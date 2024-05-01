Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Miners Show No Signs of Capitulation Despite Declining Mining Revenue
Crypto News

Bitcoin Miners Show No Signs of Capitulation Despite Declining Mining Revenue

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, reported the challenges that Bitcoin miners face following the halving of BTC. He noted that the miners haven’t shown any signs of capitulation despite the decline in Bitcoin mining revenue.

Notably, the mining revenue has plummeted to hit 14-month lows after the BTC halving event in mid-April.

Miners Could Either Capitulate or Wait For A Price Surge

In an April 30 tweet, the CryptoQuant CEO said mining revenue has slipped to low levels not recorded since February 2023 after halving.

The recent Bitcoin halving reduced block rewards to 3.125 BTC from 6.25 BTC, slashing mining revenue by half. One would expect miners to capitulate or sell off some of their Bitcoin reserves to offset bills. However, miners still maintained a neutral stance amid the decline in revenues as they held onto their crypto holdings. 

According to Ju, miners now have two options. They could either capitulate or wait for an increase in Bitcoin’s price to cover their expenses.

Ju stated:

Now they have two options: 1. Capitulation, or 2. Waiting for a rise in BTC price.

Also, the CEO mentioned that miners show no signs of capitulation presently. He supported his assertion with a reference to the 365-day Puell Multiple Chart, a metric used to determine miners’ level of sell pressure.

Usually, Bitcoin miners will capitulate as the price of the primary crypto token drops. In such situations, the less effective miners will retract from mining as their earnings won’t cover their mining costs.

Moreover, such miners may end up selling off their BTC reserves, creating more decline in the token’s price.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin mining revenues skyrocketed to hit over $100 million immediately after the BTC halving event. Moreover, 75% of the revenues came from fees.

Runes Protocol degens and rare Satoshi hunters paid heavily as they dragged for space on the first mined blocks post-halving. However, the demand for these new Bitcoin-based assets has dwindled in the past weeks, coupled with lackluster price performance across the broader crypto market. 

Bitcoin Deviates from Many Expectations Post-Halving

Unlike previous halving cycles, BTC reached a new all-time high of $73,750 in mid-March before the halving. Many anticipated more price rallies post-halving, but things have deviated from expectations. 

The crypto market has witnessed a notable price decline in the past week, with Bitcoin leading the downtrend and altcoins trailing closely behind.

As of 05:35 AM EST on May 1, Bitcoin trades at $57,272, reflecting a drop of 7.41% over the past 24 hours. Bitcoin is now over 22% down from its March 14 ATH of $73,750.

Additionally, Hashrate Index data revealed that Bitcoin’s hash price has declined to an all-time low of $46.55, a 74% decline from its post-halving peak. In context, the hash price is the daily estimated value of each tetrahash of hashing power.

With the declining mining revenue, market data provider The Bitcoin Layer says miners face an increased risk of capitulation. If the price of Bitcoin continues to fall over the next few weeks, big miners might have to liquidate some of their holdings to stay afloat. 

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular resales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Miners Show No Signs of Capitulation Despite Declining Mining Revenue
2 Shiba Inu Possible Price If It Gets ETF Approval and 30% of Bitcoin Inflows
3 Over 16% of Shiba Inu Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Ongoing Crypto Market Decline
4 XRP Falls Below $0.5 Following 500 Million Escrow Release; What’s Next for Ripple?
5 Meta Shares Decline As Zuckerberg Says it May Take Years for AI Projects to Pay Off 

Latest News

Shiba Inu Possible Price If It Gets ETF Approval and 30% of Bitcoin Inflows
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Possible Price If It Gets ETF Approval and 30% of Bitcoin Inflows

Rida Fatima
Over 16% of Shiba Inu Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Ongoing Market Decline
Crypto News

Over 16% of Shiba Inu Addresses Remain in Profit Despite Ongoing Crypto Market Decline

Rida Fatima

The crypto market has been gripped by a severe downturn, with major digital assets experiencing significant losses. The ongoing situation was aggravated by reports of Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao...

XRP Slips off the $0.5 Level Following 500 Million Escrow Token Release; What’s Next for Ripple?
Crypto News

XRP Falls Below $0.5 Following 500 Million Escrow Release; What’s Next for Ripple?

Rida Fatima

XRP has slipped off the pivotal $0.5 price level today after Ripple unlocked 500 million XRP tokens from its escrow wallet. While this escrow token release is Ripple’s monthly routine,...

Meta logo
News

Meta Shares Decline As Zuckerberg Says it May Take Years for AI Projects to Pay Off 

Vaishnavi Srivastava
Tesla Fires the Entire EV Charging Team
News

Tesla Fires Entire EV Charging Team in Its Second Major Layoff Within One Month

Krishi Chowdhary
OpenAI and Microsoft Hit with Another Lawsuit over Copyright Infringement - This Time by 8 US Newspapers
News

OpenAI and Microsoft Hit with Another Lawsuit over Copyright Infringement – This Time by 8 US Newspapers

Krishi Chowdhary
Mega Dice raises $500K in its first week
Crypto News

$500K in Its First Week – What Is the $DICE Gaming Ecosystem?

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.