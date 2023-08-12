Bitcoin Moves Sideways While Wall Street Memes Posses As A Strong Contender

Bitcoin has struggled to maintain its bullish trend after its July 14 rally. However, despite recording a significant decline, BTC’s value is still 19% higher than its price in the past year, according to CoinGecko.

While the flagship cryptocurrency has declined nearly 1% in the last 24 hours, technical indicators signal bullish momentum. But will Bitcoin retain this momentum? Let’s explore the possibilities.

Bitcoin Price Actions

TradingView data shows that Bitcoin has exhibited negative movement since August 9 and has dropped slightly by 4% in the past month.

Today, the coin trades at $29,395, reflecting a negligible price fall below 1% in the last 24 hours. However, CoinGecko data shows it has added almost 1% to its past week’s price.

BTC Price Analysis

The chart above shows that BTC trades above the 200-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA), a long-term bullish signal.

Bitcoin’s Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) has formed green histogram bars as the MACD gradually emerges above the signal line. This observation suggests the buying pressure is building as few buyers enter the market.

However, the Relative Strength Index is at 48.66, in the neutral zone, and suggests a balanced position between buyers and sellers in the market. BTC could retest $29,500 if the bulls apply more pressure in the coming days.

BTC’s Support and Resistance Levels

If the bears in the market increase selling pressure, their actions could cause BTC’s value hit the $28,622 support in the next few days.

Moreover, negative market sentiments might continue if the bears sustain the bearish trend. This will force traders to enter short positions to evade further losses. This situation could further drag the asset’s market price to the $26,693 support.

However, if the bulls manage to snatch control of the market, there is a tendency that Bitcoin might rally to the $31,648 resistance.

Factors That May Affect Bitcoin’s Market Behavior

Optimism about the SEC’s endorsement of spot BTC ETFs remains high. Recent reports noted that the U.S. alone could make up to 99.5% of the world crypto ETF trading volume if the SEC approves spot BTC ETFs.

Again, Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst at Bloomberg, said in a tweet that North America alone made up 98% of the entire trading volume of crypto ETF. Recall the US SEC received several ETF applications in the past months.

In a Bloomberg interview, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood speculated that SEC might have been waiting to approve several ETF applications simultaneously. However, SEC has decided to share its decision on 21Shares’ and ARK Invest’s joint Bitcoin ETF application on August 13.

The SEC’s approval for BTC spot ETF could affect the market behavior of BTC because of the likelihood of attracting more institutions to invest in Bitcoin.

