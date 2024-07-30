Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Trading Volume Surges 89%, Analysts Bullish – $99BTC Primed for Mass Adoption?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Trading Volume Surges 89%, Analysts Bullish – $99BTC Primed for Mass Adoption?

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

  • On July 29, Bitcoin ($BTC) briefly topped $70K and saw an 89% increase in 24-hour trading volume, indicating a new bull run.
  • Based on historical trends and technical analysis, analysts set $BTC’s 2025 price target at a minimum of $190K.
  • $BTC’s upswing could benefit all BRC-20 tokens, including 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), which will soon bridge to Bitcoin from its native network, Ethereum.

Bitcoin trading volume soars 89%

$BTC’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 89% yesterday, pushing its price beyond $70K for the first time since April.

Crypto analyst Rekt Capital suggests $BTC is at the market cycle point that historically preceded significant upswings.

Based on Bollinger Bands analysis, Julien Bittel predicts $BTC will reach $190K by 2025.

This upswing may benefit all BRC-20 tokens, including presale crypto like $99BTC, introduced by the leading crypto educational platform 99Bitcoins. The token launched on Ethereum but will soon bridge to Bitcoin via the Ordinals protocol.

Will $BTC Hit $200K?

Despite the recent dip to $53K, $BTC embarked on a bullish trajectory and could be positioned for an explosive rise. One X expert suggests $BTC will hit $200K, using the exponential decay projection model based on the token’s 13-year historical performance.

Yesterday’s break above the $70K resistance zone coincides with the 100th day since the last halving.

From his research, Andre Gragosch at ETC Group found that this is when $BTC’s price has historically surpassed 100% from the pre-halving point.

The halving impact on performance tends to be the highest at 400 days, which would be in February 2025.

$99BTC Sets the New Standard in Crypto Education

With auspicious timing, the $99BTC presale is set to conclude just in time for the $BTC bull run.

As a pioneer in crypto educational resources with over a decade of experience and millions of readers, 99Bitcoins attracted over $2.5M in funding in just a few months.

The $99BTC token is the native currency of 99Bitcoin’s new Learn-to-Earn (L2E) platform. It rewards users for completing modules and quizzes about blockchain technology and crypto.

Minted on Ethereum, $99BTC will soon bridge to Bitcoin via the Ordinals protocol. This strategic decision carries several benefits:

  • Enhanced security: Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism will give $99BTC the same level of security as $BTC.
  • Integration with Bitcoin’s ecosystem: $99BTC will be compatible with all projects on the Bitcoin blockchain, including collectible NFTs and apps.
  • Potential for rarity and value: Bitcoin Ordinals inscribe data into individual satoshis ($BTC’s lowest denomination). This means $99BTC tokens will carry unique value, such as rewards for academic achievements.

Beyond its connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem, $99BTC appeals to investors with up to 672% staking APY. Early investors have staked over 1.6B $99BTC to date, worth about $1.8M.

The presale has entered its penultimate stage, with 1 $99BTC worth $0.00115. Only one week remains for investors to join and potentially reap 126% gains by the end of 2024.

To buy $99BTC, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet, select the currency, and enter the number of tokens you wish to purchase. Then, confirm the transaction.

Closing Thoughts

Yesterday’s $BTC upswing could be a significant turning point akin to the 2013, 2017, and 2012 price rallies.

Positive community sentiment and a booming Bitcoin ecosystem could also benefit other BRC-20 tokens, including $99BTC. As the crypto presale nears its end, 99Bitcoins is getting ready to release the L2E platform’s beta, which will underpin $99BTC’s value.

References

Click to expand and view sources
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

Most Popular News

1 Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs Record $98.29M in Net Outflows, Negative Flow Streak Continues
2 One Trading Receives Dutch Regulator Approval, Becomes EU’s First Regulated Crypto Derivatives Exchange
3 Google Hides Trump’s Assassination Attempt from Suggested Search Results, Sparks Election Interference Accusations
4 Bitcoin Trading Volume Surges 89%, Analysts Bullish – $99BTC Primed for Mass Adoption?
5 Key Signal Statistics – Is This Non-Profit App Here to Stay?

Latest News

Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs Record $98.29M in Net Outflows, Negative Flow Streak Continues
Crypto News

Nine Spot Ethereum ETFs Record $98.29M in Net Outflows, Negative Flow Streak Continues

Rida Fatima
One Trading Receives Dutch Regulator Approval, Becomes EU’s First Regulated Crypto Derivatives Exchange
Crypto News

One Trading Receives Dutch Regulator Approval, Becomes EU’s First Regulated Crypto Derivatives Exchange

Yi Ping Bao

The Financial Markets Authority (AFM) in the Netherlands approved One Trading’s license to list and trade futures and crypto derivatives. With this move, One Trading became the first exchange in...

assassination attempt on trump google search
News

Google Hides Trump’s Assassination Attempt from Suggested Search Results, Sparks Election Interference Accusations

Krishi Chowdhary

Google has been accused of trying to manipulate the US presidential election by intentionally suppressing the noise around Donald Trump’s attempted assassination. After finding a bunch of people online talking...

Signal Stats
Software & Web Statistics

Key Signal Statistics – Is This Non-Profit App Here to Stay?

Kate Sukhanova
Apple Intelligence’s Launch Has Been Delayed
News

Apple Intelligence’s Launch Has Been Delayed

Krishi Chowdhary
The DoJ Accuses TikTok of Transferring Sensitive US Data to China
News

The DoJ Accuses TikTok of Transferring Sensitive US Data to China

Krishi Chowdhary
Hong Kong Lawmaker Pushes to Include Bitcoin in State Financial Reserves
Crypto News

Hong Kong Lawmaker Pushes to Include Bitcoin in State Financial Reserves

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.