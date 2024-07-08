Bitcoin (BTC) Falls to $57,000; Will it Rise or Decline as Germany Set to Sell-Off Again?

The crypto market is down again after briefly recovering from a bloodbath. Several digital assets like BTC, ETH, XRP, and DOGE have significantly declined in value.

Surprisingly, on July 5, BTC dropped from $58,000 to $53,000 for the first time since February, creating panic among market participants. Many attributed the bearish sentiment to the German government’s massive sell-off and the proposed Mt. Gox repayments.

While Bitcoin has rebounded above $57,000, it remains below the $60,000 psychological level, far lower than its all-time high. Nonetheless, some market analysts predict a possible recovery.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Action

Bitcoin has maintained a prolonged downtrend after slipping off the $70,000 threshold in June. Now trading at $57,000, Bitcoin has recorded an over 22% decline from its March 14 all-time high of $73,750.

BTC seems to have found support at $54,000. While holding steady, if Bitcoin bounces back from here, it could change the market’s direction.

However, a break below $54,000 might trigger more sell-offs, lowering the price. Bitcoin is trading at $57,650, slightly increasing in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Bearish Sentiment Weakening?

Bitcoin’s price is currently above the lower Bollinger Band, suggesting the coin might be oversold and due for a bounce. The RSI stands at 35, nearing oversold territory, which could signal a potential reversal.

Bitcoin currently trades below the 50-day and 200-day SMA lines, confirming the overall bearish trend in the market. However, the price is approaching the 200-day SMA, and a break above this line could signal a bullish shift.

The MACD remains below its signal line, but the red histogram bars are fading, suggesting that the bears are losing strength. Based on these indicators, there’s a possibility the market might turn green soon.

Japanese Firm Boosts its BTC Holdings

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has bought more Bitcoin. The firm added 42.47 BTC, worth $2.3 million, to its holdings. The latest purchase marks its fifth Bitcoin purchase in four months at an average of $58,500 per token.

Often called “Asia’s MicroStrategy,” Metaplanet currently owns over 203 BTC, valued at about $11 million (2 billion Yen), and plans to hold these coins for the long term.

Metaplanet’s actions might boost Bitcoin’s price as such a large purchase could boost investor confidence, raise demand, and boost price. Moreover, the firm’s plans to hold Bitcoin in the long term could reduce the circulating supply and create scarcity.

Metaplanet also sees Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation, encouraging other companies to invest. In all, this purchase could be a bullish catalyst for BTC.

Germany’s Massive Bitcoin Sell-off

The German government has sold a significant amount of Bitcoin in the past weeks, creating selling pressure on the market. So far, it has sold over 10,000 BTC, contributing to Bitcoin’s nearly 20% decline in the past month.

The government still holds 39,826 BTC, worth about $2.2 billion, representing around 9% of Bitcoin’s daily trading volume.

🔔 Breaking News: The German government has just transferred 200 BTC to Coinbase. Simultaneously, this wallet also moved 200 BTC to Kraken. This could lead to significant market fluctuations! 🚀📉#Bitcoin #CryptoNews #MarketUpdate #BTC #Germany pic.twitter.com/ImCwX3fHoT — BoKuBu (@atrungbs87) June 25, 2024

Should Germany dump its remaining holdings, it will exert more selling pressure on Bitcoin, leading to more downturns. Fortunately, Tron founder Justin Sun offered to buy the Bitcoin off-market. If this proposal comes to fruition, it could reduce the price impact.

I am willing to negotiate with the German government to purchase all BTC off-market in order to minimize the impact on the market. — H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) July 4, 2024

It’s unclear if Germany will accept this offer or continue its selling spree. The market deals with heightened uncertainty, so traders must exercise caution.

Pepe Unchained: Promising Alternative in a Bearish Market

As the broader crypto market continues, with most coins losing significant value, Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has emerged as an attractive low-cap alternative. This new project combines a meme coin with an Ethereum layer 2 blockchain.

Pepe Unchained isn’t just another meme coin; it promises to provide a 100 times faster and cheaper alternative to Ethereum. This makes it attractive for both developers and users.

Moreover, Pepe Unchained is building a new ecosystem supporting meme coins and related applications. While still in presale, Pepe Unchained has already raised $2.5 million, showing strong investor confidence. One $PEPU coin currently trades at $0.0083258, offering a good entry point.

Potential Rewards for Investors

Pepe Unchained offers impressive staking rewards, with up to 689% APY, much higher than Ethereum’s 7%. These high rewards won’t last forever; they will decrease as more people stake their PEPU tokens. Therefore, early investors have a chance to maximize their returns.

The project also has a built-in bridge to Ethereum that allows easy asset movement between networks, adding flexibility for investors and users.

Analysts are excited about Pepe Unchained’s potential, some predicting it could be the next 100X cryptocurrency. This suggests significant growth opportunities for early investors.

PEPU’s unique blend of meme coin virality and solid blockchain technology could drive rapid adoption and value growth in the future. Investors looking to diversify their portfolio with $PEPU should visit the official presale website to purchase the token before the presale ends.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now