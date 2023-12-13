Countries
Bitcoin Bucks Downturns, Soaring New High and Surprising Market Participants
Crypto News

Bitcoin Bucks Downturns, Soaring New High and Surprising Market Participants

Damien Fisher
Updated:
Despite the extreme market conditions that have pushed down asset prices, Bitcoin (BTC) has posted notable gains this year. According to a recent report, 2023 was like a breath of fresh air for Bitcoin compared to last year’s performance. 

Despite the harsh economic situation, Bitcoin has grown significantly over the past few months.

The most considerable upswing happened in November due to renewed optimism for a spot BTC ETF among Bitcoin proponents. 

Following this development, the flagship crypto asset reached a nearly two-year high of $35,000, raising speculations that the bull market has already begun.

Bitcoin’s Recovery in the Current Year

Bitcoin currently trades at $41,808, with a slight decline in its value over the past week. Although the rally has dwindled, the token remains nearly 13% higher than its past month’s valuation.

The asset has rallied over 164% since the beginning of this year, and many believe there’s more to come.

This remarkable performance surpassed traditional assets like gold, which has risen by 10%, and the S&P 500, which recorded 20% growth within the same period. Besides these points, Bitcoin has also showcased strength in its market dominance in the entire digital asset market.

This is seen in its market share, which grew from 38% to over 50% in December. As the token basks in these achievements, the broader crypto market follows suit, hitting $1.7 trillion already, a remarkable change from the $871 billion at the end of last year. 

Meanwhile, Ether (ETH), a significant token in the crypto sphere, has also recorded a growth of approximately 9%.

Interestingly, Bitcoin’s recovery became notable toward the close of this year, driven by the anticipation of a U.S. spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) and renewed investor enthusiasm amid hopes of a more favorable monetary policy.

Trading volumes, a crucial indicator of market activity, rebounded significantly. The combined spot and derivatives trading volume on centralized exchanges surged to $3.61 trillion in November, up from around $2.9 trillion in January.

Furthermore, stablecoins, with Tether leading the pack, also recorded notable growth, reaching a remarkable market cap exceeding $90 billion.

While the crypto industry witnessed the fall of prominent figures in 2023, including legal troubles for Binance chief Changpeng Zhao and regulatory challenges for leaders like the co-founder of Voyager Digital and Celsius founder Alex Mashinsky, there were positive developments as well. Ripple’s XRP token, for instance, gained 82% for the year following a key legal victory.

Bitcoin’s Prospects

For most market participants and analysts, the surges in Bitcoin’s price were a result of the optimism surrounding the potential approval of a U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF. 

Major players in the asset management sector, including BlackRock and Fidelity, have submitted applications for this groundbreaking product to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

While debates on the magnitude of success continue, Bitcoin’s performance in 2023 has left an enduring mark, with some market watchers believing that the current recovery is still in its early stages.

Supporting this projection are some experts’ Bitcoin price predictions, asserting that the token could surpass the $100,000 mark by 2024.

Meanwhile, in the short-term outlook, Bitcoin has rebounded from strong support around $40,800, indicating a possibility for a continuous uptrend over the coming weeks.

Besides this support level, the moving averages appear to have formed a base for its price. As such, sellers may struggle to push its price below the $40,800 benchmark.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

