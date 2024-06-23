Bitwise Launches Ethereum Ad Campaign with First Mintable National TV Spot NFT

Fresno-based digital asset manager Bitwise has launched its first spot Ether ETF commercial and allowed non-fungible tokens (NFTs) enthusiasts to mint it on Ethereum.

Bitwise will channel part of the proceeds from minting the 39-second video ad into Protocol Guild, a funding mechanism designed by core Ethereum contributors.

This move presents a unique chance to own a slice of cryptocurrency history through an NFT. Moreover, the commercial’s availability as an NFT underscores Bitwise’s innovative approach to digital asset marketing.

The Bitwise Ethereum Ad Campaign: Revolutionizing NFTs with TV Spot Mintable NFT

Bitwise, a digital asset manager, is pioneering a new frontier in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) with the launch of its Ethereum ad campaign.

Bitwise is allowing NFT collectors to mint its 39-second spot Ether exchange-traded fund (ETF) commercial as a unique digital art on the Ethereum blockchain. This marks the first spot ETF commercial to be minted as an NFT.

“Capture a piece of crypto history: the 1st national TV spot minted as an NFT,” says Bitwise in a June 20 X post.

Bitwise draws inspiration from a well-known Apple ad comparing Mac computers to the early 2000s PCs. In this case, Ethereum is depicted as an active alternative that runs 24/7, even at the close of trading hours in the traditional finance market.

Bitwise’s Ethereum Ad NFT Minted Over 1,400 Times

Bitwise refers to its 39-second commercial as a significant piece of history within cryptocurrency. This advertisement has garnered considerable attention. According to Zora Network, an Ethereum layer-2 company, 882 individuals have minted 1,678 NFTs.

Bitwise designated Protocol Guild on its X post to receive 50% of the NFT proceeds. Meanwhile, the remaining 50% will be split between Jamie Kaler and Michael Tacconi, the two actors. This equitable distribution ensures fair compensation for all involved in the advertisement.

So far, actors Jamie Kaler and Michael Tacconi have earned 0.74 Ether, worth about $2,590.

Bitwise’s Strategic Moves: Spot Ether ETF Approval and Potential $100 Million Investment

Bitwise’s move follows the US SEC’s recent approval of its 19b-4 application, along with seven other companies, to list spot Ether ETFs. Moreover, Bitwise made changes to its S-1 registration statement on June 18.

The latest amendment includes a potential investment of up to $100 million in the Bitwise Ethereum ETF when it becomes available for trading. For context, an S-1 registration statement is a crucial filing the SEC requires before publicly trading the Ether products.

According to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart, the spot Ether ETFs may debut soon. “It could be weeks to months before we see S-1 approval and thus a live Eth ETF,” Seyffart said in X Post.

Interestingly, another Bloomberg analyst recently said the launch of Ether ETF will likely be on July 2. This could be a game-changer in the entire crypto space. However, know that there’s no guarantee in the space.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not constitute financial advice. We encourage readers to conduct their own research and determine their own risk tolerance before making any financial decisions. Cryptocurrency is a highly volatile, high-risk asset class.

