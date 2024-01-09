Countries
Bitcoin’s Resurgence and Positive Momentum for Ripple (XRP)

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
In the wake of a recent flash crash in the cryptocurrency market, both Bitcoin and XRP experienced significant declines. However, a swift revival in their values has been observed, with Forbes attributing this resurgence to the $1.5 trillion projection on the Bitcoin market. 

The sudden upswing has not only restored confidence in Bitcoin but has also positively influenced the performance of XRP, which is now approaching the $0.6 threshold.

The Catalyst: $1.5 Trillion Bitcoin Market Projection

Forbes senior contributor Billy Bambrough emphasizes the role of a $1.5 trillion projection in driving the recent rally. This optimistic forecast stems from a bold prediction by analysts at Alliance Bernstein, who anticipate a substantial breakout in the Bitcoin market.

The experts Mahika Sapra and Gautam Chhugani foresee a potential surge in Bitcoin’s price to $80,000 by the end of 2024, propelling its market capitalization to the projected $1.5 trillion.

One key driver of the renewed interest in Bitcoin is the growing excitement surrounding the potential approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF by the U.S. SEC.

Analysts predict a domino effect in the crypto market if this approval comes to fruition. The Alliance Bernstein experts suggest that the gradual build-up of Bitcoin ETF flows will lead to fierce competition among applicants vying for significant asset accumulation.

The analysts outline their expectations for the impact of Bitcoin ETF approval on the market. 

They project approximately $5 billion in inflows during the first half of 2024 and expect this figure to double to around $10 billion in the second half. Additionally, they foresee a scenario where, by 2028, approximately 10% of Bitcoin could be held within ETFs.

The Forbes report underscores the anticipated snowball effect in the crypto market, with positive repercussions extending to other cryptocurrencies, including XRP. This positive momentum is expected to boost the values of these digital assets, creating a ripple effect beyond Bitcoin.

Factors Supporting Bitcoin’s Price and Short-Term Considerations

While the analysts anticipate a potential approval of Bitcoin ETFs, they also acknowledge the possibility of a “fairly brief and shallow selloff” in the short term following the approval. 

However, they point out additional factors supporting Bitcoin’s price, such as the impending April 2024 halving and the growing demand from companies emulating the example set by MicroStrategy.

The interplay of optimistic market projections, the potential approval of Bitcoin ETFs, and supportive factors like the upcoming halving and increased corporate interest creates a dynamic landscape for cryptocurrency investors. 

AllianceBernstein’s 2024 Bitcoin boom prediction restores market optimism. The ETF approval wave they foresee appears vital in sparking the next chapter after crypto’s steep 2022 decline. 

If their forecast materializes, Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies like XRP look positioned to capitalize on the rising tide.

Damien Fisher Crypto Journalist

Damien Fisher is a seasoned crypto news writer with a relentless curiosity for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. With a career spanning over a decade, Damien has solidified his position as a trusted authority in the industry. Besides contributing insightful articles to TechReport, he also lends his expertise to reputable sites like Invezz and CryptoCoin.News. Through his work, Damien continues to provide valuable information to readers, keeping them informed about the latest developments and trends in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies. His passion for the subject and dedication to accuracy make him a standout figure in the crypto news space.

