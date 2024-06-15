Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitfarms Deems Riot’s $950 Million Buyout Offer Undervalued
Crypto News

Bitfarms Deems Riot’s $950 Million Buyout Offer Undervalued

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

A major power struggle is heating up between two behemoths in the Bitcoin mining industry. Canada-based Bitfarms and Colorado-based Riot Platforms clash over a potential takeover.

Notably, Bitfarms has accused Riot Platforms of attempting a hostile takeover, sparking a contentious battle for control.

Bitfarms Takeover Battle Heats Up

On May 28, Riot Platforms initiated a bid to acquire Bitfarms with an offer valued at $950 million. This offer was based on Bitfarms’ one-month volume-weighted average share price as of May 24, 2024.

The proposal was intended to acquire a significant portion of Bitfarms. However, it quickly faced resistance as Bitfarms stakeholders expressed strong disapproval of the offer.

Riot Platform’s proposal implied that stakeholders would relinquish more than 15% of their ownership, which many found unacceptable. The dissatisfaction among Bitfarms’ stakeholders, in turn, set the stage for an intense confrontation.

Undeterred by the initial rejection, Riot Platforms increased its stake in Bitfarms in June by purchasing approximately six million common shares for $111 million. This move increased Riot’s stake in Bitfarms to 13.1%, intensifying the pressure on Bitfarms’ management and stakeholders.

In response, Bitfarms swiftly condemned Riot’s actions, labelling the purchase of additional shares as an attempt to undermine the integrity of the acquisition process.

In a strongly worded statement, Bitfarms asserted that Riot’s actions did not align with the best interests of Bitfarms’ shareholders.

Further, Bitfarms established a special committee comprising independent directors to address the takeover attempt. This committee was tasked with evaluating Riot’s unsolicited proposals. 

After careful consideration, the committee concluded that Riot’s offer significantly undervalued Bitfarms and would not favour the shareholders in any way. In the meantime, the situation remains dynamic, with both companies standing firm in their positions.

The Defensive Move

Furthermore, on June 10, Bitfarms took a decisive step to protect itself from the unwanted takeover attempt by Riot Platforms. To safeguard its interests, Bitfarms adopted a shareholder rights plan, a strategy commonly referred to as a poison pill.

This plan is designed to prevent Riot from acquiring a controlling stake in Bitfarms through unsolicited bids. The idea is to make any hostile takeover effort prohibitively expensive and difficult effectively.

The company has accused Riot of attempting to short-circuit the decision-making process. This implies that Riot is trying to bypass proper channels and exert undue pressure on Bitfarms’ management and shareholders.

By adopting the shareholder rights plan, Bitfarms aims to ensure that any potential takeover or merger aligns with its long-term strategic goals and fair valuation.

Bitfarms operates 12 Bitcoin mining facilities in four countries: the United States, Canada, Argentina, and Paraguay. This international presence showcases the company’s significant role in the global Bitcoin mining industry, positioning it favourably as a takeover target.

Meanwhile, in May, Bitfarms announced the resignation of its former CEO, Geoffrey Morphy, who stepped down after initiating a lawsuit against the company. After Morphy’s departure, Nicolas Bonta has served as the interim CEO and president.

🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida Fatima Crypto/Tech Content Writer

Rida is a Tech freelancer and she’s a technology and cryptocurrency geek but also writes intuitive articles on other topics. Rida's motto is ‘‘Research Deeply, Test Thoroughly, and Write Simply.

Most Popular News

1 Bitfarms Deems Riot’s $950 Million Buyout Offer Undervalued
2 Dogecoin (DOGE) Shed 11% In Seven Days, Analyst Highlights Bullish Indicators
3 How to Watch Serbia vs England in Euro 2024
4 Big Economic Bubbles Lead to Big Market Crashes – Expert’s Warning for 2025
5 YouTube Influencers on The Best Altcoins To Buy The Dip, $SEAL & $TRUMP Solana Tokens Doing Well

Latest News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Lost 11% In Seven Days, Analyst Highlights Bullish Indicators
Crypto News

Dogecoin (DOGE) Shed 11% In Seven Days, Analyst Highlights Bullish Indicators

Rida Fatima
Streaming News & Events

How to Watch Serbia vs England in Euro 2024

Aidan Weeks

Are you eager to learn how to watch Serbia vs England in the Euro this weekend? The highly anticipated event sees Gareth Southgate’s side entering the tournament as favorites for...

Big Market Bubbles Lead to Big Financial Crashes – Expert's Warning for 2025
Crypto News

Big Economic Bubbles Lead to Big Market Crashes – Expert’s Warning for 2025

Lora Pance

Renowned US economist Harry Dent warns of a 2025 stock market crash due to the artificial bubble inflated by excessive economic stimulus after the Covid-19 pandemic.  Dent observes that bubbles...

YouTube Influencers on The Best Altcoins To Buy The Dip, $SEAL & $TRUMP Solana Tokens Doing Well
Crypto News

YouTube Influencers on The Best Altcoins To Buy The Dip, $SEAL & $TRUMP Solana Tokens Doing Well

Alex Popa
TSMC's Plan To Move Its Units Out of Taiwan Seems Impossible
News

TSMC’s Plan to Move Its Production Units Out of Taiwan Seems Impossible

Krishi Chowdhary
Galaxy Digital CEO Says Meme Coins are a Cornerstone of Digital Assets
Crypto News

Galaxy Digital CEO Says Meme Coins are a Cornerstone of Digital Assets

Rida Fatima
Microsoft June 2024 Patch Tuesday Fixes 51 Security Flaws, Including 18 RCEs
News

Microsoft June 2024 Patch Tuesday Fixes 51 Security Flaws, Including 18 RCEs

Krishi Chowdhary

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.