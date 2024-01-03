Countries
Crypto News

Bitcoin Hits the $45,000 Milestone, the Highest Price Since April 2022

Damien Fisher
Updated:
The crypto market is abuzz as investor optimism hits the roof following Bitcoin’s (BTC) ascent to $45,000 on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. This is a price level not seen since April 2022.

As many believe, it is crucial, not just to BTC, the flagship digital asset, but to Altcoins since it strengthens investors’ expectations of another bull run this year.

Bitcoin started strong this year, and this has raised hope that other crypto assets will take a leaf from its book. The major driver to this rally is the heightened optimism among market participants about the approval of spot BTC ETFs in the US.  

Bitcoin Hits the $45,000 Milestone; What’s the Catch? 

Although Bitcoin currently trades at a little above $45,800, reflecting a 7.4% increase, it still trails behind its all-time high of $69,000 recorded in November 2021. Meanwhile, ETH, the crypto asset attached to the Ethereum network, also experienced positive movement on Tuesday, with a 1.45% increase, reaching $2,386.

This comes after Ether’s impressive surge of 91% throughout 2023. Notably, investor attention has been laser-focused on the possibility of the US securities regulator approving a spot Bitcoin ETF.

Such approval would potentially open the doors of the Bitcoin market to a broader investor base, attracting significant investments.

Despite previous rejections, recent indications suggest that regulatory approval for some of the 13 proposed spot bitcoin ETFs may be imminent, with expectations for a decision in early January.

Notably, Chris Weston, Head of Research at Pepperstone, emphasized the potential market impact of rejection, anticipating an immediate decline.

Conversely, if approval is granted, questions arise about whether it will trigger a “buy the rumor, sell-on-fact” scenario or usher in another upward surge. Crypto assets have also benefited from growing expectations that major central banks will implement interest rate cuts in the upcoming year.

This positive trend has helped dismiss the discouragement that enveloped the crypto markets following the collapses of FTX and other crypto-related businesses in 2022.

Meanwhile, Jupiter Zheng, HashKey Capital’s Partner of Liquid Funds, predicted a notable growth in the crypto market this year.

He attributes this anticipated growth to factors such as increased investment in BTC spot ETFs, Bitcoin halving, and favorable monetary policies, both in the US and globally.

Bitcoin Trajectory in the Short-Term

Bitcoin has been posting gains since the start of November 2023, raising its price above key resistance around $44,353. While a retracement to the support level at $40,862 is possible, some technical indicators suggest continuous bullish moves for the token.

A notable indicator supporting this prediction is the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, forming strong support positions for BTC prices. This indicator often forms a key position for Bitcoin, where its price may face upward or downward restrictions.

Essentially, if buyers remain in charge of the market, Bitcoin could record prices above its current level, turning the resistance at $44,353 into a support position.

Meanwhile, market participants envision Bitcoin reaching the $50,000 price mark as its halving draws closer. Another key factor raising the optimism for the token is the recent rise in its funding rate, which has surged by a remarkable 66%.

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

