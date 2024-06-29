Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitcoin Wholecoiners Crosses 1 Million Mark in 13 Months – What’s Ahead?
Crypto News

Bitcoin Wholecoiners Crosses 1 Million Mark in 13 Months – What’s Ahead?

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

Despite the recent slump in Bitcoin’s price, Bitcoin whole-coiners have stayed above the one million address benchmark for 13 consecutive months. According to Glassnode data, this groundbreaking record was first achieved on May 12, 2023, when Bitcoin traded at $27,000.

The number of whole-coiner wallet addresses hit an all-time high on January 1, 2024, with slightly over 1.024 million wallets holding one or more BTC.

Bitcoin Wholecoiners Hit Impressive 1 Million Address Milestone

For context, Bitcoin Wholecoiners is a term used for wallet addresses holding at least one or more BTC tokens. Despite Bitcoin doubling its value since May 2023, 1,10,800 wallet addresses still hold one or more Bitcoin. This record shows a massive increase in BTC ownership. 

In addition, unique addresses holding BTC crossed the 1 million benchmark on May 12, 2023, showing rising adoption. IntoTheBlock reveals that the increase in whole-coiners is a long-term trend as more individuals aim for the whole-coiner status.

Nevertheless, it’s worth noting that one Bitcoin wallet might not belong to a separate individual, as investors sometimes have multiple addresses. Moreover, some addresses belong to crypto exchanges and institutional investors with extensive BTC holdings.

Out of the 19.7 million BTC in circulation, 2.48 million tokens worth $152 million belong to top centralized exchanges. Binance and Coinbase are among the centralized exchanges holding most Bitcoin tokens.

Glassnode estimates show that a massive 3 million BTC worth $80.4 million (17% of the total supply) is lost forever.

When Bitcoin launched on January 3, 2009, only one wallet address held more than one bitcoin, and that wallet address belonged to Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin. 

However, the number of BTC wallets increased rapidly, reaching 30,000 by the start of 2010. However, Wholecoiners wallet addresses also decline significantly during some market cycles. This 

Good instances are the market cycles between March and May 2016, September and December 2018, and February to July 2021. During these periods, the crypto market recorded meteoric rallies, and many investors sold off their holdings to make a profit. 

How is Bitcoin Faring Today?

Meanwhile, BTC struggles to maintain price stability, with its price 17.6% lower than its recent all-time high of $73,750. As of 10:32 AM EST, Bitcoin’s price trades at $61,041, with a 1.5% decline in the past 24 hours. It has shed 10% of its price gains in the past 30 days, confirming the sellers’ dominance.

Bitcoin Wholecoiners Crosses 1 Million Mark in 13 Months - What's Ahead?

The current downtrend started on June 6, with Bitcoin forming lower lows until it found support at the $60,500 threshold on June 24. Following a slight recovery, BTC was rejected at the $62,300 resistance level, leading to further declines. 

The prevailing selling pressure has limited Bitcoin’s gains since June. The price currently plays close to the lower band of the Donchian Channel, indicating a strong bearish momentum.

Moreover, the RSI is 33.73, approaching the oversold territory, indicating that Bitcoin is nearly undervalued. Given the signals, BTC could face further decline in the coming days.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Bitcoin Wholecoiners Crosses 1 Million Mark in 13 Months – What’s Ahead?
2 Logan Paul Initiates Legal Action Against Coffeezilla, But Why?
3 BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Secures No New Investments After Five Days of Trading
4 Tron Price Prediction: TRX Nears $0.128 Resistance – Will it Surge Above?
5 South Korean Crypto Firm Hashed Ventures Partners with Hub71 to Expand in Abu Dhabi

Latest News

Logan Paul Initiates Legal Action Against Coffeezilla, But Why?
Crypto News

Logan Paul Initiates Legal Action Against Coffeezilla, But Why?

Rida Fatima
BlackRock's Bitcoin ETF Secures No New Investments After Five Days of Trading
Crypto News

BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF Secures No New Investments After Five Days of Trading

Rida Fatima

In an unexpected turn of events, BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF, IBIT, has recorded zero inflows for the fifth consecutive trading day. Despite a recent positive shift in the overall inflows into...

Tron Price Prediction: TRX Nears $0.128 Resistance – Will it Surge Above?
Crypto News

Tron Price Prediction: TRX Nears $0.128 Resistance – Will it Surge Above?

Rida Fatima

The native token of the Tron blockchain, TRX, is approaching a significant price level of $0.128. TRX has been growing and outperforming strong contenders in the crypto market for a...

South Korean Crypto Firm Hashed Ventures Partners with Hub71 to Expand in Abu Dhabi
Crypto News

South Korean Crypto Firm Hashed Ventures Partners with Hub71 to Expand in Abu Dhabi

Rida Fatima
Cardano Reveals New Governance Role in Preparation for Upcoming Chang Hard Fork
Crypto News

Cardano Reveals New Governance Role in Preparation for Upcoming Chang Hard Fork

Rida Fatima
Reddit Introduces Update to Protect Its Platform from Web Scrapers
News

Reddit Introduces Update to Protect Its Platform from Web Scrapers

Krishi Chowdhary
SOL Jumps 6.72% on Solana ETF Filing – Sealana Airdrop Starts July 2
Crypto News

SOL Jumps 6.72% on Solana ETF Filing – Sealana Airdrop Starts July 2

Lora Pance

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.