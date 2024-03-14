Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Shares Record A 4% Drop Following Its Q4 2023 Report
Crypto News

Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Shares Record A 4% Drop Following Its Q4 2023 Report

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The prominent Bitcoin mining firm Core Scientific has recorded a 4% drop in its shares. The decline came after the company published its Q4 2023 report, which indicated a decrease in its year-to-year revenues.

The company disclosed its plans to curb more losses in the new present quarter as it awaits the upcoming Bitcoin halving.

Core Scientific Releases Report For Q4 2023 And Full Fiscal Year 2023

On March 12, Core Scientific released a report disclosing a total revenue of $502.4 million in 2023. Notably, the value reflected a drop of $137.9 million from that of 2022. Certain factors contributed to the decrease in the company’s yearly revenue.

These include the global surge in Bitcoin’s hash rate in 2023 and Core Scientific’s exit from mining rig sales. However, despite the decline in its yearly revenue, Core Scientific saw an increase in its net revenue in the last quarter of 2023. 

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

According to the report, the company’s revenue for Q4 2023 rose to $141.9 million, with an additional $20.7 million from Q4 2022. Further, the company disclosed a remarkable reduction in yearly net losses, which plummeted to $246 million in 2023 from $2.14 billion in 2022. 

Likewise, the quarterly net losses went from $434.9 million in Q4 2022 to $195.7 million in Q4 2023. Core Scientific reported mining a total of 13,762 BTC tokens in 2023. This value stands as the largest bitcoin mined by a publicly traded mining entity in the US.

On January 23, Core Scientific was relisted on the NASDAQ following its survival of a bankruptcy crisis. The mining firm had passed through a restructuring process that lasted 13 months to resolve a  $400 million debt. Core Scientific suffered the debt due to the past decline in BTC’s prices and increased energy costs. 

Also, a debt connected to a bankrupt crypto-lending firm, Celsius, contributed to the miner’s crisis.

Core Scientific CORZ Drops Following Its Report Publication

Following the release of its report, Core Scientific shares plummeted by almost 4.6% on March 12. The stock closed the day at $3.54 per share. According to data from Google Finance, the decline continued during after-hours trading by an additional 4% to $3.40.

However, besides Core Scientific CORZ, shares of other publicly traded Bitcoin miners, like Marathon Digital (MARA) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT), follow the same trend.

MARA’s value dropped from $27.28 as of February 12 to $20.19 as of March 12. This represented a more than 35% decrease within the past 30 days. 

Similarly, RIOT plummeted from $15.92 on February 12 to $11.62 on March 12, reflecting a 37% decline within the period.

Several analysts believe that certain reasons could have contributed to the decline in the stock prices of BTC mining firms. They speculate investors could be skeptical about releasing their funds to mining companies considering the upcoming Bitcoin halving event.

However, some experts in the field have adopted a bullish sentiment on Core Scientific amid Bitcoin’s impressive price rallies. On January 25, HC Wainright, a capital market firm, changed its CORZ rating from “Neutral” to “Buy.” Similarly, analysts on MarketBeat have changed their CORZ rating to “Buy.”

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Shares Record A 4% Drop Following Its Q4 2023 Report
2 Coinbase, Binance, and Robinhood Accumulate Over 6.84 Trillion Shiba Inu in One Day
3 Google Restricts AI Chatbot Gemini From Responding To Election-related Queries 
4 Top 15 Highest-Paid Premier League Players in 2023-24
5 Scotty the AI Presale Sold Out, Yet There’s Still an Opportunity to Purchase the Token

Latest News

Coinbase, Binance, and Robinhood Accumulate Over 6.84 Trillion Shiba Inu in One Day
Crypto News

Coinbase, Binance, and Robinhood Accumulate Over 6.84 Trillion Shiba Inu in One Day

Damien Fisher
Google Restricts Gemini From Responding To Election Queries 
News

Google Restricts AI Chatbot Gemini From Responding To Election-related Queries 

Krishi Chowdhary

Amidst the voting season, Google has announced that it will stop Gemini from answering any election-related questions. This is being done to ensure that the chatbot doesn’t accidentally share any...

Highest Paid Premier League Players
Statistics

Top 15 Highest-Paid Premier League Players in 2023-24

Kate Sukhanova

The statistics about the highest-paid English Premier League (EPL) footballers speak for themselves – playing football in the UK can be very lucrative. The pool of international talent featured in...

scotty-ai
Crypto News

Scotty the AI Presale Sold Out, Yet There’s Still an Opportunity to Purchase the Token

Will Macmaster
Campaigners Urge EU to Reconsider UK's Data Adequacy
News

European Market for Bonds on Track to Surpass €1 Trillion Amid Plans for New Notes

Ali Raza
Airbnb Bans All Indoor Security Cameras; Effective From April 30
News

Airbnb Bans All Indoor Security Cameras, Effective From April 30

Krishi Chowdhary
Oracle
News

Oracle’s Quarterly Earnings Growth Fueled by AI Demand

Damien Fisher

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.