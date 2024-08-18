Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Sidechain Creators Roll Out New Enhanced Version BitVM2
Crypto News

Bitcoin Sidechain Creators Roll Out New Enhanced Version BitVM2

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Ronin Linus, the developer of the Bitcoin sidechain Bitcoin Virtual Machine (BitVM2), has announced two new developments

The team rolled out new improvements to the original BitVM called BitVM2 and the BitVM Bridge. According to the whitepaper on the new project, the developments significantly improved the first version.

BitVM2 and BitVM Bridge Come with Significant Upgrades

Alexei Zamyatin, the BitVM co-founder, took to X to reveal the latest project developments. In his post, the executive shared a summary of the project’s whitepaper outlining the new scaling features.

The outline indicated the new work-frame and functionalities for both BitVM2 and the BitVM Bridge. 

It also showed the move to enhance efficiency in Bitcoin transactions via upgrades to transaction processing and cryptographic methods. The upgrades focused on improving the system without altering decentralized principles and Bitcoin’s consensus rules.

Robin Linus, BitVM creator and ZeroSync project lead, first disclosed BitVM in October last year. The project aims to introduce off-chain smart contracts to the Bitcoin blockchain without using a soft fork.

Moreover, one of the remarkable upgrades in the new version includes the “permissionless” option. This feature allows users to query any suspicious transaction with three actions.

This change counters the old and rigorous approach, which takes about 70 actions for such queries. Moreover, such inquiries were previously limited to only a specific set of system users. So, the upgrade enables more people to support and sustain transaction security on the system.

Again, BitVM2 fosters faster transactions by leveraging an included roll-up sidechain compatible with Bitcoin. The sidechain enables the speedy execution of transactions while maintaining the system’s robust security. Speed and scalability are the primary focus of this upgrade.

The new version also introduces seamless and easy asset transfers. With the new BitVM Bridge, users can conveniently and quickly send or withdraw BTC tokens on the roll-up network.

The bridge enables shorter lock-up periods and minimal upfront capital demands for token transfers. It further ensures the safety of funds throughout the transaction processes. 

BitVM Project Aim to Scale the Bitcoin Blockchain

The release of BitVM and its subsequent enhanced version reflects growing interest and innovations in the Bitcoin network. The crypto space has recorded the emergence of some Bitcoin-based layer-2 projects and roll-ups.

BitVM developers indicated that the project focuses on scaling the Bitcoin blockchain with several impressive features. They have no intention of operating some Ethereum-like decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on the Bitcoin network.

In the project, Linus and the other developers established a formidable system for Bitcoin transactions without changing the blockchain’s underlying code. This breakthrough is crucial to sustaining Bitcoin’s decentralized governance.

Zamyatin, Andrea Pelosi, Matteo Maffei, Lukas Aumayr, and Zeta Avirikioti are co-authors of the BitVM whitepaper, along with Linus.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 US Lawmakers Question Meta about the Illicit Drug Ads on Its Platform
2 Bitcoin Sidechain Creators Roll Out New Enhanced Version BitVM2
3 Nasdaq Halts Plans for Bitcoin and Ethereum Options ETFs After Initial Filings
4 CoinGlass Data Reveals that Bitcoin Has Room to Fall Based on Open Interest
5 Meta Refutes Claims That Over Half of Crypto Ads on Facebook Are Scams

Latest News

US Lawmakers Question Meta about Illicit Drug Ads on Its Platform
News

US Lawmakers Question Meta about the Illicit Drug Ads on Its Platform

Krishi Chowdhary
Nasdaq Halts Plans for Bitcoin and Ethereum Options ETFs After Initial Filings
Crypto News

Nasdaq Halts Plans for Bitcoin and Ethereum Options ETFs After Initial Filings

Rida Fatima

Filing on the SEC website revealed that Nasdaq ISE, LLC has withdrawn its proposals to list and trade options on spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs.  This move follows similar withdrawals...

CoinGlass Data Reveals that Bitcoin Has Room to Fall Based on Open Interest
Crypto News

CoinGlass Data Reveals that Bitcoin Has Room to Fall Based on Open Interest

Rida Fatima

Analytical platform CoinGlass revealed that Bitcoin might still have more room to fall as its open interest surges. In a post on X, Coinglass noted that it’s unusual that Bitcoin’s...

Meta Refutes Claims That Over Half of Crypto Ads on Facebook Are Scams
Crypto News

Meta Refutes Claims That Over Half of Crypto Ads on Facebook Are Scams

Rida Fatima
MakerDAO Halts New WBTC-Collaterized Loans Due To Its BitGo Concerns
Crypto News

MakerDAO Halts New WBTC-Collaterized Loans Due To Its BitGo Concerns

Rida Fatima
SEC's Appeal Cannot Alter XRP Non-Security Status, Says Ripple CLO
Crypto News

SEC’s Appeal Cannot Alter XRP’s Non-Security Status, Says Ripple CLO

Rida Fatima
Pakistan’s New Firewall Might Cost It's Economy $300 Million
News

Pakistan’s New Firewall Might Cost Its Economy $300 Million

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.