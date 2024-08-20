Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Bitcoin has recorded significant price fluctuations over the past week. After consolidating over the weekend, BTC opened a London session at just under $58,000 today, August 19. 

Moreover, Bitcoin faces a crucial test as it struggles to breach its $60,000 minor resistance, which has proven challenging over the past few days. 

However, current Coinbase data shows investors are accumulating more Bitcoin assets. Could this accumulation phase signal a potential recovery for Bitcoin?

The following analysis provides insight into Bitcoin’s price trajectory in the coming days.

Bitcoin BTC’s Recent Price Action

Bitcoin has faced significant bearish pressure over the past few weeks. It is nearly 21% down from its March 14 all-time high of $73,750.

Following a slump to a multi-month low on August 5, Bitcoin has struggled to stay above $60,000. Since rebounding to $62,000 on August 8, the price of Bitcoin has been consolidating between the $61,000 and $59,000 threshold, occasionally dipping below $58,000.

This pattern could be interpreted as a price discovery phase as investors monitor to identify the suitable entry point. However, recent data suggest a shift towards accumulation, particularly by long-term holders and large Bitcoin wallets. If this trend continues, we could soon witness a break above the $60,000 threshold. 

Whale Activity Surges: A Bullish Signal for Bitcoin?

Recent data from the Coinbase Premium Index reveals an intriguing trend in Bitcoin marketsThis indicator measures the difference in BTC prices on Coinbase (an exchange favored by institutional investors and US users) and Binance (a platform heavily used by retail traders).

The index offers insight into investor demand for Bitcoin. High premium values suggest intense buying momentum among US investors.  The index has shown positive values for 14 consecutive days, suggesting increased buying pressure from large investors on Coinbase.

Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?

According to the data, the current index value stands at 0.018. This positive trend began on August 5 and has continued steadily since then, suggesting that whales might be actively accumulating Bitcoin at prices below $60,000.

This persistent buying activity could significantly impact Bitcoin’s price. Historically, such patterns often precede major price rallies. For example, similar whale behavior was observed before the December 2020 bull run, which led to BTC breaking past $30,000.

The current situation mirrors past patterns of whale accumulation during consolidation phases, suggesting an impending price surge. If history repeats, Bitcoin might be on the verge of breaking new highs. 

This sustained demand from large investors could provide the momentum needed to overcome the $60,000 resistance level. However, note that market performance can change quickly. While whale activity is a positive sign, other factors influence Bitcoin’s price.

BTC Technical Indicators Suggest Caution Despite Whale Activity

Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?

While recent whale purchases signal bullish sentiment, technical indicators paint a more cautious picture. BTC is trading below the 20-day moving average, represented by the middle Bollinger Band, indicating a bearish trend.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 45, suggesting a neither oversold nor overbought condition.

Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?

A bearish trendline looms above the chart, which could limit upward price movements. However, Bitcoin is approaching this line, and a break above could suggest a shift in momentum.

The Price Volume Trend (PVT) at 43,000 suggests moderate buying pressure. Despite bullish whale activity, these indicators urge caution. Traders might consider waiting for confirmatory signals.

A break above the trendline and middle Bollinger Band could signal a potential run toward $60,000, providing a clearer bullish confirmation.

BTC is trading at $58,119, down 3.06% in the past 24 hours. From its present level, BTC will need a minor surge of 3.2% to hit $60,000, which is achievable. This break will make way for the next stop at $70,000.

Until then, the market remains in a state of uncertainty. Patience may be the wisest approach for traders. While Bitcoin’s fate hangs in the balance, Crypto All-Stars presents itself as a compelling alternative that could attract massive returns for early investors

Crypto All-Stars: A New Frontier in Memecoin Staking

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is gaining significant attention with its innovative approach to investing in meme coins. $STARS offers a unique staking platform that could revolutionize how people interact with popular meme tokens.

With its MemeVault, a unified staking platform for meme coins, users can stake various popular cryptos like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe to earn $STARS tokens as rewards. 

This approach allows investors to generate passive income while engaging with their favorite meme tokens. 

As the developers plan to add more meme coins to the platform, MemeVault’s potential for growth is significant. It offers estimated staking rewards of up to 2835%, which will be disbursed over two years and claimable after the presale ends.

This substantial staking reward is attracting investors looking for high-yield opportunitiesMoreover, the project prioritizes security; it has undergone rigorous audits by respected firms like SolidProof and Coinsult. 

These independent reviews validate the project’s legitimacy, adding a layer of confidence for investors. This focus on security sets Crypto All-Stars apart from many other new tokens in the market. 

Crypto All-Stars has raised over $540,000 out of its $721,000 presale soft cap. Each $STARS coin trades at $0.0013911, an attractive entry point for investors. However, prices increase in phases, so getting in early is advisable. 

Visit the Crypto All-Stars website to learn more and participate in the presale before it ends.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Price Prediction as BTC Struggles to Break Above $60,000 – What Lies Ahead?
2 Nigeria’s SEC Approves First Operating License for Local Crypto Exchange Quidax
3 Glassnode Data Reveals 75% of All Circulating Bitcoin Has Not Moved in Six Months
4 Data Shows Trump’s Election Odds Aren’t the Factor Behind Bitcoin BTC’s Growth
5 ASIC Warns of AI-Enhanced Crypto Scams Like Deepfakes; Australian Investors Lose $1.3B in 2023

Latest News

Nigeria's SEC Approves First Operating License for Local Crypto Exchange Quidax
Crypto News

Nigeria’s SEC Approves First Operating License for Local Crypto Exchange Quidax

Rida Fatima
Glassnode Data Reveals 75% of All Circulating Bitcoin Has Not Moved in Six Months
Crypto News

Glassnode Data Reveals 75% of All Circulating Bitcoin Has Not Moved in Six Months

Rida Fatima

Bitcoin has struggled with price volatility for most of August, with price highs and lows triggered by varying events. However, on-chain data suggests that most investors retained their coins despite...

Data Shows Trump's Election Odds Aren't the Factor Behind Bitcoin BTC’s Growth
Crypto News

Data Shows Trump’s Election Odds Aren’t the Factor Behind Bitcoin BTC’s Growth

Rida Fatima

Bitcoin has seen many price functions over the past few weeks, with prices briefly hitting a multi-month low in early August before a mild recovery.  Some pointed at changes in...

ASIC Warns of AI-Enhanced Crypto Scams Like Deepfakes; Australian Investors Lose $1.3B in 2023
Crypto News

ASIC Warns of AI-Enhanced Crypto Scams Like Deepfakes; Australian Investors Lose $1.3B in 2023

Leah Alger
Goldman Sachs Drops Recession Forecast: Will $BTC Rise?
Crypto News

Goldman Sachs Drops Recession Forecast: Will $BTC Rise?

Aaron Walker
Circle Partners With Apple to Enable NFC Payments in $USDC, Opens a $15.7T Market for Ethereum
Crypto News

Circle Partners With Apple to Enable NFC Payments in $USDC, Opens a $15.7T Market for Ethereum

Lora Pance
Buoyed by Ethereum, BlackRock ETFs Pass Grayscale
Crypto News

Buoyed by Ethereum, BlackRock ETFs Pass Grayscale as Industry Leader

Aaron Walker

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.