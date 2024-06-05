Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Miners Delve Into Artificial Intelligence, Forecasting Billions in Possible Revenue
Crypto News

Bitcoin Miners Delve Into Artificial Intelligence, Forecasting Billions in Possible Revenue

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

With mining rewards slashed from 6.25 to 3.125 BTC post-halving, Bitcoin miners are getting creative in their profit-making methods. Miners like Core Scientific have diversified into artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) fields.

Training AI models requires massive infrastructure and a power supply. Gaint Bitcoin Miners such as Core Scientific can handle the enormous workload needed to integrate the technology.

Core Scientific Pen Twelve-year Deal With CoreWeave

Core Scientific has announced a monumental twelve-year deal with CoreWeave, a cloud-based AI firm backed by private equity firms and Nvidia. This agreement strengthens the existing partnership between the two giants to secure over $3.5 billion in revenue.

According to the contract terms, Core Scientific will provide 200MW of power to accommodate CoreWeave’s High-Performance Computer (HPC). The Bitcoin miner plans to modify its sites for data purposes in the second half of 2024 and begin operations in the first half of 2025.

Reacting to the latest developments, Core Scientific CEO Adam Sullivan said the alliance positions Core Scientific at an advantage in transforming its hosting business.

It will also boost Core Scientific’s earning power by unlocking massive opportunities in AI computing. Sullivan also stated that Core Scientific will maintain a strong Bitcoin mining franchise.

A CNBC report reveals that Core Scientific has quietly been venturing into artificial intelligence for five years. The company overcame bankruptcy and began to diversify in 2019. Adam Sullivan believes that Bitcoin mining facilities are the power shells of the data center industry.

Other Bitcoin Miners Also Taking Initiative to Diversity

Besides Core Scientific, top Bitcoin miners such as Hut 8, Hive, TerraWulf, and Bit Digital seek new methods to boost revenue. This ripple effect from the Bitcoin halving slashed miners’ rewards.

For instance, TerraWulf, which uses nuclear energy to power its mining operations, now seeks to diversify into machine learning. 

Currently, the firm has two megawatts set aside for HPC capacity. It also plans to smoothly transition its energy infrastructure towards artificial intelligence and HPC. OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman revealed to CNBC last year that he firmly believes in nuclear power for AI purposes. 

Altman says nuclear power is the best way to achieve the required energy to power AI. Although storing solar power could help, Altman believes nuclear remains the best energy source.

Also, Hut 8 reports profitable returns in the first quarter of 2024. According to the report, the company realized a revenue of $51.7 million. 

These reports prove that most Bitcoin miners have the resources to delve into the vast world of artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, a report from the Electric Power Research Institute shows the impact of data centers on national electricity. The report states that data centers could consume 9% of a country’s total electricity by 2030. 

This represents an increase from the 4% estimated in 2023. So, nuclear solutions provided by Bitcoin miners such as TerraWulf come in handy. With such diversification strategies, Bitcoin miners could beef up their returns, probably exceeding estimated figures.  

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Ripple CEO Predicts The Launch of XRP, Cardano, And Solana ETFs
2 Bitcoin Miners Delve Into Artificial Intelligence, Forecasting Billions in Possible Revenue
3 Bitcoin Price Passes $71K Again – 99Bitcoins Reaching $2M in Presale
4 Bitcoin Breaks Above $70K and Nears ATH as Tech Stocks Are Soaring
5 Everything Qualcomm Announced at Computex 2024 – “The PC Reborn” with Snapdragon X Series and Copilot+ PCs

Latest News

Ripple CEO Believes In The Inevitable Launch of XRP, Cardano, And Solana ETFs
Crypto News

Ripple CEO Predicts The Launch of XRP, Cardano, And Solana ETFs

Rida Fatima
Bitcoin Price Passes 71K Again – 99Bitcoins Reaching $2M in Presale
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Passes $71K Again – 99Bitcoins Reaching $2M in Presale

Leah Alger

Bitcoin’s ($BTC’s) performance has been fluctuating wildly these past months. Despite hitting a $73K ATH in mid-March, selling pressure drove the price down to $58K in early May. However, Bitcoin...

Bitcoin Breaks Above $70,000 and Nears ATH as Tech Stocks Are Soaring
Crypto News

Bitcoin Breaks Above $70K and Nears ATH as Tech Stocks Are Soaring

Alex Popa

Bitcoin recently broke the $70K level, only $3,700 away from its $73,700 ATH on March 14. Previously, the $70K–71K acted as resistance, with Bitcoin rebounding three times below $70K. We’re...

Everything Qualcomm announced at Computex 2024
News

Everything Qualcomm Announced at Computex 2024 – “The PC Reborn” with Snapdragon X Series and Copilot+ PCs

Krishi Chowdhary
Ex Employees of AI Firms Sign Open Letter About The Risks of AI
News

Former Employees of Top AI Firms Sign an Open Letter Warning about the Risks of AI

Krishi Chowdhary
Australian Court Overrules ASIC’s Fine Against Fintech Firm Block Earner
Crypto News

Australian Court Overrules ASIC’s Fine Against Fintech Firm Block Earner

Rida Fatima
Pepe Coin Whale Dumps 366 Billion PEPE - More Price Dips Ahead?
Crypto News

Pepe Coin Whale Dumps 366 Billion PEPE – More Price Dips Ahead?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.