Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home BIS Report Shows Generative AI As The Top Cybersecurity Choice for Central Banks
Crypto News

BIS Report Shows Generative AI As The Top Cybersecurity Choice for Central Banks

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has highlighted a significant trend among central banks. This trend typically targets the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) to strengthen cybersecurity measures.

The entity considers this shift a pivotal development in the financial sector. It reflects the growing dependence of several industries on advanced technologies to safeguard critical financial infrastructure.

Survey on Generative AI Adoption

In a recent study, the BIS surveyed 32 central banks out of its 63 member institutions to evaluate their interest in using generative AI tools for cybersecurity. The results reveal that 71% of the surveyed central banks currently employ generative AI tools in their cybersecurity operations. 

These entities highlighted how the tools have improved their ability to detect and respond to cyber threats more effectively than traditional methods.

Additionally, 26% of the surveyed central banks have plans to integrate generative AI into their cybersecurity structures shortly. Given this trend, the BIS predicts that all member central banks will eventually adopt generative AI tools to improve their internal cybersecurity measures.

Notably, the institutions that have already made this transition report significant benefits. Key ones include improved detection of anomalies and suspicious activities and faster response times to cyber incidents. 

While generative AI has seen wide adoption for cybersecurity, it is not without challenges. The primary concern among central banks is the cost associated with deploying these advanced technologies. This financial burden is significant as institutions weigh the benefits against the expenses.

Moreover, the BIS report identifies specific risks that accompany the use of generative AI in cybersecurity. Social engineering and zero-day attacks remain significant threats, requiring continuous vigilance and advanced countermeasures. Also, a major concern is protecting sensitive information from unauthorized access.

Despite these challenges, central banks are optimistic about the potential of generative AI to transform cybersecurity operations. There is a shared belief that these tools can automate routine tasks, potentially reducing the need for human cybersecurity staff for these functions.

This automation could provide additional resources for other important initiatives, allowing institutions worldwide to reallocate their workforce more efficiently.

The Initiative of Asset Tokenization

Furthermore, the BIS has launched an ambitious project in collaboration with seven central banks to explore the potential of asset tokenization within the monetary system. This initiative also gets support from private financial institutions.

The central banks participating in this project come from diverse countries, each contributing unique insights and expertise. The entities involved are the central banks of Japan, France, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Mexico, and the United States Federal Reserve.

Tagged Project Agora, this initiative aims to build on the BIS’s existing unified ledger concept. This concept primarily envisions a seamless integration of tokenized commercial bank deposits and tokenized wholesale central bank money.

Project Agora seeks to create a more transparent, efficient, and secure financial system by using blockchain and distributed ledger technologies.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 BIS Report Shows Generative AI As The Top Cybersecurity Choice for Central Banks
2 PEPE Price Pulls Back as Developer Team Liquidates 22 Billion Tokens: Is the Rally Over?
3 What is Driving The Chainlink (LINK) Rally – Is It The Latest Development?
4 Ripple (XRP) Price Stuck Around $0.52 Amid $1 Billion Volume; Will The Bulls Break Through Resistance?
5 Major Pharmaceutical Companies Hit by Data Breach Linked to Cencora Cyberattack

Latest News

PEPE Price Pulls Back as Developer Team Liquidates 22 Billion Tokens: Is the Rally Over?
Crypto News

PEPE Price Pulls Back as Developer Team Liquidates 22 Billion Tokens: Is the Rally Over?

Rida Fatima
What is Driving The Chainlink Rally - Is It The Latest Development?
Crypto News

What is Driving The Chainlink (LINK) Rally – Is It The Latest Development?

Rida Fatima

Chainlink (LINK) has graced the top gainers chart today after touching a monthly high of $18.82. Impressively, Chainlink maintains its status as one of the top fifteen cryptocurrencies listed on...

Ripple (XRP) Price Stuck Around $0.52 Amid $1 Billion Volume; Will The Bulls Break Through Resistance?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) Price Stuck Around $0.52 Amid $1 Billion Volume; Will The Bulls Break Through Resistance?

Rida Fatima

According to CoinMarketCap data, Ripple (XRP) trading volume has increased by over 30% in the past 24 hours, now above $1 billion. But amid this surge in trading activity, XRP...

Major Pharmaceutical Companies Hit by Data Breach Linked to Cencora Cyberattack
News

Major Pharmaceutical Companies Hit by Data Breach Linked to Cencora Cyberattack

Krishi Chowdhary
$SPONGE HODLers Make 8,581% Profit, New ICO to Ignite the Price Action
Crypto News

$SPONGE HODLers Make 8,581% Profit, New ICO to Ignite the Price Action

Lora Pance
China Sets up the Third Phase of It’s Semiconductor Fund
News

China Sets up the Third Phase of Its Semiconductor Fund with a Massive $47.5 Billion Investment

Krishi Chowdhary
ICQ Is Shutting Down from June 26 Onwards
News

ICQ, Popular Instant Messaging Service, Is Shutting Down on June 26

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.