Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Investor Vows to Capitalize on the Shiba Inu Dip to Increase His Holdings
Crypto News

Bitcoin Investor Vows to Capitalize on the Shiba Inu Dip to Increase His Holdings

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The cryptocurrency market has experienced increased volatility in recent days, and the Shiba Inu token is one affected asset. Over the weekend, the price of Shiba Inu plunged to around $0.000018, a staggering 25% drop from its intraday high of $0.00002492. 

This sharp decline was primarily driven by Bitcoin’s retest of the $60,000 range amidst intensifying global conflicts, which dragged the broader crypto market down.

Bullish Investors Buy the Shiba Inu Dip

Despite the bearish trend, a prominent crypto investor, Oscar Ramos, has declared his intention to capitalize on the recent SHIB price dip. Ramos, a self-proclaimed Bitcoin investor, revealed on social media that he plans to increase his Shiba Inu holdings by taking advantage of the current low prices. 

In addition to SHIB, Ramos also disclosed his plans to buy other cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, XRP, Solana, CRO, BRETT, and JASMY, during this market downturn.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Ramos’s declaration shows his robust confidence in Shiba Inu’s ability to stage a notable comeback. Indeed, the meme coin has already started to recover, with its price climbing back to $0.00002351, marking a 28.47% gain from the recent low.

Market analysts, such as Maximilian on TradingView, have also expressed optimism about Shiba Inu’s prospects. Maximilian has argued that SHIB could soon reclaim the $0.000031 price level. 

He cites factors like the stability of SHIB whale and shark holdings, including a consistent rise in trading volume. While the latter factor has since faltered, the analyst predicts a potential 300% rally in a single day. This could push SHIB beyond the $0.00003 mark.

Factors Driving Shiba Inu’s Potential Comeback

Several factors are contributing to the belief that Shiba Inu could stage a notable comeback. Firstly, the stability observed in SHIB whale and shark holdings suggests a potential foundation for the token’s price recovery. Also, the consistent rise in trading volume indicates growing investor interest and demand for Shiba Inu. 

The Shiba Inu ecosystem has been actively developing and expanding, introducing new utility and use cases for the token. This ongoing development and integration of SHIB into various decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) projects have reinforced the token’s long-term viability and potential for growth.

Again, Hong Kong’s securities regulator, the SFC has reportedly approved the city’s first spot in the Bitcoin exchange-traded funds. The SFC has reportedly provided the official announcement to confirm these reports, though the details have yet to be made public.

The launch of this spot Bitcoin ETF is anticipated to bolster Hong Kong’s status as a leading hub for cryptocurrency trading and investment. The ETF is expected to attract significant investor interest and generate up to $25 billion in demand for Bitcoin-traded funds.

The news of the spot Bitcoin ETF approval in Hong Kong has immediately impacted the cryptocurrency market. Bitcoin’s price has rebounded, surging past the $66,500 mark after dropping to under $59,000 over the weekend.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Investor Vows to Capitalize on the Shiba Inu Dip to Increase His Holdings
2 Shiba Inu Investors Acquire an Additional 223.28 Billion SHIB as Market Bleeds
3 CatCoin Skyrockets 7,800% in One Month – Discover Other Rising Meme Coins with 100x Potential
4 Meta Decides to Shut down Threads in Turkey Starting from April 29
5 Tesla to Lay Off 10% of Its Global Workforce Amidst Low Sales and Rising Competition

Latest News

Shiba Inu Investors Acquire an Additional 223.28 Billion SHIB as Market Bleeds
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Investors Acquire an Additional 223.28 Billion SHIB as Market Bleeds

Rida Fatima
CatCoin skyrocketed 7,800% in the last month
Crypto News

CatCoin Skyrockets 7,800% in One Month – Discover Other Rising Meme Coins with 100x Potential

Alex Popa

CatCoin, a cat-themed meme coin, has increased by 7,800% in the last month and by 16,156% historically. It currently trades at $0.000000000808. The project has quickly become one of the...

Meta Decides to Shut down Threads in Turkey from April 29
News

Meta Decides to Shut down Threads in Turkey Starting from April 29

Krishi Chowdhary

Yesterday (April 15, 2024), Meta announced that it has decided to temporarily shut down Threads in Turkey starting from April 29 to comply with an interim order of the Rekabet...

Tesla to Lay Off 10% of Its Global Workforce Amidst Low Sales and Rising Chinese Competition
News

Tesla to Lay Off 10% of Its Global Workforce Amidst Low Sales and Rising Competition

Krishi Chowdhary
Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Sentence as FTX Repayment Plans Unfold
Crypto News

Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals Sentence as FTX Repayment Plans Unfold

Rida Fatima
BlackRock's Treasure Trove: How the Asset Giant Could Be Powering Ethereum's Stablecoin Explosion
Crypto News

BlackRock’s Treasure Trove: How the Asset Giant Could Be Powering Ethereum’s Stablecoin Explosion

Rida Fatima
New meme coins under $1 to buy in April
Crypto News

New Underpriced Meme Coins to Buy in April Before They Go Parabolic

Alex Popa

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.