Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Breaks Above $70K and Nears ATH as Tech Stocks Are Soaring
Crypto News

Bitcoin Breaks Above $70K and Nears ATH as Tech Stocks Are Soaring

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Bitcoin Breaks Above $70,000 and Nears ATH as Tech Stocks Are Soaring

Bitcoin recently broke the $70K level, only $3,700 away from its $73,700 ATH on March 14. Previously, the $70K–71K acted as resistance, with Bitcoin rebounding three times below $70K.

We’re already one-and-a-half months into the Bitcoin halving, and the crypto market has been consolidating since. Bitcoin’s break above $70K might signify the start of the bullish season.

Bitcoin monthly performance chart

Tech stocks are also experiencing healthy growth, with $ARM up by 5.5% between May 31 and June 3 and $MGNI up by 8.4% in the same period.

Rumors about the September Fed rate cuts could have contributed to Bitcoin’s rise and tech stocks soaring. Inflation in the US, coupled with a softer job openings market, seem to be driving prices upward for the entire crypto industry.

Let’s discuss why this is happening and what it could mean for the wider economy.

Bitcoin’s Longest Daily Run Since March – A Good Sign

Bitcoin recorded its longest winning streak since March these past few days, which means it had consistent daily increases without sharp follow-up drops.

Bitcoin winning streak
Source: MoneyWeb

This led to steady daily growth for several other cryptocurrencies, such as:

The total crypto market cap grew by 2.85% daily and the 24-hour volume by 20.51%, with Bitcoin ETFs also experiencing significant growth in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin ETF 1-day change

Keith Gill’s return to X and GME soaring again are also worth mentioning, as they led to a meme coin frenzy.

Bitcoin’s break above $70K seems like the conclusion of a string of events that have impacted traditional and crypto finances alike.

The SEC Sows Confusion Around Ethereum and the Crypto Space

The crypto industry is often influenced by political discussions and financial debates.

On April 26, Consensys, the company behind MetaMask and founded by one of Ethereum’s co-founders (Joe Lubin), sued the SEC.

The SEC has no authority—nor should it—to regulate global, peer-to-peer computer networks. The SEC’s aggressive overreach into commodities, software, and these novel technology platforms is unlawful.Consensys

The SEC had informed Consensys that MetaMask turned the company into an ‘unregistered securities broker.’

Furthermore, Joe Lubin claimed the SEC had been trying to reclassify Ethereum as a security for a long time, hinting at deliberate abuse from the SEC.

At the same time, the approval of $ETH ETFs shows the SEC’s contradictory position on Ethereum. 

One might say this is an ad hoc approach to crypto assets that creates significant FUD and volatility in the market.

Fed Interest Rate Cuts & US Inflation Benefit Crypto

The hearsay around the Fed’s interest rate cuts (which might be false) is also a likely contributor to Bitcoin’s recent spike.

Lower interest rates push investors to seek riskier assets like crypto to pursue higher ROI.

When interest rates plummet, people can save more money and start investing in riskier opportunities like crypto. 

That’s why crypto markets are inversely correlated with interest rates. When interest rates increase, crypto prices tend to fall since there’s less demand.

US inflation is currently 3.36%, higher than the long-term average of 3.28%, and crypto is traditionally used as a hedge against inflation

High inflation tends to push investors toward crypto, whether it’s Bitcoin or riskier investments like meme coins. Bitcoin is particularly attractive to some investors who favor it over altcoins and meme coins.

The Verdict – Is Bitcoin Going Bullish?

Bitcoin’s rush past $70K doesn’t seem like a fluke; more like the result of multiple macroeconomic factors such as:

  • $BTC ETF approval on January 10, 2024
  • $ETH ETF approval on May 24, 2024
  • High US inflation
  • Rumors of Fed interest rate cuts 
  • The Bitcoin halving

Whether it surpasses its ATH of $73,700 from March remains to be seen. But a bull run might be in store, given all the underlying aspects discussed.

Crypto is inherently volatile and risky, so we encourage you to DYOR and invest responsibly.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex Popa Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Alex is a content writer passionate about data privacy, cybersecurity, and crypto. You’ll often find him geeking out on the latest security key, password manager, or the hottest crypto presale, looking for that one digital currency to rule them all.

With over six years of freelance writing under his belt, Alex fell in love with the process. From researching data and brainstorming topics to comparing cryptocurrency whitepapers and digging deep into crypto roadmaps, it’s all in the keyboard. Ideally, a mechanical one with brown switches.

Alex is an eternal learner who knows that continuous improvement is the best way to remain relevant. Currently, he's brushing up his E-E-A-T and SEO skills, but who knows what comes next?

In his spare time, he enjoys video games, horror movies, and going to the gym, which sometimes conflicts with his gourmand nature. Oh, well, you can't have them all.

Follow Alex on LinkedIn

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Price Passes $71K Again – 99Bitcoins Reaching $2M in Presale
2 Bitcoin Breaks Above $70K and Nears ATH as Tech Stocks Are Soaring
3 Everything Qualcomm Announced at Computex 2024 – “The PC Reborn” with Snapdragon X Series and Copilot+ PCs
4 Former Employees of Top AI Firms Sign an Open Letter Warning about the Risks of AI
5 Australian Court Overrules ASIC’s Fine Against Fintech Firm Block Earner

Latest News

Bitcoin Price Passes 71K Again – 99Bitcoins Reaching $2M in Presale
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Passes $71K Again – 99Bitcoins Reaching $2M in Presale

Leah Alger
Everything Qualcomm announced at Computex 2024
News

Everything Qualcomm Announced at Computex 2024 – “The PC Reborn” with Snapdragon X Series and Copilot+ PCs

Krishi Chowdhary

Qualcomm’s keynote at Computex 2024, which was delivered by CEO Christian Amon, mostly revolved around its collaboration with Microsoft. Right before Computex 2024, Qualcomm announced the new Snapdragon X Elite...

Ex Employees of AI Firms Sign Open Letter About The Risks of AI
News

Former Employees of Top AI Firms Sign an Open Letter Warning about the Risks of AI

Krishi Chowdhary

Former employees of top Silicon Valley firms such as OpenAI, Google’s DeepMind, and Anthropic have signed an open letter, sending out a stark warning about the risks of AI and...

Australian Court Overrules ASIC’s Fine Against Fintech Firm Block Earner
Crypto News

Australian Court Overrules ASIC’s Fine Against Fintech Firm Block Earner

Rida Fatima
Pepe Coin Whale Dumps 366 Billion PEPE - More Price Dips Ahead?
Crypto News

Pepe Coin Whale Dumps 366 Billion PEPE – More Price Dips Ahead?

Rida Fatima
Bitpanda Partners with Deutsche Bank to Provide Real-Time Crypto Payments
Crypto News

Bitpanda Partners with Deutsche Bank to Provide Real-Time Crypto Payments

Rida Fatima
Dogecoin (DOGE) Hovers Around $0.16 Amid Heightened Whale Movement - Will It Rise Again?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Hovers Around $0.16 Amid Heightened Whale Movement – Will It Rise Again?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.