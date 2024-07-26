Countries
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Bounces Back After Hitting $63,000 – Will It Break $68,100 Resistance?
Crypto News

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Bounces Back After Hitting $63,000 – Will It Break $68,100 Resistance?

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Bitcoin BTC’s price has shown resilience after a recent dip. It bounced back from a low of $63,000, surprising many traders. This swift recovery has led to the liquidation of over $34 million in Bitcoin.

The price is nearing the $68,100 resistance level as traders await Trump’s speech at the Bitcoin conference. This surge has prompted experts to predict the coin could rally significantly by 2050.

Everyone is wondering whether BTC can break through this crucial barrier. Let’s examine Bitcoin’s recent price movements to understand what might happen next.

Recent Price Movement of BTC

Bitcoin’s price drop began on July 22, according to the 4-hour chart. BTC fell from $67,900 to $65,500 on July 23, a 3.5% decrease. The next day, it briefly recovered. 

BTC climbed to $67,058 before falling again, reducing the price to $63,500 on July 25. As of 10:31 a.m. EST today, July 26, BTC is trading at $67,580, up 5.67% in the last 24 hours.

The current momentum suggests BTC might break above $68,000 soon. These price movements are intriguing, but what’s driving them? 

Potential Catalysts for Bitcoin’s Price Surge

Several factors could boost Bitcoin’s price soon. The U.S. core PCE price index is essential to watch, as it is the Fed’s favorite way to measure inflation.

If this index shows lower inflation, it might lead to interest rate cuts, making Bitcoin more attractive. Donald Trump’s speech at a Bitcoin conference is another potential trigger. Rumors suggest he might announce a national strategic reserve for BTC, which could spark a rally.

In addition, the Bitcoin mining hash rate is improving. This often signals price increases. Miners are building up inventory, showing confidence in future prices.

In addition, the stablecoin market cap is growing. After mainly staying the same for three months, the total market value of stables has gone above $160 billion.

This usually means more money is flowing into crypto from traditional markets. Furthermore, Ferrari announced expanding its Bitcoin payment option to European dealerships this month, following its successful launch in the US last year. 

Interestingly, the luxury carmaker plans to accept Bitcoin worldwide by 2024. This move could positively impact Bitcoin in several ways. It adds legitimacy to Bitcoin as a payment method. When a known brand like Ferrari accepts Bitcoin, it sends a strong signal to the market.

Also, Ferrari’s decision could encourage other luxury brands to follow suit. More adoption often leads to higher demand and potentially higher prices.

These factors combined could push Bitcoin to new highs. They show increasing interest and potential policy shifts favoring cryptoInvestors are watching closely for any of these triggers to spark a significant price movement.

Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bullish Signals Point to Potential Breakout

The SuperTrend indicator has flipped from sell to buy. This shift suggests a change in momentum for Bitcoin. It often signals the start of an uptrend or the continuation of an existing one.

The MACD crossing above its signal line, another bullish sign, supports this. The green histogram bars indicate growing upward momentum, typically meaning buyers are gaining market control.

On the 4-hour chart, BTC is approaching the $68,300 target, a key resistance point. Combining these indicators suggests BTC has a good chance of reaching this target.

If Bitcoin breaks through $68,300, it could trigger further buying. This might lead to a more substantial rally. However, traders should watch for potential resistance at this level.

While Bitcoin shows promising signs, it’s always wise to consider alternatives. Let’s look at The Meme Game, a novel project that offers exciting market opportunities.

Bitcoin Alternative: The Olympics Token Surges Past $250K in Presale

The crypto world has a new player that’s turning heads. The Meme Games (MGMES) is a unique project blending meme culture with sports. 

It’s already raised over $250,000 in its presale phase. This token offers a fresh take on cryptocurrency, appealing to meme lovers and sports fans.

Fun Features of the Meme Games

MGMES token holders can pick a meme character as their champion. These characters compete in virtual races. If your chosen meme wins, you get a 25% bonus on your investment. 

This feature adds an entertaining twist to crypto trading. The project also offers staking with high estimated yields. The annual yield is 902% and over 11.2 million MGMES tokens have been staked so far.

Expert’s View and Roadmap

Crypto experts are taking notice of this project. YouTuber Austin Hilton predicts it will be “huge”. Moreover, the team at 99Bitcoins suggests its price might surge 100x after it becomes tradable. 

These endorsements are boosting investor confidence. The project’s roadmap is clear. The presale ends on September 8, with a DEX listing planned for September 10. 

This timeline gives investors a narrow window to join before the public launch. The Meme Games is timing its launch with the Paris Olympics, a clever move that could boost its popularity. 

The Meme Games is gaining attention with its presale ending soon and a planned DEX launch. The mix of memes, sports, and crypto could attract diverse investors. So, this is the right time for interested investors to buy low and wait for a potential price surge after the launch. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
