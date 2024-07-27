Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin and Stocks in Red: China Rate Cut and Treasury Yield Cause Concerns
Crypto News

Bitcoin and Stocks in Red: China Rate Cut and Treasury Yield Cause Concerns

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

China’s second interest rate cut within a week created concerns about economic instability in the Asian region. Bitcoin and Ether shed some of their gains on Thursday before showing signs of recovery in the past 24 hours. 

The equity market recorded bearish action, as Germany’s DAX, Euro Stoxx and France’s CAC dropped over 1.5%. Data from Investing.com reveals that the Nasdaq 100 lost 3% of its value on Wednesday due to market volatility. 

These bearish events created concerns among investors and market watchers. 

China’s Rate Cuts Signal Economic Struggles

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) revealed plans for a surprise rate cut in its medium loan facility rate. This rate will drop to 2.3% from 2.5%, providing 200 billion yuan in market liquidity.

This rate cut is the most significant reduction since 2020, and it highlights the urgency of policymakers’ search for economic solutions.

However, the rate cuts do not guarantee an economic boost for the Chinese economy. Also, the tightening of the US Treasury Yield curve is viewed as threatening risk assets such as cryptocurrencies.

This curve steepens when the difference between the long-duration and short-duration bond yields increases. Investors become more cautious about trading riskier assets when the yield curve steepens, likely affecting their prices.

Market commentator Holger Zschaepitz said it had been over a year since the last Chinese rate cut. 

He believes the rate cut is a signal to boost growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Zschaepitz noted that the Chinese stock market is not so enthusiastic. Crypto commentator TMXC Trades believes that China’s rate cuts will not have the desired effect.

He stated that traders in 2024 were betting on a massive and global cooling of interest rates. However, in mid-July, such expectations have not become a reality.

Meanwhile, macro research firm Global Market Investor reveals critical economic events in the US.

The US June PCE inflation data and US Consumer Sentiment will be released on Friday. These economic data could also affect the prices of risk assets such as cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Traders Aiming for All-Time High Amid Rate Cuts

Despite the Chinese rate cuts, some Bitcoin traders are optimistic that BTC will soon rally to a new all-time high. If Bitcoin rallies, then the entire crypto market will likely transition into a more bullish phase based on BTC’s dominance.

Analyst Rekt Capital noted that Bitcoin has wiped out most of its -25.6% retracement during the cycle low. BTC took two weeks to recover almost entirely from a five-week-long retrace showing resilience.

Further, Rekt Capital noted that Bitcoin’s retest of the $65,000 support level was successful. So, it predicts a Bitcoin rally to trade in the $65,000-$71,500 region based on its current performance.

As such, the Chinese rate cuts and other macroeconomic events have not hindered Bitcoin’s gains. If BTC rallies above the $69,000 resistance level, it can retest its all-time high value.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin and Stocks in Red: China Rate Cut and Treasury Yield Cause Concerns
2 Crypto Scams Plaguing the Industry – How Important Is Crypto Regulation?
3 France High-Speed Train Line under Arson Attack: No Arrests Yet
4 US Spot Ether ETFs Bleed Out Record $152 Million in Net Outflows
5 VanEck Predicts Bitcoin Rallying to $2.9 Million by 2050 If Several Events Occur

Latest News

Crypto Scams Plaguing the Industry – How Important Is Crypto Regulation?
Crypto News

Crypto Scams Plaguing the Industry – How Important Is Crypto Regulation?

Alex Popa
France High-Speed Train Line under Arson Attack: No Arrests Yet
News

France High-Speed Train Line under Arson Attack: No Arrests Yet

Krishi Chowdhary

Ahead of the upcoming Olympics games, France’s high-speed train lines were hit by a series of “malicious acts”. This includes setting fires in conduits carrying cables that convey safety information...

US Spot Ether ETFs Bleed Out Record $152 Million as Net Outflows on Third Day
Crypto News

US Spot Ether ETFs Bleed Out Record $152 Million in Net Outflows

Rida Fatima

The Spot Ether ETFs recorded a net outflow of $152.3 million on Thursday, marking the third day of trading. Farside Investors revealed that ETHE shed 346.2 million on Thursday. However,...

VanEck Predicts Bitcoin Rallying to $2.9 Million by 2050 If Several Events Occur
Crypto News

VanEck Predicts Bitcoin Rallying to $2.9 Million by 2050 If Several Events Occur

Rida Fatima
Arbitrum DAO Holds Vote to Extend Orbit Chains Beyond Ethereum
Crypto News

Arbitrum DAO Holds Vote to Extend Orbit Chains Beyond Ethereum

Rida Fatima
New Jersey Announces Plans to Invest City's Pension Fund in Bitcoin ETFs
Crypto News

New Jersey Announces Plans to Invest City’s Pension Fund in Bitcoin ETFs

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Bounces Back After Hitting $63,000 – Will It Break $68,100 Resistance?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Bounces Back After Hitting $63,000 – Will It Break $68,100 Resistance?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.