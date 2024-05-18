Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Over 3,400 BTC Tokens, Signaling a Possible Price Increase Ahead
Crypto News

Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Over 3,400 BTC Tokens, Signaling a Possible Price Increase Ahead

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Bitcoin has broken above the $66,000 price, confirming rising bullish sentiment. Recent reports reveal that Bitcoin whales have accumulated over 3,400 coins amid the improving market sentiment. This increase in whale activity confirms massive investor interest in Bitcoin, signalling a potential rally ahead.

According to data from HODL15Capital, a whale address has purchased 255 Bitcoins at approximately $65,116 per coin. Following the latest purchase, the whale boasts total holdings of nearly 23.09 thousand Bitcoin, worth roughly $986 million.

Whale Interest, Spot ETFs, and Other Factors Boost Bitcoin Price

Whale Alert spotted two significant whale transactions. The first involved the transfer of 2,400 BTC to Coinbase. Another whale transferred 770 Bitcoin tokens from the Gemini crypto exchange. 

These accumulations could significantly affect Bitcoin’s price. Whale Movements signal rising investor interest, often triggering a price surge for crypto assets. 

Meanwhile, the recent positive trend in spot ETFs also aids Bitcoin’s price. According to reports, the US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $257 million in net inflows as of May 16, following notable outflows last week. 

Grayscale recorded $4.63 million as a single-day inflow on May 16. Also, BlackRock’s ETF IBIT attracted $93.70 million as inflows.

Further, Fidelity’s ETF, FBTC, recorded a net inflow of $67.08 million within the same timeframe. Based on these statistics, there is fierce competition between the top Bitcoin ETF providers. 

Data reveals that the BTC ETFs have attracted investors to purchase 11,188 BTC tokens. This is almost five times the amount of Bitcoin mined within the same timeframe.

Also, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan noted that many professional firms own Bitcoin ETFs. According to the CIO, 563 professional investment firms reported owning $3.5 billion worth of Bitcoin ETFs as of May 9. 

According to Coinglass data, the gap between Grayscale and BlackRock is decreasing to 12,710 BTC. Spot BTC ETFs boasted $55.42 billion in AUM as of May 17, which confirms the rising interest in Bitcoin. These investments boost Bitcoin demand and could drive its price to $70,000 again.

Will Bitcoin Rally to $70,000 Soon?

Bitcoin is trading in an uptrend on the daily chart, forming a green candle after yesterday’s brief retracement. Notably, the $65,147 support level has acted as a price pivot as BTC attempts to rally above the $66,507 resistance level.

A break above this level will send BTC closer to the $70,000 price level as the buyers continue to sustain its rally. The upper wick of its candle is touching the upper band of the Donchian Channel (DC), a strong bullish signal indicating further price increases.

Also, the RSI indicator is rising from the neutral zone with a value of 56.64. If this indicator gets to 60, then Bitcoin will likely enter the overbought region in the coming days. So, if the market conditions remain favourable, expect Bitcoin to reclaim the $70,000 price level soon.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the most popular presales right now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Whales Accumulate Over 3,400 BTC Tokens, Signaling a Possible Price Increase Ahead
2 Pink Drainer Packs Up Following Attacks On 20K Victims And $75M Crypto Theft
3 Avalanche (AVAX) Set to Rally to $40 Based on Bullish Patterns
4 Ethereum (ETH) Trades Above $3,000 Price Mark, What’s Next?
5 OpenAI Strikes Deal with Reddit to Use Its Content for ChatGPT Training

Latest News

Pink Drainer Packs Up Following Attacks On 20K Victims And $75M Crypto Theft
Crypto News

Pink Drainer Packs Up Following Attacks On 20K Victims And $75M Crypto Theft

Rida Fatima
Avalanche (AVAX) Set to Rally to $40 Based on Bullish Patterns
Crypto News

Avalanche (AVAX) Set to Rally to $40 Based on Bullish Patterns

Rida Fatima

Avalanche (AVAX) has remained in the $30-$39 price range for weeks. After rallying above $60 in March, AVAX dipped to the $35 region and has since struggled to break the...

Ethereum (ETH) Trades Above $3,000 Price Mark, What's Next?
Crypto News

Ethereum (ETH) Trades Above $3,000 Price Mark, What’s Next?

Rida Fatima

Ethereum (ETH) has posted strides today with a few erratic price swings. With the bulls staging a comeback, ETH has exceeded the $3,000 price mark. However, while ETH shows moderate...

OpenAI Strikes Deal with Reddit to Use Its Content to Train ChatGPT
News

OpenAI Strikes Deal with Reddit to Use Its Content for ChatGPT Training

Krishi Chowdhary
Is $DOGEVERSE the Next $PEPE? Trader Makes $46.3M Off Degen Trade, Last Chance to Buy
Crypto News

Is $DOGEVERSE the Next $PEPE? Trader Makes $46.3M From Degen Trade, Last Chance to Buy

Lora Pance
Microsoft Asks Chinese Employees to Consider Relocating
News

Microsoft Asks Employees in China to Relocate – An Attempt to Curb China’s Access to AI?

Krishi Chowdhary
Netflix
Streaming News & Events

Netflix Inks 3-Years Deal to Stream NFL’s Christmas Day Games

Naveed Iqbal

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.