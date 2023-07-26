Bitboy’s Optimism for XRP in Bullish Trend is Based on Two Significant Factors
Crypto News

Bitboy’s Optimism for XRP in Bullish Trend is Based on Two Significant Factors

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist
Updated:

Renowned cryptocurrency influencer Ben “BitBoy” Armstrong declared a bullish prediction for the XRP token despite the SEC potentially filing an appeal to the XRP ruling.

The crypto pundit remains bullish on the fourth-largest crypto asset’s projected buying momentum. His response tallied with Ripple maximalist attorney John Deaton, who believes an appeal ruling could last up to two years. 

BitBoy’s perspective of the crypto asset’s projected direction wasn’t only based on the long appeal procedures alone; Ripple has also been listed on many exchanges.

This implies the crypto community’s confidence and lack of fear amid legal proceedings. According to the crypto pundit, “No one is scared.”  Ripple was relisted on several US-based cryptocurrency exchanges shortly after Ripple Labs’ win against the SEC in early July. 

The United States Judge Analisa Torres ruled, on July 13, that sales of Ripple to retail investors across exchanges do not constitute securities. BitBoy isn’t alone in his optimistic view on XRP’s price direction, as many other Ripple maximalists maintain their bullish stance regarding the crypto asset’s future. 

Specifically, a popular XRP influence, Crypto Asset Guy, commented on BiBoy’s tweet, stating that the coin will record a new all-time high (ATH) price during 2023 Q4. 

Furthermore, Scott Melker, a pro-Bitcoin cryptocurrency influencer, explained that despite the SEC filing an appeal at the Ripple Labs and obtaining a decision, XRP would remain in its non-security status for at least two years. 

Following Ripple’s partial victory against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), several US-based centralized crypto exchanges related to the coin. 

These exchanges include Bitstamp, Kraken, Crypto.Com, Bitstamp, Coinbase, and Gemini. The exchanges announced on their Twitter accounts or official blogs about relisting the fourth-largest coin

Some May be Skeptical About Investing in XRP

Conversely, while BitBoy and many crypto pundits and influencers are optimistic about the bullish run of XRP, not everyone has the same perspective on the coin. 

A Twitter user named Shawn expressed concerns that investors and financial institutions may be hesitant to fully commit to XRP if a notable lawsuit is stalled for the next two years.

Shawn stressed that firm lawyers and accountants, key players in the decision-making, may prefer to be risk-averse on the case. He noted that they would probably be careful about notifying that their companies would venture into XRP.

US attorney and pro-XRP advocate John Deaton replied to Shawn, stating that many leading US-based exchanges would not have featured the XRP token if these measures were implemented.

The lawyer affirmed that banks and many other institutions might be more conservative

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry.

Most Popular News

1 Bitboy’s Optimism for XRP in Bullish Trend is Based on Two Significant Factors
2 Top Crypto Gainers – XDC, DOGE, TWT, And GMX
3 Apple Faces $1BN+ Lawsuit for Charging “Anti-Competitive” Commissions
4 Google Slapped with $340M Damages Over Chromecast Patent-Infringement
5 XRP Price Remains Up 45% in Last Month: But Is it too late to buy Ripple? Exploring 3 New Potentially Profitable Alternatives

Latest News

Crypto
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers – XDC, DOGE, TWT, And GMX

Nick Dunn
Apple Faces $1BN+ Lawsuit for "Anti-Competitive" Commissions
News

Apple Faces $1BN+ Lawsuit for Charging “Anti-Competitive” Commissions

Krishi Chowdhary

In a class action damages claim brought against Apple, the tech giant is being sued for almost £800 million. The claim, which has been filed on behalf of more than...

Google Slapped with $340M Damages Over Patent Infringement
News

Google Slapped with $340M Damages Over Chromecast Patent-Infringement

Krishi Chowdhary

A US federal court has ordered Google to pay a whopping $338.7 million for patent infringement related to its Chromecast devices. The jury in Waco, Texas, reached the decision last...

ripple (xrp) price 2507
Crypto News

XRP Price Remains Up 45% in Last Month: But Is it too late to buy Ripple? Exploring 3 New Potentially Profitable Alternatives

Will Macmaster
Gmail statistics
Statistics

Gmail Statistics For 2023 (Market Share, Growth, and Trends)

Susan Laborde
Institutional Investors Holding More Than 100 Million XRP Surpass an 11-Week High
Crypto News

Institutional Investors Holding More Than 100 Million XRP Surpass an 11-Week High

Nick Dunn
XRP
Crypto News

Fox Business Journalist Attacks US Judge Torres Ruling on XRP, Deaton Reacts

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website

© Copyright 2023 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.