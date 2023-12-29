Bitcoin (BTC) Prepares for Massive Rally – What’s the Next Price Target?

Bitcoin’s ($BTC) price is still above $40k even as the trading volume is down today, December 28, by over 10%. As of 11:10 a.m. EST, bitcoin’s price has declined by over 1%.

While things are fairly stable in the financial world, it seems people are getting ready for a potential rise in BTC’s value.

This could be linked to the increased optimism among investors as they anticipate the SEC’s endorsement for a spot in the Bitcoin ETF in the U.S.

Things you should be paying attention to as a crypto investor… why has the market been so bullish…RISK ON MARKET MOOD. yeah blah blah BTC HALVING and ETF… those of course BUT…… Market pricing in 88% chance of rate cut early march next year… soo.. pay attention to… — Cypress Demanincor (@CDemanincor) December 28, 2023

Moreover, Bitcoin halving is around the corner, which normally makes its value go up. On top of that, some people are thinking that the interest rate might reduce in March.

Michael Saylor Went on BTC Shopping Spree Again – Time to Buy?

While we await the ETF good news, Big players are bagging Bitcoin. Michael Saylor’s company has made yet again another big purchase of Bitcoin.

On December 27, Saylor shared through the X platform that his company, MicroStrategy, had bought an additional 14,620 BTC. That’s around $615.7 million at an average rate of $42,110 for each coin.

The CEO added that MicroStrategy now holds 189,150 $BTC as of December 26, 2023, acquired for 5.9 billion. The average price at which these bitcoins were obtained stands at $31,168 per coin. This move signifies MicroStrategy’s continued bullish stance on Bitcoin as a long-term investment.

It also contributes to the overall bullish demand for Bitcoin. Such large-scale institutional investments often have the potential to positively impact the price of BTC, as they signal growing institutional interest and investment in the digital asset.

Moreover, in another recent tweet, Saylor predicted that “BTC will be the standout asset of 2024.” Saylor thinks approving ETFs will boost Bitcoin demand, and the upcoming halving in April will limit its supply. So, companies like BlackRock filing for ETFs will want more BTC, but miners will have less to sell.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC Bulls Poised for Further Gains

Bitcoin is trading along an upward-sloping bullish trendline right now. In context, trendlines act as support levels that can hold the price up, preventing excessive dips.

BTC’s Moving Average Convergence/Divergence also indicates a bullish outlook, with the red histogram bars fading away as sellers relent and bearish pressure slows down.

In addition, the RSI is 50, signaling neutral momentum, which confirms a returning bullish sentiment. From the above chart, Bitcoin seems to be heading toward a minor resistance around $44,200, and a break above this level will send a strong bullish signal to investors.

However, if the bulls can’t keep control for long, Bitcoin may drop back below the trendline. But luckily, there is another support area around $42,400 to catch the price if it falls.

Overall, the bullish trendline plus the bullish momentum indicators suggest there is a good chance Bitcoin will keep climbing higher.

The bulls just need to stay in charge to break the $44,200 resistance and get the uptrend going strongly again.

Bitcoin Alternative: Meme Kombat Could be the Next 10x Project to enter the market

There’s a really fun new crypto-powered game called Meme Kombat that’s getting very popular. This initiative uses blockchain and AI to make characters like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin battle each other.

To play Meme Kombat, you need to have a crypto wallet where you’ll store the MK coins that power the game.

You can use $MK coins to play, bet on fights, and earn rewards. You can even “stake” your $MK tokens to get a high interest rate paid to you each year. It’s a cool way to make money without doing anything.

Right now, Meme Kombat is doing a presale where you can buy $MK at the discounted price of $0.257 per coin.

But the price is going to go up soon to $0.268 per coin. So, if you want to get the best deal, buy $MK coins in the presale before the price increases.

Currently, the team has gathered more than 5 million in the sale of the MK tokens, which shows how much investors are interested in the project. Considering how things are going, $MK could jump in value later, just like other meme coins have done.

Meme Kombat Presale Gets Hot as Investor Flocks in Before It Comes Live

>>>Visit Meme Kombat Presale<<<

Meme Kombat is really making waves in the crypto space. Traders are buying the $MK token fast before the price increases. The presale is going fast due to its features and what the project team aims to achieve in the space.

The project’s gaming feature lets you stake, play, and earn nice rewards. The interesting part is that playing the game not only gives you a reward but also helps increase the token price since it will attract more people to use the token, increasing the demand rapidly.

Moreover, almost 6,000 people are staking MK tokens to get a high 192% annual percentage yield (APY). It’s a great choice for those who want to get the most benefits while being part of the gaming community through Meme Kombat.

To be part of this initiative, head to the project’s official site to buy the token.