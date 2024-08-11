Countries
Close
English English Portuguese Português (PT/BR) 한국어 Korean 한국어 Japanese 日本語 chinese 中文 vitenam Tiếng Việt
Home Bitfarms Stock Gains 22% after Q2 Loss Came in Lower Than Predicted
Crypto News

Bitfarms Stock Gains 22% after Q2 Loss Came in Lower Than Predicted

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist Author expertise
Updated:
Disclosure
Disclosure
In our content, we occasionally include affiliate links. Should you click on these links, we may earn a commission, though this incurs no additional cost to you. Your use of this website signifies your acceptance of our terms and conditions as well as our privacy policy.

The Tech Report Why Trust Tech Report Arrow down

Tech Report is one of the oldest hardware, news, and tech review sites on the internet. We write helpful technology guides, unbiased product reviews, and report on the latest tech and crypto news. We maintain editorial independence and consider content quality and factual accuracy to be non-negotiable.

Close icon

Canadian Bitcoin mining firm Bitfarms’ stock performed remarkably after the release of its second-quarter earnings report.

Bitfarms’ Q2 earnings came in better than projected, with only a 7 cents loss reported per share. Zach Investment Research earlier predicted an 11 cents per share loss. 

Following the low-than-expected loss, Bitfarm stock soared 22%, reaching $3.17 on Thursday.  

Bitfarms Stock Gains 22% as Company Explores Further Opportunities 

Commenting on the Q2 earnings report, Bitfarms’ new CEO, Ben Gagnon, said the miner continues to expand and focus on new opportunities. According to Gagnon, Bitfarms is rapidly improving energy efficiency and offering competitive prices.

The CEO also revealed that Bitfarms’ market share is increasing to ensure faster hashrate growth for miners. In addition, the company has witnessed continuous reductions in direct hashcost of approximately 2.7c/TH/Day.

According to the CEO, the goal is to change the company’s operating profile through ongoing fleet upgrades. Bitfarms will also focus on geographical expansion and diversity.

Gagnon further revealed that the company is exploring other growth opportunities beyond Bitcoin mining. These opportunities include High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

While Bitfarm’s loss per share came out lower than projected, its total revenue of $42 million represents a 16% decline from Q1 earnings. However, this value is lower than expert estimates.

This decline is likely due to the recent Bitcoin halving event that slashed miners’ rewards by half. Currently, Bitcoin miners receive 3.125 BTC per block mined, half the previous value of 6.25 BTC coins.

It mined 614 BTC in total during the second quarter of 2024. Based on current market value, the total BTC mined is worth approximately $37 million

Also, the earnings report revealed that the total cash cost of production for each BTC has increased to $47,300 from $27,900 in Q1.

Innovative Developments Drive the Progress 

Bitfarms Chief Financial Officer Jeff Lucas noted that the company has a robust balance sheet and applied capital-effective strategies. Lucas claims that Bitfarms enjoys exceptional financial flexibility and has enough liquidity for infrastructure and miner developments.

In April, Bitcoin mining announced expansion plans to invest around $240 million and boost its mining equipment. This upgrade will add 88,000 miners to the current stock, likely aiding the company’s gains. 

Bitfarms recorded a 34% increase in its earnings in July, producing 253 BTC worth $14 million, higher than the $11 million realized from the 189 BTC produced in June.

Meanwhile, Bitfarms sold 515 BTC at an average of $65,500 each for total proceeds of $34 million in Q2. The company also sold 142 BTC out of the 253 produced in July, realizing $9 million. 

Further, Bitfarms’ hashrate, computing power, and processing speed increased from 6.5 EH/s to $11.2 EH/s. Jeff Lucas said the proposed developments and expansion would help Bitfarms achieve a hashrate of 21 EH/s and 21w/TH this year

Mining costs are rising due to higher electricity tariffs and lower miner rewards. However, if Bitfarms’ diversification plans succeed, they could sustain their long-term goals.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
🔎Looking for the next 10X crypto?
Check out the best crypto presales to invest now

The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
Add Tech Report to your Google News feed

Question & Answers (0)

Have a question? Our panel of experts will answer your queries. Post your Question

Leave a Reply

Write a Review

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida Fatima Crypto Journalist

Rida is a dedicated crypto journalist with a passion for the latest developments in the cryptocurrency world. With a keen eye for detail and a commitment to thorough research, she delivers timely and insightful news articles that keep her readers informed about the rapidly evolving digital economy.

Most Popular News

1 Crypto Industry Leaders Advocate SEC Chair Gensler’s Removal During a White House Meeting
2 Bitfarms Stock Gains 22% after Q2 Loss Came in Lower Than Predicted
3 Potential Approval Underway as CBOE Refiles for Bitcoin ETF Options Trading
4 0.0.0.0. Day – The 18-Year-Old Vulnerability That Can Compromise Linux and MacOS Users
5 Bitcoin New Addresses Indicate Fresh Interest from Retail Buyers

Latest News

Crypto Industry Leaders Advocate SEC Chair Gensler’s Removal During a White House Meeting
Crypto News

Crypto Industry Leaders Advocate SEC Chair Gensler’s Removal During a White House Meeting

Rida Fatima
Potential Approval Underway as CBOE Refiles for Bitcoin ETF Options Trading
Crypto News

Potential Approval Underway as CBOE Refiles for Bitcoin ETF Options Trading

Rida Fatima

The world’s largest options exchange, the CBOE, has sparked several reactions with its recent action. The exchange withdrew its previous application to refile a more detailed one for spot Bitcoin...

0.0.0.0. Day Vulnerability Is Compromising Linux and MacOS
News

0.0.0.0. Day – The 18-Year-Old Vulnerability That Can Compromise Linux and MacOS Users

Krishi Chowdhary

Researchers at Oligo Security have recently discovered an 18-year-old vulnerability called “0.0.0.0 Day” that can be used to bypass security protocols of major browsers such as Google Chrome, Firefox, and...

Bitcoin New Addresses Indicate Fresh Interest from Retail Buyers
Crypto News

Bitcoin New Addresses Indicate Fresh Interest from Retail Buyers

Rida Fatima
Palantir Shares Surge 11% After AI Partnership Announcement with Microsoft for US Defense
News

Palantir Shares Surge 11% After AI Partnership Announcement with Microsoft for US Defense

Rida Fatima
Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets
Crypto News

Coinbase Objects Proposed Ban on Specific Prediction Markets

Rida Fatima
TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics
Crypto News

TON Community Gets Free Access to Over 60 Advanced Analytics

Rida Fatima

REGULATION & HIGH RISK INVESTMENT WARNING: Trading Forex, CFDs and Cryptocurrencies is highly speculative, carries a level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. You may lose some or all of your invested capital, therefore you should not speculate with capital that you cannot afford to lose. The content on this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. Please note that we do receive advertising fees for directing users to open an account with the brokers/advertisers and/or for driving traffic to the advertiser website.

Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers.

© Copyright 2024 The Tech Report Inc. All Rights Reserved.