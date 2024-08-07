Countries
Bitcoin Trading Volume Soars to ATH Amidst Market Crash
Crypto News

Bitcoin Trading Volume Soars to ATH Amidst Market Crash

Rida Fatima
Updated:
Bitcoin trading volume has reached an all-time high for the first time since the fourth halving cycle. However, the broader crypto market experienced a significant downturn over the past weekend. Bitcoin’s price fell by over 10%, while Ethereum dropped by over 20%

As a result, some investors sell their BTCs to avoid further losses, while others buy at discounted rates, thereby spiking the trading volume. 

Bitcoin BTC’s Trading Frenzy

On August 6, Bitcoin exchanges saw trading volumes exceed $1.14 billion. Blockchain.com says this marks a significant increase from the post-halving average of $30 million daily.

Bitcoin Trading Volume Soars to ATH Amidst Market Crash

However, the total volume may be higher because the Blockchain’s data only covers major exchanges and some OTC markets. This spike in volume indicates heightened market activity as investors either sell to cut losses or buy the dip. 

Bitcoin transactions dominated the network on August 5. According to Dune Analytics, over 90% of transactions came through BTC. Meanwhile, protocols like Ordinals and BRC-20 accounted for less than 9% of network activity.

Factors Behind the Market Crash

Trading firm Jump Trading reportedly contributed to the market downturn. Their alleged mass selling triggered a quick reaction in crypto markets.

Also, the Japanese yen carry trade played a role. This strategy, which used to be profitable, started losing money, increasing market pressure. The Kobeissi Letter, a trading resource, highlighted the uniqueness of this situation.

They stated that this downturn differs significantly from previous market declines. According to Kobeissi post, the VIX volatility index hit extreme levels.

These levels have only been seen twice before: during the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 COVID-19 crash. Charles Edwards, founder of Capriole Investments, noted similarities to early 2020.

He pointed out overvalued stocks, recession risks, and rising unemployment as the factors behind the market crash. Edwards warned that all markets might correlate until the Federal Reserve intervenes. He expects the Fed to eventually cut rates and provide liquidity.

However, the timing of such intervention remains uncertain. Until then, Charles urges investors to prepare for continued market volatility across all sectors.

This analysis suggests that the current crypto market crash is part of a broader economic trend. It’s not isolated to digital assets but reflects broader financial concerns.

Opportunistic Hackers Capitalize on Market Crash to Utilize Stolen Funds

This sudden crash created opportunities for some unexpected players. Some cryptocurrency hackers used the dip to purchase Ether at a discount.

According to Lookonchain, these hackers used funds stolen from previous hacks to make these purchases.

One notable example is the Nomad bridge exploiter. According to the report, this hacker used 39.75 million stolen DAI tokens in August 2022. 

With these funds, they bought 16,892 ETH during the recent price drop. Additionally, PeckShield, another investigation firm, noted further movements by the hacker. 

The Nomad exploiter sent 17.75 ETH to an intermediary address. By August 5, the hacker had moved approximately 2,400 ETH to Tornado Cash, worth around $7 million at the time.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
