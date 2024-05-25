Bitcoin (BTC) Plummets After Testing $71,500 – Is it the End of the Bullish Ride?

Since the start of the week, the entire crypto market has been on a rollercoaster ride, with Bitcoin at the centre of the volatility. On May 21, the coin saw a massive rally that briefly breached the $71,500 resistance level. However, after a few minutes, BTC started dropping.

According to the daily chart, the coin slumped to $66,500 yesterday, causing the liquidation of many positions. BTC is exchanged for $67,767, down by almost 1% in the past 24 hours.

Despite this drop, analysts are still bullish on the coin, encouraging everyone not to worry about price decline.

Analysts Ignore Bitcoin Dip, Predicts Massive Upswing Ahead

Several prominent analysts have voiced their confidence in Bitcoin’s ability to regain momentum and embark on an upward trajectory. One such analyst, Jelle, took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the similarities between Bitcoin’s current price action and the 2017 bull run.

Jelle asserted that once Bitcoin breaks above its 2021 all-time high of $69,000 again, it could trigger a parabolic move to the upside, potentially propelling the cryptocurrency to the $100,000 milestone.

In another post on May 23, 2024, he noted that all key resistance levels had been convincingly breached, further reinforcing the bullish narrative. He supported this view by highlighting a specific pattern on Bitcoin’s price chart known as “weekly hidden bullish divergence.”

In another post, a crypto trader and analyst, mags agreed with Jelle’s positive outlook. According to the analyst, the recent drop in price is just a temporary trick, and the price will soon start going up again.

Further, Mags pointed out that Bitcoin often shows a pattern where its price stays stable within a certain range for several weeks or months. Then, a sharp drop below this range occurs, tricking traders into betting on the price falling.

But soon after, the price quickly recovers and moves back up, leading to significant upward momentum. This cycle often leads to further price increases. If Bitcoin adheres to this pattern, Mags believes a “massive leg up” is imminent.

BitQuant, another prominent crypto analyst, also said the dip is insignificant. The analyst characterizes it as a “good confirmation,” which indicates that the market is gearing up for a “big leg up.”

BitQuant’s predictions match Jelle and Mags’s positive views. The analyst believes that Bitcoin’s price could surge as high as $95,000 during its expected upward move.

Bitcoin Analysis: Technical Indicators Signals Bullish

Bitcoin is currently showing some bullish signs on the chart above. The coin is positioned above the 50-day and 200-day SMA indicators. This is generally considered a bullish signal.

Also, it shows that despite the bearish sentiment, the bulls are still in control for longer. In addition, the MACD is above its signal line, which is considered a bullish signal, too.

Based on these indicators, Bitcoin’s momentum favours the bulls, meaning a reversal could soon occur. But know that sometimes, things don’t go as planned in the crypto space. So, apply proper risk management.

