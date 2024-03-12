Countries
Bitcoin's Surge to $70K Sparks "Bitcoin Green" Presale Buzz, Almost Sold Out
Crypto News

Bitcoin’s Surge to $70K Sparks “Bitcoin Green” Presale Buzz, Almost Sold Out

Will Macmaster Editor Author expertise
Updated:
It was a good start to the week for Bitcoin and Green Bitcoin. On Friday, Bitcoin rose above $70,136, surpassing the record from March 5th when it hit $69,208. The project rallied around 11% the previous week and topped its November 11th, 2022 record of $68,990.

Meanwhile, Green Bitcoin ($GBTC), Bitcoin’s greener alternative, reached $3 million in its presale. Learn more in the article.

green bitcoin

Visit Official Presale

Could $92.5k be the next milestone for Bitcoin?

The world’s largest crypto is up 62% so far in 2024, gaining the most in February. Technical indicators suggest Bitcoin could go up to $90k in the upcoming weeks.

The main reason for this surge is the capital influx into U.S.-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The capital in these funds increased from $27.95 billion to $53 billion. This means there is an increased demand for shares and assets.

Bitcoin’s price surge is highly likely, and indicators suggest the upcoming $BTC price levels could be around $92.5k. This would mean a 35% increase from the current levels. The price movement pattern resembles the one from November 2021. If this comes to be, Bitcoin could be reaching for new records this year.

green bitcoin

Visit Official Presale

Green Bitcoin collects $3.4 million in its presale!

Green Bitcoin combines Bitcoin’s legacy and Ethereum’s eco-friendly blockchain, introducing the revolutionary Predict to Earn system.

Thanks to Green Bitcoin, you can predict the $BTC future price and earn. You will earn your rewards based on the Bitcoin price movements. The rewards accumulate every 10 minutes, like Bitcoin’s average block time.

  • You place your Bitcoin price prediction. You can place a prediction once in every 24-hour cycle.
  • The accurate predictions earn a proportionate share of the daily staking reward pool.
  • You claim your rewards after each 24-hour cycle.

Also, you earn APY when you stake your $GBTC coins. The current APY is 138%. Additionally, you receive additional benefits when you stake your coins for an extended time. The math is as follows:

  • When you stake your coins daily, you get a straightforward portion of the rewards.
  • If you stake your coins weekly, you receive an extra 5% bonus on top of your daily rewards.
  • If you stake them monthly, you get a 10% bonus, while six-month token holders get a 15% bonus.

Also, Green Bitcoin is a green project, 10,000 times more eco-friendlier than the original Bitcoin! The project has so far raised over $3.3 million in funding and is close to reaching the end of the current presale stage.

The project was also listed as the best crypto presale of 2024 and was also named the best low-cap gem to hold for the next Bitcoin halving pump.

gbtc

Visit Official Presale

Final Words

As the crypto market evolves and changes, you should navigate the dynamic market changes and stay on top of dynamic price movements and market fluctuations. Before you opt for any crypto, we advise you to do your own research. 

Being informed about market trends and adopting clever investment strategies is essential.

