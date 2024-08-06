Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Plunges Below $50K, Wiping Out $400 Billion from Crypto Market
Crypto News

Bitcoin Plunges Below $50K, Wiping Out $400 Billion from Crypto Market

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

The cryptocurrency market experienced a significant downturn today, August 5, with Bitcoin falling below $50,000 for the first time since February

This decline triggered a widespread sell-off across the crypto market. Consequently, the total market capitalization plummeted by 17%, reaching $1.76 trillion.

Bitcoin Crash and Its Immediate Effects

The sudden price decline caught many traders off guard, triggering massive liquidations in the futures market. Data shows the crypto market saw over $1 billion in liquidations in the past 24 hours, with over $600 million in leveraged long positions liquidated within hours.

This massive liquidation further fueled the market’s downward spiral. However, despite this crash, Bitcoin’s dominance increased to 56%. This increase suggests that investors invest more money into Bitcoin than other coins.

Meanwhile, altcoins and smaller cryptocurrencies faced even steeper declines. Ethereum wasn’t spared from the carnage, as its value plummeted by nearly 20% in just two hours. The price slumped to $2,172 before slightly recovering to around $2,200.

ETH is at around $2,330, having declined nearly 20% in the past 24 hours. However, while Ethereum’s price tumbles, its trading volume is up significantly by 240%.

The total crypto market cap dropped from $2.16 trillion to $1.85 trillion, representing one of the largest three-day wipeouts in almost a year. The sudden crash erased over $310 billion from the market.

Factors Contributing to the Downturn

Several factors likely contributed to this market crash. Renewed fears of a global recession have made investors initiate panic sell-offs. 

Also, poor employment data from the United States added to these concerns. Moreover, the sluggish growth of leading tech stocks also played a role. As traditional markets struggle, some investors may be pulling money out of riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index reflected the market’s mood. According to this data, it plunged from a “Greed” reading of 67 to a “Fear” reading of 26 in just a week.

Additionally, the collapse in cryptocurrency prices coincided with a drop in the S&P 500, which fell by over 4% in the same period. This correlation suggests that broader economic concerns affect both traditional and crypto markets.

Long-term Sustainability Concerns

While the immediate crash dominated headlines, a recent report raised questions about long-term crypto sustainability. Galaxy Research released a study on August 2 focusing on Bitcoin layer-2 networks that aim to improve Bitcoin’s scalability and transaction speed. 

The report highlighted potential challenges these networks might face in the future.

Analyst Gabe Parker pointed out that costs connected to these networks, specifically “rollups,” could be problematic. He argued that for these layer-2 solutions to survive, they must generate sufficient revenue from transaction fees.

For the networks to remain viable, users must be willing to pay these fees. If they can’t attract enough paying users, these layer-2 solutions might struggle to maintain their operations.

Market Response and Future Outlook

As news of the crash spread, trading volumes spiked across major exchanges. Many investors saw the dip as a buying opportunity, leading to increased activity. However, others remain cautious. 

The sudden drop has shaken confidence in the market’s stability. BTC’s daily chart suggests that the bearish trend might continue if the $50,300 support level breaks.

Bitcoin Plunges Below $50K, Wiping Out $400 Billion from Crypto Market

A break below this level could push BTC down to $38,990. The MACD supports this bearish sentiment. It is below its signal line and displays red histogram lines. The coming days and weeks will be crucial for the crypto market, so traders are advised to be cautious.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Memecoin Plummets and Later Surges To an ATH After Vitalik Buterin Dumps Airdrop Stash
2 Bitcoin Plunges Below $50K, Wiping Out $400 Billion from Crypto Market
3 Trading Firm Moves $46 Million in Ethereum As it Dips by 20%
4 Australian Federal Police Investigates as Phishing Scams Hit 2000 Crypto Wallets
5 Report Shows On-Chain Liquidations Across DeFi Surpass $350 Million in 24 Hours

Latest News

Memecoin Plummets and Later Surges To an ATH After Vitalik Buterin Dumps Airdrop Stash
Crypto News

Memecoin Plummets and Later Surges To an ATH After Vitalik Buterin Dumps Airdrop Stash

Rida Fatima
Trading Firm Moves $46 Million in Ethereum As it Dips by 20%
Crypto News

Trading Firm Moves $46 Million in Ethereum As it Dips by 20%

Rida Fatima

Ethereum (ETH) sharply declined on August 5, dropping over 20%. This decline occurred on the heels of significant transactions by a prominent trading firm, sparking concerns about a possible liquidation....

Australian Federal Police Investigates as Phishing Scams Hit 2000 Crypto Wallets
Crypto News

Australian Federal Police Investigates as Phishing Scams Hit 2000 Crypto Wallets

Rida Fatima

Chainalysis recently launched Operation Spincaster, an initiative to tackle the problem of crypto scams. The initiative found that approval phishing scams had hit over 2,000 crypto wallets in Australia. Following...

Report Shows On-Chain Liquidations Across DeFi Surpass $350 Million in 24 Hours
Crypto News

Report Shows On-Chain Liquidations Across DeFi Surpass $350 Million in 24 Hours

Rida Fatima
Chainlink (LINK) Plunges to Yearly Low of $8.4 – Should You Bag More Now?
Crypto News

Chainlink (LINK) Plunges to Yearly Low of $8.4 – Should You Bag More Now?

Rida Fatima
Where to Watch Oppenheimer Movie
Streaming News & Events

A Full Guide on Where to Watch the Award-Winning Oppenheimer Movie

Aidan Weeks
Donald Trump’s ‘Little Crypto Check’ to Pay Off the US National Debt
Crypto News

Donald Trump’s ‘Little Crypto Check’ To Pay Off The US National Debt Might Not Work

Aaron Walker

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.