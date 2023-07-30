Bitcoin Falls Below $30,000 But This New Coin Is Doing Wonders in The Presale Phase

After holding on for several days, Bitcoin has fallen below the $30,000 mark. This value drop is now reflected in the prices of several other digital assets.

The occurrence could be hinged on Peter Brandt, a respected market analyst, opposing the move of the token’s anticipated halving. The update has also impacted the token’s trading volume, which dipped 15% over the last 24 hours.

Three things I believe about Bitcoin

1. The inevitable OK of a $BTC ETF in U.S. will be non-event

2. BTC halving will be a non-event

Markets discount in advance

3. BTC’s correlation to other mkts is a non-starter. BTC will be top of food chain. That’s the only thing that matters pic.twitter.com/2l0CxAyZ4T — Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) July 27, 2023

Bitcoin’s Price Performance

Notably, Bitcoin has maintained the $30,000 range since June 21 but has been moving sideways over the past week.

In the last 24 hours, BTC price has dropped 0.79% as it trades at $29,303 at 09:12 am EST. The value decline is also seen in the trading volume, which now stands at over $11.1 billion.

Bitcoin May Rebound From Key Support Level

Certain technical indicators project a bearish trend for Bitcoin’s price. However, there is a possibility of a bullish turn in its market.

While the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence line stands beneath the signal line, indicating a bearish move, Bitcoin’s price has just hit the 50-day Moving Average (MA.). This moving average now acts as a support position for BTC.

Meanwhile, the token’s price remains significantly above the 200-day MA., signaling a longer bullish outlook. The MACD indicator has created three partial red bars on the histogram, implying that the sell move is slowing down and a reversal is on the horizon.

The chart also shows an RSI of 44.11, indicating that the Bears are still dominating the market, which may not last long.

Bitcoin’s Support and Resistance Level

Bitcoin’s price has reached a key support position at $28,916, increasing the chances of a bullish drive. This encounter could change the path of the token, as it has maintained levels above this position over the past few weeks.

The resistance level at $31,427 might be the next price target for the token. These indicators suggest that Bitcoin could initiate a bullish move from its current position. The support level at $28,916 could be the take-off point for the potential bullish momentum.

Experts Remain Bullish About The Future Of BTC

Several experts predicted the possible prices of Bitcoin over the next seven years and beyond. A popular example is Changelly, a crypto analysis platform.

According to their forecast, Bitcoin’s price will continue to rise until it reaches a peak of $60,912 in 2024. By 2025, its maximum price could be $83,811.

The expert also predicts that the token might hold a minimum price of $49,002 and an average value of $50,417 in 2024. The following year, its minimum and average prices could be $70,737 and $73,257, respectively.

DigitalCoinPrice revealed that in 2026, BTC value could reach a high of $134,898 while holding a minimum price of $113,152. The anticipated average price in 2026 could be $128,246.

The analyst believes that in 2030, Bitcoin’s price could hit a top price of $307,079. They predict its average price could stand at $302,896 and stay below the $286,506 mark.

Bitcoin has garnered significant attention due to its upcoming halving and the potential approval of a Bitcoin ETF in the United States.

Notably, respected trader and market analyst Peter Brandt presents a unique perspective contrasting with prevailing market sentiment. According to him, these impending milestones are unlikely to impact the crypto market substantially.

In particular, Brandt downplays the significance of the anticipated approval of the Bitcoin ETF in the U.S. He noted that it will not be a game-changer despite widespread expectations of increased institutional investments resulting from such approval.

Regarding the highly anticipated Bitcoin halving event, where the mining reward is halved, Brandt negates the view that this will trigger a significant price surge. He believes that markets could have little influence now because they tend to factor well in such events in the future.

Brandt also dismisses that Bitcoin’s correlation with other markets holds much importance. According to him, Bitcoin’s top position in the crypto hierarchy is the primary factor determining its trajectory, rendering correlations with other markets inconsequential.

Grayscale Seeks Fair Treatment for All BTC ETF Applications

The SEC faces a critical decision as it weighs the approval of spot Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) applications. Grayscale Investments, a prominent player in the cryptocurrency investment realm, urges the SEC to treat all applicants equally if any proposals are approved.

According to Grayscale, singling out specific ETF applications would create an unfair advantage for the chosen few and might not align with the Commission’s statutory standards.

Among the proposals being considered are those from Ark 21 Shares, iShares (BlackRock), Invesco Galaxy, Valkyrie, WisdomTree, VanEck, and Wise Origin (Fidelity).

They also express concerns about the applicants’ surveillance-sharing agreements with Coinbase, raising questions about whether they meet the SEC’s requirements.

Grayscale has a history with the SEC regarding ETF applications. The SEC rejected their proposal to convert the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into an ETF.

Novogratz Urges People to Purchase Bitcoin

Billionaire investor Mike Novogratz urges people to consider buying Bitcoin amidst growing concerns over escalating debt and interest payments in the United States. In a July 27 tweet, the CEO of Galaxy Digital and a prominent crypto advocate, Mike Novogratz, made a resounding call to action.

His call came in response to market analyst Joe Consorti’s revelation that the U.S. interest payments have surged to a staggering $970 billion. This alarming increase of $41 billion during the second quarter has raised significant concerns about the country’s financial situation.

Considering these developments, Novogratz’s advice to “Buy Bitcoin” is a notable recommendation for investors looking for alternative options in the face of economic uncertainties.

