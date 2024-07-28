Countries
Crypto News

Bitcoin Rallies Above $67,000 Following Trump's Speech at The Nashville Conference

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Bitcoin is back in the green due to the positive speculation of Donald Trump’s upcoming speech. Trump will deliver a keynote address at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville, Tennessee, after declaring his support for crypto.

According to Markus Thielen, CEO of 10x Research, nobody is interested in selling Bitcoin this weekend. Thielen further revealed that investors expect Trump to unveil plans for a Bitcoin reserve.

Markus Thielen Reveals High Expectations for Trump’s Bitcoin Reserves

Thielen noted that future traders are avoiding short BTC trading positions because they fear a potential price surge.

Also, CoinGlass data reveals that future traders are focusing on long positions. If BTC retraces to $65,000, then $1.11 billion in long positions will face liquidation risk.

Bitcoin Rallies Above $67,000 Ahead of Trump’s Speech at The Nashville Conference

However, Thielen believes that Bitcoin’s price will surge even higher if Trump announces plans for a reserve. Further, he noted that the US Treasury gold reserve is worth $600 billion, and the US Government has seized Bitcoin worth $15 billion.

The CEO believes Trump could reveal plans to adjust Bitcoin’s ratio to 10% of the gold reserves. He foresees a price surge for BTC if Trump mentions such plans even before the November elections.

Meanwhile, the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville began on July 25 with essential speakers such as Trump, Michael Saylor, and Cathie Wood. In addition to Trump, another US Presidential aspirant, Robert Kennedy Jr., urged the federal government to start purchasing Bitcoin

Kennedy Jr stated that if elected as US President, the amount of Bitcoin in reserve would match the gold reserves. 

Kraken crypto exchange reacted to Kennedy’s speech on BTC, noting that it is fantastic to see Bitcoin become vital in US politics. 

Analysts Predict Bitcoin’s Possible Price Action

According to analyst Daan Crypto Trades, BTC’s price has increased and might enter the green region of his Rainbow Chart.

Daan predicts the market cycle top for Bitcoin will be in the $120,000-$160,000 price range. This range is in the light green and yellow zone.

However, he noted that his analysis of Bitcoin’s price range is speculative since the market changes. Also, Daan Crypto Trades highlighted the crypto market’s Weekly RSI level at 43, which is in the neutral zone.

Based on the recent gains, the market outlook is changing from oversold to positive. However, there was a slight retracement this week. Daan believes that the current price levels allow the market to reach higher levels later.

Meanwhile, analyst Willy Woo is studying five macro signals for Bitcoin. Three are bullish, while two are bearish.

Overall, Bitcoin’s positive performance today reflects the general investor sentiment in the crypto market, which is greed. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
