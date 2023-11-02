Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC’s Price Stable Around $34k; Is the Rally Over?

The recent bullish market recovery following Bitcoin’s explosive surge to $35,000 has stalled. Since then, Bitcoin has consolidated around the $34,000 price level, with occasional plunges as the bears attempt to force a decline below $34,000.

Bitcoin is currently at a critical conjecture, as any further decline could trigger lower closing prices. However, many are optimistic that the current price level is an entry point for more bullish rallies, possibly to the $40,000 level.

But can this happen? Do the buyers have sufficient momentum to force additional rallies? Let’s find out.

Bitcoin’s Recent Price Movement

Bitcoin’s price action from early to mid-October was relatively volatile, with the cryptocurrency trading between ranges of $26,000 and $28,000. However, over the past week, BTC has shown signs of strength, trading consistently above the $30,000 level.

The main factor behind this price surge is the increased optimism for a spot BTC ETF approval following the listing of BlackRock’s iShares on DTCC. Several investors have started accumulating Bitcoin in anticipation of a rally following a possible surge in institutional Bitcoin adoption after the ETF approval.

As a result of increased buying pressure, Bitcoin has remained above $34,000 in the last seven days. According to CoinGecko, BTC is up nearly 2% today, November 1, trading at $34,400 as of 9:23 AM EST.

In addition, the asset has gained over 2% in the last 7 days, with a 26% 30-day price increase.

Given the ongoing price momentum, BTC may target the $40,000 price zone if the bulls maintain the charge above $34.

Bitcoin Price Analysis:

The chart above shows that BTC oscillates between the major $35,000 resistance and $33,400 support. These two lines are critical as a breakout in any direction will significantly impact Bitcoin.

Firstly, a break out to the top suggests a massive bullish sentiment, indicating a buy signal for investors. If BTC converts this level to support after the breakout, it could target $40,000 as the next important zone. Impressively, this could propel the prices of altcoins within the crypto market.

On the other hand, should the price of BTC drop the support at $33,400, buyers might exit the market as profit takers seize control. But, if BTC breaks the support, it might retrace from the FVG ($30k – $32k) level, where the market was imbalanced.

Moreover, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence is above the signal line, displaying bullish histogram bars, suggesting that buyers are still dominating the market.

In all, if the buyer sustains the present momentum, BTC’s price could successfully breach above $35,000 faster.

Druckenmiller Remark Boost Bitcoin’s Investors and Traders

Renowned investor Stanley Druckenmiller, known for his successful investment strategies, once stated that he didn’t own BTC but believed he should.

During a recent interview with hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones, Druckenmiller praised Bitcoin for building a strong reputation over its 13-year history. Even though Druckenmiller, who is 70 years old, currently invests in gold, he acknowledged Bitcoin’s popularity as a modern way to store wealth.

Stanley Druckenmiller is one of the most successful hedge fund managers on Wall Street and is worth $6,200,000,000. He says, “Young people look at #bitcoin as a store of value. It’s a brand. I like it. I dont own any, but I should”pic.twitter.com/DXjrnvE1Qc — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) October 30, 2023

He says, “Young people look at Bitcoin as a store of value. It’s a brand.” Further, he expressed some regret for not currently owning BTC despite having held it until September 2022. At that time, he sold his Bitcoin due to tightening policies implemented by central banks.

In all, Druckenmiller thinks cryptocurrencies can do well due to people losing trust in central banks, which helps BTC. This shows a growing acceptance of BTC within traditional financial systems, a trend that could further facilitate its price increase.

Bitcoin Alternative – Bitcoin Minetrix Raises Almost $3M in Presale

>>>Visit Bitcoin Minetrix Presale<<<

Bitcoin Minetrix is an innovative Ethereum-based cryptocurrency project aimed at addressing the limitations of conventional Bitcoin cloud mining systems.

By introducing the concept of “stake-to-mine,” Bitcoin Minetrix aims to decentralize and enhance transparency in cloud mining for a wider audience.

This project creates an enabling environment that allows everyone to mine Bitcoin securely and control their mining activities without a third-party or centralized governance.

Bitcoin Minetrix is currently in its presale phase, and smart investors have been eager to buy this new token since the presale started due to its high growth potential.

As a result, Bitcoin Minetrix has raised over $2.9 million in the ongoing presale. This rapid progress in the presale phase positions the token for a promising market debut.

Bitcoin Minetrix’s Staking-to-Mine Features Attracted More Prospects

Bitcoin Minetrix incorporates a “stake-to-mine” to reward investors to stake their tokens to participate in the cloud mining program. Currently, Bitcoin Minetrix’s typical staking program offers investors a high annual percentage yield (APY) of up to 274%.

Despite this, having a staking program that aims to reward investors over two years provides Bitcoin Minetrix with long-term advantages. This makes it a favorable cryptocurrency to consider buying this year. In other words, staking in Bitcoin Minetrix could be a good way to earn rewards over time.

Given that, interested investors should visit the project’s website to purchase the token using ETH, USDT, or Card. Interestingly, the token is selling at a discounted price of $0.011.