Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises to New High; What Does This Signal Suggest?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Rises to New High; What Does This Signal Suggest?

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Bitcoin mining difficulty has risen proportionally to Bitcoin’s price since 2019, hitting a new high in 2024.

The average Bitcoin mining difficulty is currently 90.67, unchanged in the last 24 hours but up 73.16% from 52.36 over the past year. This record-high mining difficulty coincides with Bitcoin’s recent price struggles.  

Amid the skyrocketing difficulty, miners’ profitability has crashed, with a meager $163.77 million in revenue generated over the past seven days. 

How Bitcoin bTC’s Performance Affects Mining Difficulty 

Bitcoin mining difficulty estimates how hard it is to find a new block within the Bitcoin blockchain. It is measured in terahashes (T). The mining difficulty is around 62T, where 1 is the lowest difficulty level. This difficulty also changes after every 2,016 blocks mined approximately every two weeks. 

Bitcoin’s price strongly correlates with mining difficulty. When Bitcoin prices increase, more miners will participate in mining activities since the potential rewards will be higher.

The increased miners’ participation will boost the network’s total hash rate and increase mining difficulty. These changes ensure that miners can locate new blocks within every 10 minutes.

Some miners, especially those operating with expensive hardware, may go out of business when Bitcoin’s price dips. Miners giving up on mining leads to a decline in the network’s hash rate, which might result in a lower difficulty level.   

In an August 6 X post, CryptoQuant’s CEO Ki Young Ju noted that Bitcoin’s hashrate is nearing a new all-time high. According to Ju, this increase in hash rate is bullish for Bitcoin, suggesting that miners’ capitulation is almost over.

Notably, US mining costs are approximately $43,000 per BTC coin, with the hash rate currently at 581.41M, up 5.74% from yesterday’s 549.85M. This figure represents a 37.89% increase in hash rates over the past year. 

According to the founder of CryptoQuant, the hashrate will likely remain stable unless Bitcoin’s price dips lower than the current level.

Miners Profitability Dips to Record Lows, However Bitcoin Remains Bullish

Meanwhile, the Miner hashprice, a mining profit metric, has dropped below $36 petahash per second (PH/S). Storage infrastructure company BlocksBridge Consulting reveals that this drop in mining profit is a record low.

According to the report, miners’ hashprice is still around $36 PH/s despite Bitcoin’s recovery from the August 5 slump. Most of the top public mining firms are struggling to profit from the current hashprices. Firms such as Core Scientific, MARA, and Riot show monthly mining costs of $60,000 or more per BTC.

MARA’s Q2 2024 earnings report reveals the firm recorded the highest overall mining cost in July. 

The mining firms are exploring strategies to manage operational costs and remain afloat. Core Scientific adopts a 100% sell strategy, selling all its mined Bitcoin tokens to cover operational costs. Core Scientific reduces debt exposure by selling but must accept some losses to sell at current market prices.

On the other hand, Riot and MARA rely on loans to expand their operations, hoping for future BTC price appreciation and to realize gains.

According to the BlocksBridge report, each strategy the mining companies adopt comes with challenges and opportunities. BlocksBridge believes the higher mining costs would have a lesser impact on Riot and MARA since they plan to hold their BTC coins.

Meanwhile, another miner, CleanSpark, increased its Bitcoin holdings and sold only 2.4 BTC in July. CleanSpark’s Bitcoin holdings increased by 567% in July compared to the 494 BTC mined last year. As of July 31, 2024, CleanSpark held 7,082 BTC.

This implies that selling pressure declined in the mining sector, with a 50% increase in miner revenue recorded in JulyOverall, the rising mining difficulty likely signals further price increases for Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
