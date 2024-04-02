Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어
Home Bitcoin Needs a $23K Price Increase to Meet the Recent 3% Gains in Gold, Economists
Crypto News

Bitcoin Needs a $23K Price Increase to Meet the Recent 3% Gains in Gold, Economists

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Popular Bitcoin critic and gold supporter Peter Schiff recently revealed that Bitcoin supporters are making fun of the negligible $25 rise in the price of Gold.   

According to him, Gold recorded a $39 increase last Friday, representing a 3% gain in two days, equaling a $450 billion value in the total market cap of Gold. Based on the gain, Schiff deduced that Bitcoin needs an additional $23,000 in its current price to match Gold’s dollar gains.

Peter Schiff is Still Critical of Bitcoin Despite Recent Rally

According to Peter Schiff, Bitcoin must rise to almost $94,000 to meet the recent gains recorded by his preferred investment asset, Gold. However, trader Kevin Svenson, reacting to Schiff’s statement, noted that he has always been wrong about Bitcoin. 

Michael R. Sullivan noted that Gold would have to rally to $245,000 an ounce to match the millions of dollars Peter Schiff missed from ignoring BTC. Schiff’s reputation as a die-hard gold fanatic likely attracted these negative comments from crypto community members.

🚀 Looking for the next 100X crypto?
Check our selection of live presales for high returns

Further, in his analysis today, Schiff noted that Gold is not just rising because of the Federal Executive Council’s plans to cut interest rates. He believes that gold is rising because interest rates are a mistake, and since inflation is rising and real rates are falling, gold’s price gains are the reason for this.  

Also, according to Schiff, it is rare for Gold to trade over $30 on a Sunday night and rarer to do it without any major news event. Further, he claimed that something big is happening, and very few investors are prepared for it. Also, governments and central banks are not prepared for it, according to Schiff. 

So, Schiff advised his followers to sell Bitcoin and buy Gold, which attracted further negative comments.

Bitcoin Does Not Qualify as Digital Gold, Schiff

According to another gold enthusiast, Peter Spina, the Bitcoin-to-gold ratio indicates that BTC failed to achieve new highs.

Further, he believes that as gold prices reach record price highs, this is not the time to gamble with digital tokens, which can have their gains quickly erased. 

Reacting to Spina’s chart, Peter Schiff claimed that while Bitcoin hit a new high in dollars, it failed to record a new high price in Gold, and perhaps it never will. So, Schiff believes it contradicts the argument that Bitcoin is digital Gold. 

However, an investor, Ericjaffe, who also reacted to Peter Spina’s charts, stated, “I love Gold, but $BTC has already won. I bought 1 oz. of Gold when BTC hit parity back at $1200. 

I thought that was cool and bought 10oz of Gold with 1 BTC a few years later. Today, 1 BTC can buy around 30oz of Gold. At least be honest with your followers. You can own both!’

These comments confirm that more people accept digital assets like Bitcoin even though Gold still has strong supporters.

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad Gilani Crypto Editor

Asad is an experienced Writer and Editor with a passion for cryptocurrencies, technology, and online security. He has made significant contributions to reputable crypto websites like CryptoNews, NEWSBTC, and Bitcoinist, sharing his insights with a wide audience.

Beyond his professional interests, Asad is an ardent advocate for freedom of speech, privacy, and equality for all. On a personal level, he enjoys staying socially active, playing snooker and cricket, savoring delicious seafood, and indulging in the soulful melodies of folk music.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Needs a $23K Price Increase to Meet the Recent 3% Gains in Gold, Economists
2 Financial Assets Might Become Tokenized, Investor Predicts
3 Ripple Releases 500 Million XRP Tokens From Its Escrow Account For April
4 Early Bitcoin Advocate Encourages Investors To Buy SHIB
5 Prominent Crypto Analyst Weighs Bitcoin ETFs Winners And Losers

Latest News

Every Financial Asset Might become Tokenized, Investor predicts
Crypto News

Financial Assets Might Become Tokenized, Investor Predicts

Asad Gilani
Ripple Releases 500 Million XRP Tokens From Its Escrow Account For April
Crypto News

Ripple Releases 500 Million XRP Tokens From Its Escrow Account For April

Asad Gilani

The blockchain company behind XRP has released 500 million coins from its escrow account for April. This action falls in line with its monthly practice of unlocking XRP tokens into the...

Early Bitcoin Advocate Encourages Investors To Buy SHIB
Crypto News

Early Bitcoin Advocate Encourages Investors To Buy SHIB

Asad Gilani

A prominent Bitcoin advocate since 2011, Davinci Jeremie, has shown confidence in the second-largest meme coin, Shiba Inu. In a recent post on X, Jeremie encouraged crypto investors to include SHIB...

Prominent Crypto Analyst Weighs Bitcoin ETFs Winners And Losers
Crypto News

Prominent Crypto Analyst Weighs Bitcoin ETFs Winners And Losers

Asad Gilani
Hackers turn smart fridges into mining rigs
Blog, News

Hackers Turn Smart Fridges into Cryptocurrency Miners, Causing Global Kitchen Meltdown

Lora Pance
doge day
Crypto News

Dogeday is Coming: All You Need to Know to Capitalize on This Crypto Phenomenon

Alex Popa
Samsung’s Virtual Assistant Bixby Will Get a Gen-AI Makeover
Blog

Samsung’s Virtual Assistant Bixby Will Soon Get a Gen-AI Makeover

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 Techreport. All Rights Reserved.