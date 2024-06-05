Bitcoin Price Passes $71K Again – 99Bitcoins Reaching $2M in Presale

Countries
Crypto News

Leah Alger Senior Crypto Journalist
Updated:
Bitcoin’s ($BTC’s) performance has been fluctuating wildly these past months. Despite hitting a $73K ATH in mid-March, selling pressure drove the price down to $58K in early May. However, Bitcoin passed $71K today, making a comeback

A promising project that could benefit from Bitcoin’s growth is 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), which raised over $1.95M during the presale.

$99BTC is a  Learn-to-Earn (L2E) platform with attractive staking rewards that will transition to the Bitcoin blockchain in the future.

Keep reading to learn as we discuss 99Bitcoins’ features and determine if it’s a promising investment.

Bitcoin Fuels Broader Market Optimism 

Over the past 24 hours, $BTC’s price has surged from $68K to $71K, fueled by $37K coins being acquired over the past day – it’s just $2K away from hitting its ATH of $73.8K

Bitcoin’s price appreciation on CoinGecko

Bitcoin’s rally spotlights investor confidence in not just Bitcoin but other cryptocurrencies.  

Analysts predicted the SEC’s approval of Bitcoin in January 2024 would propel Bitcoin to greater heights and strengthen investor sentiment regarding cryptocurrencies across the board.

Past performance has also seen $BTC’s and other crypto prices soar following the Bitcoin halving event. 

Exploring $99BTC’s Bullish Stance

Bitcoin’s growth will likely benefit 99Bitcoin’s presale as it approaches its $2.7M target. 

99Bitcoin operates on the Ethereum blockchain and plans to migrate to the Bitcoin network as a BRC-20 token. This brings several advantages, including: 

  • Revamped security for token transactions
  • Amplified token immutability
  • Participation in emerging token economies like exclusive NFTs and emerging markets
  • Increased token value as the Ordinals protocol adds an element of rarity

$99BTC tokens are currently $0.00108, as the presale has raised over $1.95M. Only six days are left until the next price increase. 

Another $99BTC core feature is the  L2E ecosystem. Token holders can earn $99BTC by learning about cryptocurrency.

The project’s whitepaper mentions several  benefits for $99BTC token holders: 

  • Interactive lessons to make crypto learning fun and engaging 
  • Quizzes and certifications to test skills, validating blockchain expertise for more rewards
  • Exclusive webinars and courses led by top-tier experts to bolster trading skills
  • Networking opportunities with crypto enthusiasts to enhance knowledge and foster friendships

Staking Tokens for Extra Gains

Staking rewards are another attractive benefit. Over $1.26B tokens have already been staked, and the APY is currently 861%. 

To stake $99BTC, go to the official 99Bitcoins website and click ‘Buy and Stake.’ 

Staking rewards (14% of the total supply) are paid out on each Ethereum block over two years, and the rewards are calculated based on the staking pool. 

To Conclude

Bitcoin’s rise above $71K could lead to a bullish season for the crypto space, especially if it surpasses its $73K ATH from March.

As a future BRC-20 token, $99BTC stands to gain the most from Bitcoin’s upward trend. While promising, the project will need ample community support to succeed.

Remember that cryptocurrency is a volatile and dynamic market. We encourage you to DYOR before investing in crypto

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Leah is a seasoned British journalist with nine years of expertise who specializes in web3 reporting.

Her insightful contributions have graced the pages of respected publications such as NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, NFT Lately, Cointelegraph, and Coinbound, among others.

With a keen eye for detail, she offers distinct perspectives on the ever-evolving landscape of blockchain technology.

