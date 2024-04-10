Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Huge Bullish Wave Will Move XRP Above $4 in this Cycle
Crypto News

Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Huge Bullish Wave Will Move XRP Above $4 in this Cycle

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

XRP price performance has been lacklustre, and it is barely reactive to the ongoing crypto market frenzy. However, enthusiasts believe the token will pick up soon.

Bitcoin analyst Mikybull says a massive incoming bullish wave could move XRP above $4. Also, these assertions were based on XRP’s historical candlestick patterns on the chart since it began trading. 

Bullish Wave to Drive XRP above All-Time High  

In an April 9 X post, Milkybull asserted that XRP will exceed $4. His analysis hinges on XRP chart patterns from late 2017. Recall that XRP reached an all-time high value of $3.40 on January 7, 2018.

According to Milkybull’s XRP chart, the incoming bullish wave is similar to the one that moved XRP to its all-time high. So, he believes it will be the catalyst for XRP’s ascent above $4.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Mikybull presented a two-week chart showing XRP’s historical candlestick patterns. The phase before the bullish trend is marked by red colours on the chart, and a rally follows shortly after. A similar chart pattern was observed in the 2021 bull run when the bullish tide drove XRP’s price close to $2. 

In an earlier forecast last month, Milkybull tipped the coin to break out of a symmetrical triangle pattern. According to the analyst, if XRP breaks out of the triangle pattern, then the potential profit target will be $6.  

Based on his analysis, XRP went through a retest phase after the breakout pattern observed on the chart. This positions the asset for a massive bullish rally in the coming weeks.   

Further, Milkybull listed XRP among the altcoins that are set for a progressive rally. He noted that the altcoin market cap has crossed the $1 trillion mark. So, this altcoin season will likely surpass the previous ones, and XRP will be among the prime beneficiaries.

Nonetheless, the analyst did not give a definite timeline for this price increase for XRP. However, he believes it will happen before this bullish Cycle concludes.   

What’s Next?

Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Huge Bullish Wave Will Move XRP Above $4 in this Cycle

A close look at the XRP weekly chart reveals a downtrend from July to September 2023. However, a rally began late in September and continued till November 2023.  

The same pattern repeated itself, with a decline later in November till January 2024. Remarkably, XRP rallied in February and found critical support at the $0.58 price level. This implies that more buyers opened new long positions at this level, resulting in a price increase.     

XRP has formed a green candle this week, with the long upper wick suggesting buyers’ pressure. The buyers are attempting to force a rally above the $0.65 resistance level for the asset.   

Additionally, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is rising out of the neutral zone with a value of 54.32. If the RSI moves above 60, then the rally will likely be sustained in the coming weeks. 

The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, confirming buying pressure. So, XRP will likely rally in the coming weeks and break above the $0.65 resistance level. If this happens, then $0.9 could likely be the next target.   

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geet but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Analyst Predicts Huge Bullish Wave Will Move XRP Above $4 in this Cycle
2 Coinbase’s Base Blockchain Surpasses Solana After Hitting High TPS
3 Analyst Goes Bullish On RWA As Blackrock Launches A Tokenized Fund
4 Degen Investors Buzz Over New Doge Coin Projects – Spotlight on 2 Listings You Shouldn’t Miss
5 TikTok’s Photo-Sharing App ‘TikTok Notes’ Is All Set to Compete with Instagram

Latest News

Coinbase's Base Blockchain Surpasses Solana After Hitting High TPS
Crypto News

Coinbase’s Base Blockchain Surpasses Solana After Hitting High TPS

Rida Shah
Analyst Goes Bullish On RWA As Blackrock Launches A Tokenized Fund
Crypto News

Analyst Goes Bullish On RWA As Blackrock Launches A Tokenized Fund

Rida Shah

Tokenized real-world assets garner significant attention in the crypto space as major TradFi firms buy-in.  A prominent analyst in the industry, Miles Deutscher, expresses a bullish stance on real-world assets...

Degen investors buzzing over new doge coin projects
Crypto News

Degen Investors Buzz Over New Doge Coin Projects – Spotlight on 2 Listings You Shouldn’t Miss

Alex Popa

Many meme coins, like Slothana, DogWifHat, and BONK, have gone parabolic this year, but not many Doge-related ones have caught our attention until now. Judging by community support and presale...

TikTok's Photo-Sharing App 'TikTok Notes' Is All Set to Compete with Instagram
News

TikTok’s Photo-Sharing App ‘TikTok Notes’ Is All Set to Compete with Instagram

Krishi Chowdhary
Intel Introduces Gaudi 3 AI Chips to Compete with Nvidia
News

Intel Introduces Gaudi 3 AI Chips to Compete with Nvidia

Krishi Chowdhary
South Korea Decides to Invest $7 Billion in AI Chips and Firms
News

South Korea Decides to Invest $7 Billion in AI to Boost Its Semiconductor Chip Industry

Krishi Chowdhary
2023/24 top 20 highest-paid NFL players
Statistics

Tackling the 20 Highest-Paid NFL Players of 2023-24

Kate Sukhanova

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.