Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Bitcoin Approaching $61,000 After Gaining 7% is a Return to its All-Time High Possible?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Approaching $61,000 After Gaining 7% is a Return to its All-Time High Possible?

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Bitcoin is bullish today, posting an impressive 7% gain in the last 24 hours. BTC has broken above the $60,000 price level and is fast approaching $61,000. The last time BTC traded at a similar level was in November 2021.

One factor likely aiding Bitcoin’s rally is the recent acquisition of 3,000 BTC by MicroStrategy, a renowned Bitcoin whale.

MicroStrategy Accumulates Extra BTC, Leading to Price Rally 

Bitcoin’s rally comes two days after an announcement that Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy bought an additional 3000 BTC. These tokens cost MicroStrategy $155 million and are valued at $51,813 each. Also, the purchase took place between February 15 and 25.

MicroStrategy has acquired a total of 193,000 BTC for $6.09 billion and at an average price of $31,544 each. Also, MicroStrategy is recognized as the most significant Bitcoin holder among publicly traded companies. Another factor supporting Bitcoin’s price increase is the Bitcoin ETF trading volume surge. 

According to senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, February 27 was another high-volume trading day for the nine approved ETFs. Over $2 billion was recorded as the trading volume on February 27, breaking the previous record of $1.3 billion.

This marked the second consecutive day that the Bitcoin ETFs traded above the $ 2-billion mark, confirming rising investor interest. Notably, one of the Bitcoin ETFs, IBIT, recorded over 100,000 individual trades, rising from the 30 thousand to 60 thousand range. 

This confirms that more investors are accumulating Bitcoin through direct purchases or ETFs. Meanwhile, the Founder of digital asset investment fund ARK36, Michael Morch, believes that institutional investment drives the rally.  

In his words;

The anticipation swirling around the approval of spot Ether ETFs further underscores the maturation of the cryptocurrency market. 

It recognises Ethereum’s role not just as a digital currency, but as an infrastructure backbone for a future where finance and technology merge more seamlessly.

Will Bitcoin Break Above $60,000 and Return to Its All-Time High?

Bitcoin Approaching $61,000 After Gaining 7% is a Return to its All-Time High Possible?

BTC has entered a bullish phase, forming three consecutive green candles on the daily chart as the buyers sustain its uptrend. Also, BTC has flipped the $56,846 resistance level to support, leading to a further increase as it approaches the $61,055 resistance level. 

Additionally, BTC is trading close to the upper band of the Donchian Channel (DC), confirming intense pressure from the buyers. This accumulation phase could lead to further increases for the asset in the coming days.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is in the overbought region, rising to 86.25.

This is a strong buy signal, making BTC extremely bullish. Therefore, BTC will likely overcome the $61,055 resistance level in the coming days and rally to $62,000. If this happens, a return to its all-time high value in the coming weeks will likely occur. 

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post my Question

Leave a Comment

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Approaching $61,000 After Gaining 7% is a Return to its All-Time High Possible?
2 OpenAI Levels Serious Allegations Against New York Times in Ongoing Copyright Lawsuit
3 Wale Alert Spots Massive XRP Transfer as Price Surges by 5.5%
4 Ripple (XRP) to Hit $1 as Expert Hints at BlackRock Applying for XRP ETF – Time to Buy?
5 German Venture Capital Company CEO Claims XRP Could Become World Reserve Currency

Latest News

OpenAI Levels Serious Allegations Against New York Times in Ongoing Copyright Lawsuit
News

OpenAI Levels Serious Allegations Against New York Times in Ongoing Copyright Lawsuit

Damien Fisher
Wale Alert Spots Massive XRP Transfer as Price Surges by 5.5%
Crypto News

Wale Alert Spots Massive XRP Transfer as Price Surges by 5.5%

Damien Fisher

A significant XRP transfer has caught the attention of crypto enthusiasts. A crypto analytics platform, Whale Alert, identified a massive movement of 300 million XRP from Binance. Despite the substantial...

Ripple (XRP) to Hit $1 as Expert Hints at BlackRock Applying for XRP ETF – Time to Buy?
Crypto News

Ripple (XRP) to Hit $1 as Expert Hints at BlackRock Applying for XRP ETF – Time to Buy?

Nick Dunn

BlackRock shook up the crypto space when it launched a Bitcoin ETF. While the asset manager now dominates the crypto ETF space, it hasn’t indicated plans for a spot in...

German Venture Capital Company CEO Claims XRP Could Become World Reserve Currency
Crypto News

German Venture Capital Company CEO Claims XRP Could Become World Reserve Currency

Damien Fisher
Top Crypto Gainers on 28 February - AR and JASMY
Crypto News

Top Crypto Gainers on 28 February – AR and JASMY

Nick Dunn
Netflix
Streaming News & Events

Hulu and Disney+ Lose Subscribers as Netflix Continues Dominating the Market

Mark Cop
Amidst Backlash, Google Introduces Gemini AI To Messages 
News

Amidst Backlash, Google Introduces Gemini AI To Messages 

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.