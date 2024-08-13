Countries
Crypto News

Bitget Wallet Passes MetaMask in July Downloads, Hit 30M Users Globally

Aaron Walker
Updated:
  • Bitget Wallet surpassed MetaMask in July downloads, capping a 150% user increase year-over-year.
  • The growth came from several regions, including Europe, North America, and Oceania.
  • Bitget Wallet also topped the app charts in Nigeria, outperforming even popular apps like TikTok and WhatsApp.

Bitget Wallet Passes MetaMask in July Downloads, Hits 30M Users Globally

Bitget Wallet, the Singapore-based crypto wallet connected to Bitget Exchange, achieved significant growth in July 2024, with more users downloading Bitget Wallet than MetaMask

Let’s see how Bitget Wallet passed MetaMask and hit 30M users, and what this means for the app.

BitGet’s Global Expansion Reaches New Heights

Bitget Wallet achieved a significant milestone by reaching 30M users globally, marking a dramatic growth in the Web3 space. It also highlights Bitget’s expanding influence and popularity among users.

In July 2024, Bitget Wallet passed MetaMask in app downloads, becoming the most downloaded Web3 wallet globally. The wallet’s user base increased by 150% compared to the previous year, with significant growth in Europe, North America, and Oceania. 

Bitget Wallet saw extraordinary growth (20x) in Asian markets (the company is headquartered in Singapore), including Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Bitget Wallet also topped the app store charts in Nigeria, even surpassing popular local apps like TikTok and WhatsApp.

Bitget Native Token, $BWB, Fuels Growth

Bitget Wallet introduced its native token, $BWB, following a $30M investment. It also launched the BWB Ecosystem Partner Program, involving over 40 blockchain projects and offering incentives for active participation in the decentralized Web3 ecosystem. 

Working alongside the $BWB token, the partner program provides holders with benefits like community governance, ecosystem airdrops, and dividends.

Bitget reported a $700M capital inflow and a 50% increase in website traffic in Q2 2024. This was partly due to the Partner Program initiative.

The company also noted a significant rise in user numbers and spot trading volume. It’s not surprising that Bitget Wallet passed MetaMask and hit 30M users.

Users Embrace Meme Coins with Bitget and TON

Bitget launched a $20M ecosystem fund to support early-stage projects on The Open Network (TON), highlighting its commitment to growth and security in the Web3 space.

Bitget Wallet became the first major wallet to fully support trading on the TON mainnet, offering advanced token swaps, cross-chain swaps, and fiat purchases. 

The integration enhanced the trading experience within the TON ecosystem, showcasing Bitget’s support for the Telegram-designed blockchain.

Consequently, TON has become the most-transacted network within Bitget Wallet, powered by Bitget’s embrace of the network and a growing suite of analytic tools for TON users.

Does Bitget’s global expansion indicate growing crypto adoption? That remains to be seen.

References

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
The Tech Report - Editorial ProcessOur Editorial Process

The Tech Report editorial policy is centered on providing helpful, accurate content that offers real value to our readers. We only work with experienced writers who have specific knowledge in the topics they cover, including latest developments in technology, online privacy, cryptocurrencies, software, and more. Our editorial policy ensures that each topic is researched and curated by our in-house editors. We maintain rigorous journalistic standards, and every article is 100% written by real authors.
