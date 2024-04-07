Countries
Bitcoin Pseudonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Turns 49
Crypto News

Bitcoin Pseudonymous Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Turns 49

Rida Shah
Updated:
The personality of the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has received wide speculation. Over the years, many wondered if it’s just a person or group that goes with the mysterious identity.

However, after creating a public profile, the BTC founder revealed his date of birth. This profile shows that the initiator of P2P has seemingly hit 49 years as of today, April 5, 2024.

Bitcoin Founder Turns 49 Years On April 5

In an X post on April 4, Rizzo (@pete_rizzo_) called out Satoshi Nakamoto’s new age. Rizzo noted that the famous Bitcoin founder would mark his 49th birthday on April 5.

There is still little information about the creator(s) of the first cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Though Satoshi Nakamoto is attached to the founder, many have different theories.

While some believe they are a single individual, others opine that it’s a group. However, the crypto community now takes Nakamoto’s birthday as April 5.

The date originated from Satoshi Nakamoto’s profile page on the P2P Foundation. According to the profile, the pseudonymous creator is a Japanese male born on April 5, 1975.

Notably, users of the P2P Foundation forum (The Foundation for Peer-to-Peer Alternatives) must include a date of birth in their profiles. However, there’s no certainty that April 5 is the actual birth date of Satoshi.

Amid the mixed reactions and skepticism about Satoshi’s birthday, the impact of his innovation remains overwhelming. Some think this is the time to reflect on his contributions to sustainable financial stability.

Crypto Signals stated:

It’s fascinating to ponder one individual’s impact on our world. As we celebrate Satoshi Natamoto’s contributions, let’s also reflect on the balance between technological innovation and the sustainability of our financial systems. Happy 49th birthday!

Significance of April 5 Could Go Beyond Trivial

While Nakamoto’s selection of April 5 as his birthday appears trivial, its significance could be deeper.

Recall that the US government initiated the retrieval process of the gold standard in the country on April 5, 1933. 

Under President Franklin Roosevelt’s executive order, all persons in the US were to return gold coins and certificates worth over $100 to the Federal Reserve. The order cited the process as ending on or before May 1, 1933.

So, April 5 could signify a historical shift from a traditional payment system to a modern, decentralized model like Bitcoin.

Nakamoto published Bitcoin’s Whitepaper on October 31, 2008. He introduced Bitcoin as a means to correct the global financial monopoly system and introduce a decentralized financial alternative that would eliminate the influence of third parties like governments.

According to Wikipedia, Nakamoto’s Bitcoin holdings range between 750,000 and 1.1 million BTC tokens. This represents about 5.23% of the token’s total supply. The creator amassed this huge amount of coins through early mining processes.

Nakamoto used different addresses to mine Bitcoin’s early blocks, making tracing difficult. He has held these BTC coins for a long time without transfers. In line with the current price of BTC at $66,891 as of 08:58 AM EST on April 5, Nakamoto’s Bitcoin holding amounts to $73.58 billion.

Rida Shah Crypto/Tech Content Writer

