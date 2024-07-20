Countries
Bitcoin BTC's Tight Bollinger Bands Reveal $190,000 as Next Possible Price Target

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Bitcoin volatility seems to favor the bulls in the current market cycle. Head of Macro Research at Global Macro Investor (GMI) Julien Bittel identified a bullish pattern for Bitcoin.

Bittel believes that Bitcoin can rally up to the $190,000 price level based on signals displayed by its indicators

BTC has gained 2.7% in the last 24 hours to break above the $65,000 price. BTC trades at $65,639, showing a remarkable recovery from its decline early in July. 

Julien Bittel Bullish on Bitcoin’s Performance

According to Julien Bittel, Head of GMI Macro Research, Bitcoin has what it takes to hit six-figure values if the volatility signals follow history.

Bittel noted that the Bollinger Band (BB) indicator is tight based on historical standards. Also, he recalled that only two months in history have witnessed the weekly Bollinger Band so compressed.

These months were April 2016 and July 2023. Bitcoin rallied in the two instances that the Bollinger Band tightened over twelve months. Bittel believes a similar price trend will move Bitcoin to the $140,000-$190,000 range, breaking its all-time high.

Further, he noted that the crypto market was quite sluggish in Q2 of 2024 but still urged his followers not to be complacent since the market is in the boring zone.

The Bollinger Bands are one of the most reliable crypto volatility indicators. Whenever the bands narrow, bullish action is often indicated ahead.

In his BTC forecast last month, Bittel also urged investors to be patient, stating that Bitcoin’s price performance is expected after a halving.

He identified different phases in the market, including a big pump before the halving, followed by a brief and sharp correction.

According to his analysis, a sideways trend occurs next before a price dip to kill any bullish sentiment. After this phase, another sideways trend begins before Bitcoin rallies again.

Analysts Suggest Possible Bitcoin Rally in September

Bitcoin shows impressive gains on the weekly timeframe, emerging from the bearish trend early this month. Also, investor sentiment in the market has shifted from extreme fear to greed as the accumulation phase continues.

However, some analysts do not believe Bitcoin is ready for a bull run. Seasoned crypto trader Rekt Capital claims that Bitcoin is unprepared to re-test and flip the $65,000 price level to support.

He noted that Bitcoin will need a similar re-test of the area of the chart circled in blue to the one it did previously. This re-test will confirm BTC’s entry into the $65,000-$70,000 price range.

Also, Rekt Capital believes that if history repeats itself, Bitcoin will break out from the re-accumulation range by September.

Further, CryptoQuant’s CEO, Ki Young Ju, stated that Bitcoin retail investor demand is at a three-year low. Bitcoin’s investor demand calculates the 30-day change in the total transfer volume for transactions below $10,000.

Analyst Willy Woo also shared Young Ju’s concern, noting that the real bull run begins with massive buying volume by retail investors. However, retail investors have yet to record such buying volume.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
