Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin ETFs Investors Enter Accumulation Phase, Daily Inflows Hit $295 Million
Crypto News

Bitcoin ETFs Investors Enter Accumulation Phase, Daily Inflows Hit $295 Million

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

US Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded the biggest day of inflows in over a month amid the broader crypto market struggles. The eleven US Spot Bitcoin ETFs garnered $295 million in inflow on July 8, marking the first day of positive net flow across all funds in three trading weeks.

BlackRock’s IBIT recorded the most inflows at $187.2 million, while Fidelity’s Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund gained $61.5 million. Grayscale’s GBTC also recorded a positive flow of $25.1 million for the first time after several consecutive days of outflow. 

Bitcoin ETFs Outlook Amid Bearish Market Trend

Farside Investment report shows the latest inflow is the biggest the ETFs ever recorded since June 5, when net inflows crossed $488 million.

Bitcoin ETFs Investors Enter Accumulation Phase, Daily Inflows Hit $295 Million

According to Coinglass data, on July 3, only Fidelity’s FBTC recorded an inflow of $6.5 million. The rest saw zero inflows, except Grayscale’s GBTC, which saw $27 million in outflow.

On July 4, none of the 11 spot BTC ETFs recorded an inflow. Surprisingly, Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust also saw no outflow. However, on July 5, the trend reversed towards the positive side, with a net inflow of $143.1 million, while GBTC recorded $28.6 million in the outflow.

The recent inflows come amid a broader market downtrend, with BTC price slipping off the $60,000 psychological level, dropping to a low of $53,600 on July 5. 

Many said the bearish market outlook stemmed from fears of sell pressure from Mt. Gox repayments. Moreover, the German government’s sales of over 26,200 BTC added to the bearish sentiment as it exerted selling pressure on Bitcoin. 

Digital Asset Investments Increase as Altcoins Also Attract Inflows  

Amid the market downturn, cryptocurrency investments have increased as investors seek to diversify their portfolios by taking advantage of lower prices.

A CoinShares report revealed $441 million in digital asset inflows on July 8, of which $398 million went into Bitcoin-related products.

The United States recorded the most inflows at $384 million, while Hong Kong followed with $32 million. Switzerland came third with $24 million in inflows, and Canada got $12 million. Conversely, Germany recorded $23 million in outflows due to its recent Bitcoin sales. 

The CoinShares report reveals that some investors are moving to altcoins as Bitcoin struggles. Amid this trend, Solana recorded $16 million in inflows within the past week, while Ethereum garnered $10 million. 

Solana’s inflows surged after investment firm Multicoin Capital pledged to double every SOL token contributed to the Sentinel Action Fund (SAF)

Launched in 2022, SAF is a political fund that supports conservative candidates to ensure crypto can thrive in America. This fund accepts donations in several cryptocurrencies, including Solana, one of the assets in Multicoin’s portfolio.

Remarkably, $10.2 million from the SAF funds served to oppose five Democrats, while $3 million helped support 11 Republicans in the US. 

According to an Integrated Partner at Multicoin Capital, Kyle, the Sentinel Action Fund is vital to the US elections. Its goal is to elect crypto-friendly candidates for the US Senate, thus laying the framework for a pro-crypto Senate.

Multicoin will match all Solana donations from $1 to $1 million made for this cause within ten days from July 5. The Sentinel Fund contributed to inflows for Solana, exceeding Ethereum and other altcoins.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin ETFs Investors Enter Accumulation Phase, Daily Inflows Hit $295 Million
2 VanEck, 21Shares’ Interest in Solana ETF Captured in Cboe Filing
3 Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Price Break its Trendline and Hit $0.175?
4 MetaMask Delegation Toolkit Set To Transform Web3 And Blockchain Adoption
5 Apple Removes 25 VPN Apps from Its App Store in Russia

Latest News

VanEck, 21Shares’ Interest in Solana ETF Captured in Cboe Filing
Crypto News

VanEck, 21Shares’ Interest in Solana ETF Captured in Cboe Filing

Rida Fatima
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Price Break its Trendline and Hit $0.175?
Crypto News

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Will DOGE Price Break its Trendline and Hit $0.175?

Rida Fatima

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been in a bearish trend, forming lower lows and highs after slipping off the $0.16 threshold on June 12. The downtrend continued this month, with Dogecoin briefly...

MetaMask Delegation Toolkit Set To Transform Web3 And Blockchain Adoption
Crypto News

MetaMask Delegation Toolkit Set To Transform Web3 And Blockchain Adoption

Lora Pance

At the recent Ethereum Community Conference, blockchain software developer Consensys introduced the MetaMask Delegation Toolkit. Let’s explore how this developer tool and smart contract suite improves security and user experience...

Apple Removes 25 VPN Apps from Its App Store in Russia
News

Apple Removes 25 VPN Apps from Its App Store in Russia

Krishi Chowdhary
$BONK Becomes Largest $SOL Meme Coin & Messi Promotes WaterCoin – Is $DICE Next?
Crypto News

$BONK Becomes Largest $SOL Meme Coin & Messi Promotes WaterCoin – Is $DICE Next?

Alex Popa
Europol Suggests Solutions To Bypass Home Routing Encryption
News

Europol Suggests Two Solutions to Bypass Encryption in Home Routing

Krishi Chowdhary
Crypto Prices Outlook: Bitcoin Struggles While Altcoins Lose Previous Gains
Crypto News

Crypto Prices Outlook: Bitcoin Struggles While Altcoins Lose Previous Gains

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.