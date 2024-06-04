Countries
Bitcoin Proponent Reveals Reasons Why BTC Does Better Than ETH, SOL, XRP and Other Altcoins
Crypto News

Bitcoin Proponent Reveals Reasons Why BTC Does Better Than ETH, SOL, XRP and Other Altcoins

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Staunch Bitcoin supporter Fred Kruger shared reasons why investors could benefit from a BTC-only approach. In a recent X post, Kruger critically reviewed the top nineteen cryptocurrencies, noting why Bitcoin is the superior choice for investors.

The analyst identified the perceived flaws in the top nineteen altcoins, including Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano, among others.

Analyst Fred Kruger Promotes Bitcoin-Only Investment Strategy

Kruger began his analysis of the top altcoins with Ethereum. He noted Ethereum’s significant price dip since 2019. After rallying to 0.12 ETH per BTC, the rates are currently at 0.056ETH/BTC, showing Ethereum’s declining value. 

Further, Kruger referenced the ongoing legal battles between Consensys and the SEC over Ethereum’s status as a security. He also pointed out centralization issues, a major challenge for Ethereum users.

Also, the analyst referred to stablecoins such as Tether (USDT) and the popular USD Coin (USDC). He believes USDT has no upside value or significant Return on Investment (ROI). He also criticized USDT for not paying interest despite the current 5% interest rate.

Also, he recalled that USDC depegged a few years back from the dollar, with a significant decline in assets under management (AUM). In addition, Kruger criticized Binance Coin (BNB), labeling it a highly centralized exchange coin.

He suggested that a decline for BNB is inevitable since Binance struggles with regulatory issues. Further, he noted that the signs look bad since its former CEO, Changpeng Zhao, faces possible jail time.

Kruger addressed Solana (SOL) as a completely centralized meme coin factory that experienced periodic shutdowns. Additionally, he compared SOL’s price to BTC, noting that it is down 40% against Bitcoin since 2022 even with its recent rally.

Other Altcoins Still Receive Critical Evaluation from Fred Kruger

Kruger mentioned XRP as a token without an actual use, with its value primarily driven by promoters. He went ahead to label Dogecoin (DOGE) as a joke prone to inflation and lacking redeemable features and use cases.

Further, the Bitcoin maxi dismissed Shiba Inu (SHIB) as a poor imitation of the Dogecoin project sharing the same mascot. Even Toncoin (TON) faced heavy criticism from Kruger as he labelled it a Telegram Coin with limited use, regulatory issues and Russian affiliations. 

Kruger noted that Cardano (ADA) is a project promoted by someone who claims Bitcoin will not make it. He labeled ADA as a useless PhD coin that nobody uses.

Also, Avalanche (AVAX) was among the altcoins he classified worthless. He noted that AVAX was down 80% from its all-time high attained in November 2021. Further, he addressed Chainlink (LINK) as stupid but worth 10 billion. Also, Kruger referred to Polkadot (DOT) as an overpriced system of parachains nobody uses.

Additionally, he labeled Tron (TRX) as a scam network by Justin Sun. Meanwhile, he believes Bitcoin Cash is a useless fork of the original Bitcoin blockchain.

Kruger’s Analysis of NEAR, MATIC, Litecoin, and PEPE Reveals Shortcomings

Moving further, Kruger called NEAR a complex, fast protocol with no users. Also, he noted that Litecoin (LTC) had no use cases and is down 70% from its all-time high value.

Additionally, he referenced Polygon (MATIC) as an Ethereum sidechain that has done proper marketing. He highlighted its terrible tokenomics, saying there is no reason to own it since it is down 75% from its peak.

Finally, he labeled PEPE as a frog coin worth six billion dollars. Overall, Kruger was not impressed with the nineteen altcoins behind Bitcoin for various reasons. He noted that all 19 coins collectively boast $500 billion in market cap, far behind Bitcoin’s $1.3 trillion valuation.

