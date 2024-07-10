Countries
Bitcoin's Value Rebounds, Rising Over $59K As Worries About Germany's Sales Diminish
Crypto News

Bitcoin’s Value Rebounds, Rising Over $59K As Worries About Germany’s Sales Diminish

Lora Pance
Updated:
  • After a dip to $54K due to German sell-offs, Bitcoin ($BTC) bounced back to $59K.
  • $BTC’s rebound sent ripples through the market, causing the value of $SOL, $ETH, and $BNB to surge. 
  • Investor sentiment remains cautious due to broader concerns about regulations, scams, and security breaches.

Bitcoin’s Value Rebounds, Rising Over $59K As Worries About Germany’s Sales Diminish

Yesterday, the crypto market experienced a revival: $BTC rose to over $59K as the German government reclaimed $200M worth of the asset from exchanges.

That’s a much-awaited rebound from its recent drop to $54K, caused by the German authorities transferring over $75M worth of $BTC to Kraken, Coinbase, and Bitstamp, which triggered FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) among investors. 

$BTC Inflows and Outflows Fuel Volatility 

Earlier this year, German authorities confiscated 50K $BTC (worth approximately $3B) from a movie privacy website, Movie2k.to, making it the largest crypto seizure in the country to date. 

Since June, Germany has been liquidating its excess $BTC stash, which might be the standard procedure for seized assets. Moreover, managing such a large holding of a volatile asset is impractical for a government.

This has put selling pressure on the crypto market, causing $BTC to dip from $65K to under $58K. When a whale starts selling large amounts of $BTC, it typically triggers panic among other investors as they fear further price drops and attempt to offset losses. 

Bitcoin price trend

After disposing of roughly 10K $BTC, the government halted its selling spree, following local lawmaker Joana Cotar’s advice to hold it as a reserve currency. 

The sell-off resumed in early July when German authorities transferred 1.3K $BTC (worth $75.53M) to major exchanges. Following the news, $BTC dropped to $53.9K, the lowest price since February.

Mt. Gox repayments kick-off and the ongoing miner post-halving sell-off contributed to the high on-chain selling pressure, provoking FUD among investors

However, some traders viewed the dip as an opportunity. On July 8, Blackrock’s $BTC ETF saw nearly $300M worth of inflows, the highest since early June. 

$BTC ETF inflows

$BTC Bounces Back, Yet Uncertainty Lingers  

While traders’ concerns of selling pressure are valid, they seem to have been overblown. The German government has apparently revisited its crypto strategy and reclaimed approximately $200M worth of $BTC on Tuesday, bringing its total holdings to over $1.1B. 

Germany’s Bitcoin holdings

Transferring $BTC to exchanges and market makers doesn’t equal selling it. Authorities might transfer assets to diversify or increase liquidity

Either way, $BTC soared 4%, reaching $59.3K before pulling back to $58.4K as investors regained faith in the asset. $BTC’s rebound also benefited other top coins:

However, investor sentiment is mixed. While concerns about the German government’s sell-offs are fading, investors remain cautious due to uncertainty in government regulations, increased risk of hacks, and high-profile arrests.

Final Thoughts 

The crypto market has been experiencing extreme volatility as recent events have created an unclear outlook. Responding to this tension, some investors become increasingly risk-averse, while others strive to capitalize on speculative assets like meme coins. 

Where will the market shift when the dust settles? Well, this depends on the next catalyst event. 

References 

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora Pance Crypto & Tech Content Writer

Lora is a writer based in Ireland. Her background in finance and interest in technology helps her present complex concepts in an intelligible and fun way, which is especially useful when it comes to the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.

Starting as an agency writer, she soon branched out to freelance and later launched a family-run digital marketing agency. 

In her spare time, Lora attends dance classes or immerses in reading, preferring technology news or postmodern literature.

