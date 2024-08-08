Countries
Crypto News

Bitstamp Announces Partnership With Stripe To Streamline Crypto Purchases in EU

Yi Ping Bao
Updated:
  • Crypto exchange Bitstamp has partnered with Stripe to launch its crypto on-ramp solution in Europe.
  • The partnership will simplify the process of buying crypto with fiat currencies, like the euro and US dollar, for European consumers.
  • In June, Stripe announced the partnership with Coinbase, adding $USDC payments on Base.  

Bitstamp Announces Partnership With Stripe To Streamline Crypto Purchases in EU

Bitstamp has partnered with the fintech platform Stripe to make crypto payments more accessible in Europe. Let’s see how the collaboration will benefit European users.

Stripe’s On-Ramp Technology

Launched in May 2023, Stripe’s fiat-to-crypto on-ramp technology allows users to buy crypto with a card, Apple Pay, or bank transfer. In July, Stripe expanded its fiat-to-crypto on-ramp to the European market.

Stripe offers two implementation options for its onramp feature: an embeddable widget and a Stripe-hosted checkout via a link.

On August 7, Bitstamp teamed with Stripe to streamline crypto purchases on the exchange. Bitstamp and Stripe will now handle the complexities behind the scenes, offering European users a smooth on-ramp experience.

The Rise of EU’s Crypto Market

All eligible for delivery of crypto instantly, post-KYC​Stripe

Stripe and Bitstamp’s collaboration comes ahead of the EU’s MiCA regulations taking effect. As a credible fintech platform, Stripe complies with regulatory requirements like sanctions screening and know your customer (KYC) verifications

Stripe aims to tackle the ‘cold start problem’ by allowing users to exchange or buy crypto instantly. In June, Stripe partnered with Coinbase to speed up $USDC payments on the Layer-2 network Base.

Wrapping Up

Although the US is pioneering the $BTC and $ETH ETF market, the EU introduced crypto regulation ahead of the US. 

The EU’s recent regulatory framework and solid financial infrastructure have made it the world’s biggest crypto trading hub.

According to July’s CoinWire report, Europe takes a leadership position in global cryptocurrency transaction value, accounting for 37.32%. 

Bitstamp and Stripe’s partnership streamlines large crypto firm operations, but how will it affect the broader crypto ecosystem? We’ll have to wait and see.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.
Yi Ping Bao, also known as Belinda, is a UK-based journalist. Her areas of interest are web3, tech, startups and crypto with a special focus on fast growth businesses. She started from freelance and has written for Nottingham Post, Greatest Hits Radio and Quantum Bits Magazine.

