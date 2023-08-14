Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Remains In Consolidation State, Leaving Investors In Search For Greener Pastures

New analyses and forecasts by industry experts are indicating the potential of another bullish phase for Bitcoin (BTC). It’s worth noting that broader indicators point toward an upcoming surge in inflation over the next few months.

This could lead to a significant adjustment in expectations for interest rates, thereby introducing a period of increased instability for assets such as Bitcoin.

Bitcoin is Showing Strength for An Upsurge

In the meantime, Bitcoin is showing strength as buy activity and volume increases significantly. While the weekly price movements remain positive, showing growth of 1.37%, BTC is by a slight 0.13% today.

At precisely 04:30 am EST, BTC’s price holds at $29,414 while its trading volume over the past 24 hours is over $10.2 billion. This trading activity has increased by 68.20% within the same time frame.

Buy Pressure Overpowering Bitcoin’s Market

Bitcoin’s price movements have remained narrow over the past few weeks as buyers and sellers continually nullify themselves. This is visible from the RSI, standing at 50.35.

However, the market is projecting higher chances of continuous buying moves for BTC’s price, resulting from a few factors. For now, BTC trades below the 50-day Moving Average, which was a resistance to its upward move some days back.

After the opposition, BTC formed a green candle on the daily chart, showing buyer activity in the market. On the other hand, the MACD line standing slightly above the signal line indicates a bullish signal on the market.

However, investors and traders can expect an upward crossover due to incoming buy pressure and the continuous rise of trading volume in the market.

BTC Support and Resistance Positions

Sellers pushed down BTC’s price at the resistance level of $31,851, as the coin keeps finding support around $29,256. Dropping from this resistance position yesterday.

BTC is probably targeting the nearest support level before initiating another bull move. On that note, traders and investors should anticipate a slight dip, setting their target around the support level of $29,256.

Experts Forecast A Bullish Price Path For BTC

Drawing insights from Bitcoin’s historical price trends, Changelly’s assessment points to high price levels for 2024. The projected range for this year lies between a minimum of $45,727.51 and a maximum of $55,304.51, with an average of $47,390.22.

Meanwhile, Coincodex’s analysis shows a higher potential for BTC price in 2025. It reveals price ranges from $39,991 at minimum to $178,933 at maximum. This indicates the potential for a substantial 504.01% increase in value if Bitcoin hits the upper target price.

Coincodex’s projections extend to 2030, presenting a price outlook of $164,584 at the lower end and $227,457 at the upper end. This underscores the potential for a significant 668.20% increase in its value by 2030.

Factors That Could Affect Bitcoin’s Price

A Colorado-based Bitcoin mining firm, Riot Platforms, slashed its quarterly net loss to $27.7 million by ramping up its production and achieving a record hash rate capacity.

Despite a dip in BTC prices, the company saw a 27% year-over-year increase in its Bitcoin output, contributing to total revenue of $76.7 million, marking a 5.2% rise from Q2 2022. These figures were unveiled in the firm’s results filing on August 9.

📈 With #Bitcoin‘s push back above $30k instilling confidence in #crypto markets, many #altcoins are showing signs of life. Keep an eye on #FOMO levels if prices continue pushing forward for the day, with $SOL, $TON, & $HBAR among the surging assets creating #bullish narratives. pic.twitter.com/n0YpmXvQP4 — Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 8, 2023

The mining activities significantly contributed to Riot Platforms’ overall performance, generating $64.7 million and constituting 64.7% of the company’s total revenue. Additionally, the company garnered an extra $13.5 million through power curtailment credits.

Notably, the company’s net loss during Q2 displayed a substantial reduction compared to the same quarter of the previous year, when it reached $353.5 million. This current net loss also accounted for nearly half of the loss reported in Q1 2023.

Despite an average mining cost of $8,389 per Bitcoin (BTC) during Q2, Riot Platforms successfully produced 1,775 BTC by the quarter’s end. With such increased production, Bitcoin’s price may struggle to make notable gains in the future as increased token supply dampens the value of digital assets.

