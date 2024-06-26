Countries
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Drops to Lowest Point in 18 Months
Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index Drops to Lowest Point in 18 Months

Rida Fatima
Uncertainty has engulfed investors as prices continue to tumble across several crypto assets. The Crypto Fear and Greed Index dropped to its lowest level in 18 months.

This significant decline reflects growing anxiety amid a potential $8.5 billion token dump by Mt. Gox and massive outflows from US spot BTC ETFs.

Dip in Crypto Fear and Greed Index

On June 24, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index recorded a dramatic fall, plunging 21 points to enter the “Fear” zone. This steep drop represents one of the most significant day-to-day declines in recent years.

Notably, the index had not dropped below a score of 30 since January 11, 2023, when Bitcoin was trading at $17,200. This decline occurred after the dramatic collapse of the FTX exchange, which sent shockwaves through the crypto community.

A week before this recent drop, the index was 74, firmly positioned in the Greed zone. Meanwhile, Bitcoin reached a seven-week low on June 24, now trading at $60,300, pushing the Fear and Greed Index to significantly low levels.

Notably, several factors have contributed to the recent negative sentiment. Over the last ten trading days, US spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have recorded significant outflows totaling more than $1 billion. This movement of capital out of ETFs is often seen as a sign of declining investor confidence.

The market was also rattled by news that Mt. Gox, the infamous non-operational virtual currency exchange, might be shaping up to sell $8.5 billion worth of Bitcoin to its creditors. The anticipation of such a large sale has sparked fears of a potential oversupply, which could drive prices down.

Additionally, reports indicate that Germany has started selling some of its Bitcoin reserves. The actions of a nation selling its Bitcoin holdings add to the bearish sentiment, signaling a potential lack of long-term confidence in the asset.

Another critical factor influencing market sentiment is the behavior of Bitcoin miners. Recently, miners have been selling off more Bitcoin than usual, which, coupled with a declining network hashrate, has further contributed to the weakening market sentiment.

Crypto Fear and Greed Index Analysis

However, despite these concerns, not all industry experts agree that the situation is dire. An executive at Galaxy Digital, a prominent crypto investment firm, believes the market may be overreacting to the Mt. Gox news.

This viewpoint suggests that while the potential sale is significant, it may not have the catastrophic impact that some fear. In context, the Crypto Fear and Greed Index is a valuable tool used to gauge the overall sentiment of the cryptocurrency market, mainly focusing on Bitcoin.

This index generates a score that ranges from 0, indicating extreme fear, to 100, indicating extreme greed, by analyzing several vital factors. These factors include market momentum and volume, volatility, social media sentiment, and surveys to measure market sentiment.

Firstly, trading volume accounts for 25% of the index. This aspect looks at current trading activity and market momentum. When high trading volumes in a rising market, they reflect greed, whereas low volumes in a declining market signal fear.

Market volatility is another crucial factor, contributing 25% to the index. This component measures how much Bitcoin’s price fluctuates and compares current volatility to the average values from the past 30 and 90 days. Higher volatility and significant price drops suggest a fearful market.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
