopting such proactive measures reflects Binance’s commitment to promoting user safety and maintaining A-grade security procedures. Also, these measures come amid the rising security threats and scams in the crypto industry.

Binance Tackles Account Misuse Focusing on Vital Security Measures

In a recent X post, Binance revealed cases where users exploited some account types to gain unfair advantages, including cheaper fee rates and higher API limits.

Notably, Binance offers users different types of accounts, including fund manager accounts, sub-accounts, and managed sub-accounts.

While these accounts have various legitimate business purposes, some users found loopholes to exploit. Binance states that some bad players abuse these features to bypass controls, even selling privileged account status.

Consequently, Binance has upgraded its monitoring framework to uncover potential misuse cases for all account types. The crypto exchange says it will thoroughly investigate all suspected incidents and take appropriate action.

Some punitive measures include account suspension or termination for users acting against Binance’s KYC/KYB policies and Terms of Use

In adition, Binance introduced a reward program for users who report confirmed cases of account misuse. It also created a dedicated email address ([email protected]) where users can submit their reports. 

Users can send their findings and complaints on accounts with suspicious activities and receive rewards for such verified reports on a case-by-case basis.

How Will the UAE Accounts Comply with the New Regulations?

Meanwhile, Binance revealed a vital update after securing a Virtual Asser Service Provider (VASP) license in Dubai. 

According to the update, Binance will migrate accounts for UAE residents from the Binance Global exchange to the Binance FZE exchange. This transition process will help users in the UAE to migrate their assets seamlessly. 

However, to qualify for the transition, users must process their KYC verification through an email prompt on or before December 15, 2024. This transition also conforms to Binance’s strategy to comply with local regulations in the region.

Meanwhile, the Binance FZE exchange will offer lending and borrowing, broker-dealing, investment, and virtual asset management services. 

The proposed transition process will not interfere with users’ account functions. So, users can still operate with their old accounts until the deadline. Moreover, users’ login ‘details will remain unchanged after the transition to ensure a seamless process. 

This process is part of Binance’s approach to complying with UAE regulations. Conforming with the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) framework will strengthen Binance’s presence in the region. 

Binance launched a promotional campaign from June until October this year. Based on the campaign rules, all UAE residents who update their KYC before October 30 will be eligible for a grand prize of 1 BTC. However, terms and conditions apply.

Following regulatory loggerheads in some regions, Binance remains committed to updating its operations in compliance with local regulations for smooth business operations.  

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Binance Tackles Account Misuse with Stringent Security Measures, Plans to Suspend Violators
2 Deep Fake Scams Could Cost Crypto Industry $25B in 2024, Warns Bitget
3 The CoinStats Hack: CEO Points Fingers at ‘Socially Engineered’ Employee
4 Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction as DOGE Hits Vital Level; Will it Soar Higher?
5 New L2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $1M in 1 Week – Could This Be The Unbeatable Pepe?

Latest News

Deep Fake Scams Could Cost Crypto Industry $25B in 2024, Warns Bitget
Crypto News

Deep Fake Scams Could Cost Crypto Industry $25B in 2024, Warns Bitget

Rida Fatima
The CoinStats Hack: CEO Points Fingers at ‘Socially Engineered’ Employee
Crypto News

The CoinStats Hack: CEO Points Fingers at ‘Socially Engineered’ Employee

Rida Fatima

On June 22, CoinStats, a crypto portfolio manager, halted its services after an attack on its wallets. Due to the firm’s swift action, the hacker could only access 1.3% of...

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction as DOGE Hits Vital Level; Will it Soar Higher?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction as DOGE Hits Vital Level; Will it Soar Higher?

Rida Fatima

After trading above $0.16 in early June, Dogecoin (DOGE) now plays around the $0.12 threshold, a critical level that could determine its next direction. The meme coin has faced significant bearish...

New L2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $1M in 1 Week – Could This Be The Unbeatable Pepe?
Crypto News

New L2 Meme Coin Pepe Unchained Raises $1M in 1 Week – Could This Be The Unbeatable Pepe?

Leah Alger
he US Just Sold 3,940 $BTC, Joining Germany’s 6,500 $BTC Sale – Coordinated Maneuver?
Crypto News

The US Just Sold 3,940 $BTC, Joining Germany’s 6,500 $BTC Sale – Coordinated Maneuver?

Alex Popa
Waymo Opens Its Self-Driving Cab Services to Everyone in San Francisco
News

Waymo Opens Its Self-Driving Cab Services to Everyone in San Francisco

Krishi Chowdhary
How to Watch Euro Round of 16 Free
Streaming News & Events

How and Where to Watch Round of 16 in Euro 2024 FREE From Anywhere in the World

Joel Timothy

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.