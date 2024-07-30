Bitcoin Trading Volume Surges 89%, Analysts Bullish – $99BTC Primed for Mass Adoption?

- On July 29, Bitcoin ($BTC) briefly topped $70K and saw an 89% increase in 24-hour trading volume, indicating a new bull run.
- Based on historical trends and technical analysis, analysts set $BTC’s 2025 price target at a minimum of $190K.
- $BTC’s upswing could benefit all BRC-20 tokens, including 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), which will soon bridge to Bitcoin from its native network, Ethereum.
$BTC’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 89% yesterday, pushing its price beyond $70K for the first time since April.
Crypto analyst Rekt Capital suggests $BTC is at the market cycle point that historically preceded significant upswings.
Based on Bollinger Bands analysis, Julien Bittel predicts $BTC will reach $190K by 2025.
This upswing may benefit all BRC-20 tokens, including presale crypto like $99BTC, introduced by the leading crypto educational platform 99Bitcoins. The token launched on Ethereum but will soon bridge to Bitcoin via the Ordinals protocol.
Will $BTC Hit $200K?
Despite the recent dip to $53K, $BTC embarked on a bullish trajectory and could be positioned for an explosive rise. One X expert suggests $BTC will hit $200K, using the exponential decay projection model based on the token’s 13-year historical performance.
Yesterday’s break above the $70K resistance zone coincides with the 100th day since the last halving.
From his research, Andre Gragosch at ETC Group found that this is when $BTC’s price has historically surpassed 100% from the pre-halving point.
$99BTC Sets the New Standard in Crypto Education
With auspicious timing, the $99BTC presale is set to conclude just in time for the $BTC bull run.
As a pioneer in crypto educational resources with over a decade of experience and millions of readers, 99Bitcoins attracted over $2.5M in funding in just a few months.
Minted on Ethereum, $99BTC will soon bridge to Bitcoin via the Ordinals protocol. This strategic decision carries several benefits:
- Enhanced security: Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism will give $99BTC the same level of security as $BTC.
- Integration with Bitcoin’s ecosystem: $99BTC will be compatible with all projects on the Bitcoin blockchain, including collectible NFTs and apps.
- Potential for rarity and value: Bitcoin Ordinals inscribe data into individual satoshis ($BTC’s lowest denomination). This means $99BTC tokens will carry unique value, such as rewards for academic achievements.
Beyond its connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem, $99BTC appeals to investors with up to 672% staking APY. Early investors have staked over 1.6B $99BTC to date, worth about $1.8M.
The presale has entered its penultimate stage, with 1 $99BTC worth $0.00115. Only one week remains for investors to join and potentially reap 126% gains by the end of 2024.
To buy $99BTC, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet, select the currency, and enter the number of tokens you wish to purchase. Then, confirm the transaction.
Closing Thoughts
Yesterday’s $BTC upswing could be a significant turning point akin to the 2013, 2017, and 2012 price rallies.
Positive community sentiment and a booming Bitcoin ecosystem could also benefit other BRC-20 tokens, including $99BTC. As the crypto presale nears its end, 99Bitcoins is getting ready to release the L2E platform’s beta, which will underpin $99BTC’s value.
