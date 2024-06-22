Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Records Massive Whale Activity, Germany’s $3 Billion BTC Holdings Facing Liquidations
Crypto News

Bitcoin Records Massive Whale Activity, Germany’s $3 Billion BTC Holdings Facing Liquidations

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Bitcoin has experienced significant volatility in the past week amid increased whale activity, with prices slipping below the $65,000 threshold. Recent reports reveal the German government deposited nearly 1,700 BTC worth $110 million to Coinbase, Kraken, and Bitstamp in the past two days.

However, while the deposited amount is significant, it remains a far cry from the government’s $43 billion in Bitcoin holdings. 

Germany’s $3 billion Worth of Bitcoin Under Focus

The German government has accumulated massive amounts of Bitcoin over the past few years. However, in the past two days, it has been spotted offloading a considerable amount on crypto exchanges.

Despite selling 3,000 BTC in its recent moves, Germany still holds a sizeable amount, up to 50,000 BTC tokens, according to reports from CryptoQuant’s CEO Ki Young Ju.

Following Bitcoin’s performance record over the past few years, Germany’s holding remains profitable. At current market prices, Germany’s BTC holdings are valued at around $3.24 billion, representing a realized profit of approximately $1 billion.

Moreover, Germany is among the top Bitcoin holders globally, occupying the fourth position after the United States, China, and the UK. The United States is the country with the largest Bitcoin holding, maintaining a balance of up to 213,246 BTC tokens valued at over $13.7 billion.

China ranks second, holding about 194,000 BTC worth $12.2 billion, despite selling a huge portion in 2019 following its 2017 Bitcoin ban. The UK maintains the third position, with 61,000 Bitcoins, valued at approximately $4 billion. 

Germany’s recent Bitcoin sales and massive outflows from Spot Bitcoin ETFs have put BTC under significant selling pressure. Bitcoin trades at $64,314, with a 2.2% decline in the past 24 hours. 

Whales Continue BTC Accumulation Despite Price Dip

While the German government and other whales offload their Bitcoins, some investors remain in the accumulation phase. Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy announced the purchase of an additional 11,931 Bitcoin through proceeds from its $800 million convertible notes.

So, on June 20, MicroStrategy spent approximately $786.0 million from its convertible notes and excess cash to purchase the BTC at $65,883 each. Therefore, MicroStrategy currently holds 226,331 BTC purchased for a total of $8.33 billion at an average price of $36,798 per Bitcoin.

Meanwhile, crypto enthusiast Pidgey.eth reacted to the news of MicroStrategy’s latest purchase. According to Pidgey.eth, BTC will rise to $1 million by 2030 and $10 million by 2040.

He also believes that Michael Saylor and MicroStrategy are well-positioned to benefit from BTC’s gains. He suggested that MicroStrategy consider investing in Bitcoin gaming and developing a game where people earn satoshi.

Another whale purchased 6,570 BTC valued at more than $430 million in the last 24 hours. Despite the bearish pressure, these massive accumulations suggest that some investors are still bullish on BTC. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Records Massive Whale Activity, Germany’s $3 Billion BTC Holdings Facing Liquidations
2 Solana ETF on the Horizon? Canada’s 3iQ Seeks SOL ETP Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange
3 Court Dismisses Claims Against Ripple, But XRP Security Decision Goes to Trial
4 Ripple Battles the Securities Lawsuit in California Over CEO’s Alleged Misleading Statement
5 New L2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security

Latest News

Solana ETF on the Horizon? Canada's 3iQ Seeks SOL ETP Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange
Crypto News

Solana ETF on the Horizon? Canada’s 3iQ Seeks SOL ETP Listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Rida Fatima
Court Dismisses Claims Against Ripple, But XRP Security Decision Goes to Trial
Crypto News

Court Dismisses Claims Against Ripple, But XRP Security Decision Goes to Trial

Rida Fatima

More twists are unfolding in the long-running Ripple securities lawsuit. The US District Court for the Northern District of California has dismissed most of the claims against Ripple. The judge’s...

Ripple Battles the Securities Lawsuit in California Over CEO’s Alleged Misleading Statement
Crypto News

Ripple Battles the Securities Lawsuit in California Over CEO’s Alleged Misleading Statement

Rida Fatima

Judge Phyllis Hamilton of the California District Court has endorsed a lawsuit against Ripple over Brad Garlinghouse’s statement.  The court denied Ripple’s summary judgment motion in the suit, alleging the...

New Layer 2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security
Crypto News

New L2 Meme Coin Raises $200K In Minutes – A Blockchain Built For Speed & Security

Leah Alger
Hacker Who Took Down Internet in North Korea Shares Details
News

Hacker Who Took Down Internet in North Korea for a Week Shares His Experience on Reddit

Krishi Chowdhary
US Government Confirms Ban on Russia-Based Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky
News

US Government Confirms Ban on Russia-Based Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky

Krishi Chowdhary
Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns Bearish, Analyst Forecast 6,000% Surge to $7.5 - Time to Buy or Sell?
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Turns Bearish, Analyst Forecast 6,000% Surge to $7.5 – Time to Buy or Sell?

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.