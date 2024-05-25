Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Since the start of the week, the entire crypto market has been on a rollercoaster ride, with Bitcoin at the centre of the volatility. On May 21, the coin saw a massive rally that briefly breached the $71,500 resistance level. However, after a few minutes, BTC started dropping. 

According to the daily chart, the coin slumped to $66,500 yesterday, causing the liquidation of many positions. BTC is exchanged for $67,767, down by almost 1% in the past 24 hours.

Despite this drop, analysts are still bullish on the coin, encouraging everyone not to worry about price decline.

Analysts Ignore Bitcoin Dip, Predicts Massive Upswing Ahead

Several prominent analysts have voiced their confidence in Bitcoin’s ability to regain momentum and embark on an upward trajectory. One such analyst, Jelle, took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the similarities between Bitcoin’s current price action and the 2017 bull run. 

Jelle asserted that once Bitcoin breaks above its 2021 all-time high of $69,000 again, it could trigger a parabolic move to the upside, potentially propelling the cryptocurrency to the $100,000 milestone.

In another post on May 23, 2024, he noted that all key resistance levels had been convincingly breached, further reinforcing the bullish narrative. He supported this view by highlighting a specific pattern on Bitcoin’s price chart known as “weekly hidden bullish divergence.”

In another post, a crypto trader and analyst, mags agreed with Jelle’s positive outlook. According to the analyst, the recent drop in price is just a temporary trick, and the price will soon start going up again.

Further, Mags pointed out that Bitcoin often shows a pattern where its price stays stable within a certain range for several weeks or months. Then, a sharp drop below this range occurs, tricking traders into betting on the price falling.

But soon after, the price quickly recovers and moves back up, leading to significant upward momentum. This cycle often leads to further price increases. If Bitcoin adheres to this pattern, Mags believes a “massive leg up” is imminent.

BitQuant, another prominent crypto analyst, also said the dip is insignificant. The analyst characterizes it as a “good confirmation,” which indicates that the market is gearing up for a “big leg up.” 

BitQuant’s predictions match Jelle and Mags’s positive views. The analyst believes that Bitcoin’s price could surge as high as $95,000 during its expected upward move.

Bitcoin Analysis: Technical Indicators Signals Bullish 

Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?

Bitcoin is currently showing some bullish signs on the chart above. The coin is positioned above the 50-day and 200-day SMA indicators. This is generally considered a bullish signal.

Also, it shows that despite the bearish sentiment, the bulls are still in control for longer. In addition, the MACD is above its signal line, which is considered a bullish signal, too.

Based on these indicators, Bitcoin’s momentum favours the bulls, meaning a reversal could soon occur. But know that sometimes, things don’t go as planned in the crypto space. So, apply proper risk management.

While waiting for Bitcoin’s reversal, investors and traders should consider this new AI-powered meme coin.

AI Meme Coin Trend Surges, WienerAI Presale Nears $3 Million

One interesting trend in cryptocurrency is the popularity of AI-themed joke coins. This year, AI (artificial intelligence) has become a big trend in cryptocurrency. 

The market for AI-related cryptocurrencies is now worth nearly $25 billion. The excitement grew even more when OpenAI introduced its newest development, ChatGPT-4o, earlier this month. 

After this announcement, investors everywhere wanted to get involved in AI-related cryptocurrencies. A new one called WienerAI, which mixes wiener dogs with artificial intelligence, is getting much attention. WienerAI’s early sale is almost $3 million, showing that many investors believe it could succeed.

WienerAI: AI-Powered Trading Bot & Meme Coin

WienerAI features sausage dogs with AI capabilities. Despite its playful design, it is a smart trading bot with actual uses. This bot helps users find the best buying opportunities in the crypto market based on their needs and risk levels. 

For example, if a user wants to discover promising new coins, WienerAI can quickly scan thousands of tokens and trading pools. It uses real-time data to find the best options and then explains why it chose them. Users can then easily trade these recommendations without any extra fees. 

WienerAI also offers a staking option, which means users can earn rewards by holding their tokens. According to the site, stake users can gain a yearly return of 367%. Combining advanced technology with a fun concept, WienerAI has quickly built a large, loyal community of fans.

WienerAI: The Growing Hype Around a Fun AI Meme Coin

The excitement for WienerAI is growing fast. Its ongoing presale has already raised over $2.8 million and is close to reaching $3 million. During the presale, early supporters can buy WAI tokens for just $0.00071 each. Of the 69 billion WAI tokens, 30% are available for presale investors. 

Another 40% is set aside for rewards and community incentives once WienerAI is available. The limited token supply and rewards have many people thinking that WAI could become valuable.

Furthermore, the developers want to ensure everything is secure, so they hired a respected auditor, SolidProof, to check the token’s security. SolidProof found no problems, giving WienerAI a level of transparency that many other meme coins don’t have.

Overall, things look very positive for WienerAI, which has become a strong contender in the presale market with over 9,300 followers on the X platform. Visit WienerAI’s official site to take part in the ongoing presale.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Detained Binance Executive Collapses During Money Laundering Trial in Nigeria
2 Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?
3 Top 10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2023-24
4 ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge
5 Top 10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2023-24 – Who Scored the Winning Touchdown?

Latest News

Detained Binance Executive Collapses During Money Laundering Trial in Nigeria
Crypto News

Detained Binance Executive Collapses During Money Laundering Trial in Nigeria

Rida Fatima
highest-paid college football coaches
Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid College Football Coaches in 2023-24

Kate Sukhanova

Given how huge and lucrative college football games are, it’s no surprise that the architects behind the top teams command hefty salaries. The 10 highest-paid college football coaches are a...

ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge
Crypto News

ETH ETF Approval Could Trigger WienerAI ($WAI) Surge

Alex Popa

The SEC recently approved Form 19b-4 for the spot ETH ETFs, but trading will begin only once the SEC approves the S-1 forms in several weeks. This is huge news...

Highest-Paid NFL Coaches
Sports Statistics

Top 10 Highest Paid NFL Coaches in 2023-24 – Who Scored the Winning Touchdown?

Kate Sukhanova
You May Soon Be Able to Generate WhatsApp AI Profile Photos
News

WhatsApp Will Soon Introduce AI-Generated Profile Photos to Enhance Personalization

Krishi Chowdhary
US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers
Crypto News

US SEC Opens Discussions On Ethereum ETF S-1 Registrations With Issuers

Rida Fatima
Pepe Coin Hits Impressive Milestone Despite Massive Wave of Liquidations
Crypto News

Pepe Coin Hits Impressive Milestone Despite Massive Wave of Liquidations

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.