Why Trust Tech Report Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

On July 29, Bitcoin ($BTC) briefly topped $70K and saw an 89% increase in 24-hour trading volume , indicating a new bull run.

On July 29, Bitcoin ($BTC) briefly topped $70K and saw an , indicating a new bull run. Based on historical trends and technical analysis, analysts set $BTC’s 2025 price target at a minimum of $190K .

Based on historical trends and technical analysis, analysts set $BTC’s 2025 . $BTC’s upswing could benefit all BRC-20 tokens, including 99Bitcoins ($99BTC), which will soon bridge to Bitcoin from its native network, Ethereum.

$BTC’s 24-hour trading volume increased by 89% yesterday, pushing its price beyond $70K for the first time since April.

Crypto analyst Rekt Capital suggests $BTC is at the market cycle point that historically preceded significant upswings.

Based on Bollinger Bands analysis, Julien Bittel predicts $BTC will reach $190K by 2025.

This upswing may benefit all BRC-20 tokens, including presale crypto like $99BTC, introduced by the leading crypto educational platform 99Bitcoins. The token launched on Ethereum but will soon bridge to Bitcoin via the Ordinals protocol.

Will $BTC Hit $200K?

Despite the recent dip to $53K, $BTC embarked on a bullish trajectory and could be positioned for an explosive rise. One X expert suggests $BTC will hit $200K, using the exponential decay projection model based on the token’s 13-year historical performance.

Yesterday’s break above the $70K resistance zone coincides with the 100th day since the last halving.

From his research, Andre Gragosch at ETC Group found that this is when $BTC’s price has historically surpassed 100% from the pre-halving point.

The halving impact on performance tends to be the highest at 400 days, which would be in February 2025.

$99BTC Sets the New Standard in Crypto Education

With auspicious timing, the $99BTC presale is set to conclude just in time for the $BTC bull run.

As a pioneer in crypto educational resources with over a decade of experience and millions of readers, 99Bitcoins attracted over $2.5M in funding in just a few months.

The $99BTC token is the native currency of 99Bitcoin’s new Learn-to-Earn (L2E) platform. It rewards users for completing modules and quizzes about blockchain technology and crypto.

Minted on Ethereum, $99BTC will soon bridge to Bitcoin via the Ordinals protocol. This strategic decision carries several benefits:

Enhanced security : Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism will give $99BTC the same level of security as $BTC.

: Bitcoin’s proof-of-work consensus mechanism will give $99BTC the same level of security as $BTC. Integration with Bitcoin’s ecosystem : $99BTC will be compatible with all projects on the Bitcoin blockchain, including collectible NFTs and apps.

: $99BTC will be compatible with all projects on the Bitcoin blockchain, including collectible NFTs and apps. Potential for rarity and value: Bitcoin Ordinals inscribe data into individual satoshis ($BTC’s lowest denomination). This means $99BTC tokens will carry unique value, such as rewards for academic achievements.

Beyond its connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem, $99BTC appeals to investors with up to 672% staking APY. Early investors have staked over 1.6B $99BTC to date, worth about $1.8M.

The presale has entered its penultimate stage, with 1 $99BTC worth $0.00115. Only one week remains for investors to join and potentially reap 126% gains by the end of 2024.

🔥 Our #Presale is nearly over! 🔥 Secure your $99BTC tokens now before the final price increase! 👀 The presale ends on the 6th of August at 2 PM UTC. Don’t miss out! 🗓️ #99Bitcoins #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/ggU70617jT — 99Bitcoins (@99BitcoinsHQ) July 23, 2024

To buy $99BTC, visit the official presale website, connect your wallet, select the currency, and enter the number of tokens you wish to purchase. Then, confirm the transaction.

Closing Thoughts

Yesterday’s $BTC upswing could be a significant turning point akin to the 2013, 2017, and 2012 price rallies.

Positive community sentiment and a booming Bitcoin ecosystem could also benefit other BRC-20 tokens, including $99BTC. As the crypto presale nears its end, 99Bitcoins is getting ready to release the L2E platform’s beta, which will underpin $99BTC’s value.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?

Check out the best crypto presales to invest now