Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand Hits a Three-Year Low; Is the Bull Run Over?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand Hits a Three-Year Low; Is the Bull Run Over?

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

After soaring above $73,000 in March due to high investor demand following the spot BTC ETF launch in January, Bitcoin dipped below $55,00 in early July. This slump coincided with reduced Bitcoin ETFs inflow amid bearish investor sentiment and massive sell-offs by Germany.

However, Bitcoin has regained momentum, soaring above the $60,000 psychological level to trade around $64,000. Even the spot BTC ETF inflows have picked up, suggesting renewed institutional interest. 

Despite this improvement, retail investor demand remains low, and Google search interest for BTC dwindled by 57% since March. According to an X post by CryptoQuant CEO founder and CEO Ki Young Ju, Bitcoin retail investor demand hit a 3-year low.

Bitcoin Retail Demand Dwindles 

For context, Bitcoin retail investor demand measures the interest of retail investors in Bitcoin. According to Young Ju’s post, this metric has hit its lowest level in the last three years

Young Ju based his assertion on the average 30-day change in total transfer volume for Bitcoin transactions below $10,000. According to his post, the average change in Bitcoin demand among retail investors has dropped below -15% in the last 30 days.

Analysts say retail investor interest needs to rebound before the real Bitcoin bull run can start.

Institutions often execute a larger volume of Bitcoin transactions, which undoubtedly impacts the price of BTC. However, many experts believe a surge in retail investor interest drives the real Bitcoin price rallies. 

Minkyu Woo, a CryptoQuant contributor, says the real bull run typically starts with massive buying pressure from retail investors. An increase in retail investors enhances market sentiment, and Woo believes this market-moving volume from retail investors is yet to be seen.

However, VanEck CEO Jan Van Eck mentioned in April that most inflows into the US spot BTC ETFs are possibly from retail investors. 

Moreover, reacting to Ki Young Ju’s post, an X user, Ms Mogul, presumably in Australia, said retail investors are buying through ETFs. According to the user, every retail buyer they know wants to buy through ETFs since Australia doesn’t allow cash transfers from banks to crypto exchanges.

Besides the reduced retail demand, search interest for BTC has also declined by 44% in the last three months after the halving event. According to Google Trends data, search scores for Bitcoin dropped by nearly 57% to 43 since March after BTC reached its all-time high of $73,750. 

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record Positive Flow Amid Low Retail Demand 

Amid the dwindling retail investor interest, spot BTC ETFs have recorded substantial inflow since July 5, following two consecutive days of outflows. Surprisingly, this coincided with Bitcoin’s drop to a five-month low of $53,600 on July 5. 

Data from Farside Investors shows the 11 spot BTC ETFs recorded a net inflow of $422.5 million on July 16, the largest volume since June 5. 

However, the net inflow for July 17 was $53.3 million, an 87% decline from the previous day’s value. As of July 18, the 11 spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $84.8 million in net inflows, suggesting a slight increase. 

Despite the prevailing volatility, with consistent up and down swings, Bitcoin’s price remains capped above $64,000. 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Solana Traders Identify Bullish Pennant Pattern as SOL Gains 17%
2 Bitzlato CEO Avoids More Jail Time Despite $700 Million Dark Web Operation
3 Bitcoin Retail Investor Demand Hits a Three-Year Low; Is the Bull Run Over?
4 Apple’s New Safari Ad Takes a Dig at Rivals, Especially Google Chrome
5 446.40% $SHIB Burnt After WazirX Security Breach – Shiba Shootout Nears $700K Milestone

Latest News

Solana Traders Identify Bullish Pennant Pattern as SOL Gains 17%
Crypto News

Solana Traders Identify Bullish Pennant Pattern as SOL Gains 17%

Rida Fatima
Bitzlato CEO Avoids More Jail Time Despite $700 Million Dark Web Operation
Crypto News

Bitzlato CEO Avoids More Jail Time Despite $700 Million Dark Web Operation

Rida Fatima

Anatoly Legkodymov, the founder of Bitzlato, will not get more jail time for his role in a $700 million dark web operation. The judge decided that the 18 months he already...

Apple’s New Safari Ad Takes a Dig at Rivals, Especially Google Chrome
News

Apple’s New Safari Ad Takes a Dig at Rivals, Especially Google Chrome

Krishi Chowdhary

After its infamous ‘Crush’ ad for the new iPad Pro, Apple is back with yet another spicy advertisement. The company’s new billboard ad for its privacy-focused browser, Safari, took a...

446.40% $SHIB Burnt After WazirX Security Breach – Shiba Shootout Nears $700K Milestone
Crypto News

446.40% $SHIB Burnt After WazirX Security Breach – Shiba Shootout Nears $700K Milestone

Leah Alger
Microsoft’s Biggest Global Outage: Everything You Need To Know
News

Microsoft’s Biggest Global Outage: Everything You Need to Know

Krishi Chowdhary
Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems
Crypto News

Shiba Inu Team Says Upcoming P2E Game Is Significant for SHIB, BONE, and Shibarium Ecosystems

Rida Fatima
OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year
Crypto News

OTC Markets Overwhelm CEX Markets as New Wallets Amassed Over 1.45M Bitcoin Tokens This Year

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.